Halloween is over four months away, but it’s never too early to prepare for the killer spooky season. Horror fans can’t prepare without at least a couple of yearly trips to the seasonal one-stop-shop Spirit Halloween. Over the years, they've had some amazing life-like animatronics of the genre’s most beloved deadly characters. Now the eerie chain has just teased their animatronic lineup for 2024, and it’s full of horror heavyweights.

The new cinematic animatronics include Michael Myers (Halloween), Art the Clown (Terrifier), Ghostface (Scream) and Emily and Victor (The Corpse Bride). They join the store's crazy lineup of genre giants, which have featured Leatherface (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre), Slim (Killer Klowns From Outer Space) and The Crypt Keeper (Creepshow) in the past. These horror icons will also be joining a long list of Spirit Halloween’s own terrifying creations this year, both old and new. This monster mash includes Graveyard Ghoul, Night Terror, The Ringmaster, Nibbles the Clown, Twitching Banshee, Wanda Webworth and much more.

While we don’t know what the final animatronics will look like, Spirit Halloween dropped a short eight-second teaser “Caranevil” that showed glimpses of Ghostface and Art with his playful sunflower sunglasses from Terrifier 2. With each passing Halloween, decorating for the ghoulish holiday has become its own artful pastime. This includes highly quality animatronics which are only becoming more and more popular. Because of that, it’s great to see three of horror's most popular killers join this year’s rotation.

Horror Icons Are Still in Their Prime

While franchises like Halloween and Scream are decades old at this point, the recent slasher renaissance that was partially led by them helped Michael Myers and Ghostface remain pop culture relevant. Halloween (2018) and Scream (2022) remain the gold standard for modern slasher reboots, while new franchises like Terrifier have shown that this sub-genre still has a ton of blood-soaked thrills left in it. Director Damian Leone’s creation Art the Clown has taken horror by storm with blood-drenched kills and particle gore. Thanks to the ultra success of Terrifier 2 in 2022, Art has arguably become the poster demon of the genre. While the Halloween franchise is about to enter its next era, the Christmas-themed Terrifier 3 is set to release this October, while Scream 7 will be ramping up its production soon with Neve Campbell returning to the meta-series.

While horror fans wait for Spirit Halloween’s new batch of horrifying animatronics to go up for pre-order, you can browse the current scream-filled collection on their website. If you are looking to stream the films included in this year’s set, the Scream franchise is currently streaming on Paramount+ while Terrifier 2 and the original Halloween are free on Tubi and SlingTV respectively. The Corpse Bride is available to rent on all major VOD services, like Prime Video.