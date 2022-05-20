Last month it was announced that Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook would be starring in Spirit Halloween, a film centered around the titular Halloween pop-up store. Now, Variety is reporting some brand-new plot details of the film, as well as some first look photos.

When Spirit Halloween was first announced, the plot was described as following three friends who dare each other to spend Halloween night inside a Spirit Halloween, only to discover the building is haunted. Now, we know the nature of Lloyd and Cook’s characters in the film. Lloyd will be playing the evil spirit within the store: his character was a wealthy land developer who, decades ago, mysteriously disappeared, and now his spirit is cursed to haunt the town every year on Halloween. Cook will be playing the mother of one of the kids who was dared to spend the night in the store.

In the two images from the film released today, Lloyd and Cook are front and center. In one the focus is on Lloyd, and we get a good idea that his character will be far from the fun and whacky Doc Brown. He is seen wearing an old-fashioned suit and coat, and his look is topped off with a menacing glare. In the photo centered on Cook, she seems to be sitting in a car with a worried look directed at something off-screen.

Spirit Halloween is directed by David Poag from a screenplay written by Billie Bates. This film will be Poag’s feature film directorial debut, after a career as a cinematographer. Spirit Halloween is also Bates' first script to be made into a feature film. The film stars Lloyd and Cook alongside a cast that includes Donovan Colan, Dylan Martin Frankel, Jaiden J. Smith, Marissa Reyes, and Marla Gibbs.

Spirit Halloween is produced by Noor Ahmed, Shannon Houchins and Mike Haggerty with Film Mode president Clay Epstein serving as executive producer. Additionally, the film was made in a partnership with Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC

About the film, Epstein commented:

“We’re thrilled to be introducing exclusive first-look footage of ‘Spirit Halloween’ to buyers from all over the world for the first time in Cannes and to give audiences around the world a sneak-peak into the ultimate family/kids adventure film. The response from the global marketplace has continues to be positively overwhelming.”

Principal photography on Spirit Halloween has already wrapped, and the film is expected to premiere this Halloween season.

