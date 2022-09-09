The popular Halloween one-stop shop that only appears once a year is getting the movie treatment, with a trailer that shows five adventurous young characters embarking on a rather unusual creepy mission: to spend their "best holiday" night in a Spirit Halloween pop-up store, which is also a home to vengeful spirits. The David Poag-directed horror-comedy flick, Spirit Halloween: The Movie, has just received an even creepier second trailer, showing the characters in a state of supernatural mess with more terrifying possessed Halloween items, ready to give the kids the night they wouldn't have expected to happen.

Inspired by the annual Halloween retailer, Spirit Halloween, the upcoming family-friendly horror film explores middle school kids who haven't "outgrown trick or treating," daring one another to spend a night inside the spooky Halloween store. As their supposed night of fun goes on, they discover that the place is filled with possessed animatronic characters, haunted by a wicked evil spirit, thought to be a land developer who disappeared one day on Halloween. For them to make it through the night, they must dip their toes into a spine-chilling adventure before the spirits roaming the store possess them.

Spirit Halloween is a one-stop shop for all things Halloween-related, including costumes, props, and decorations. Of course, the Spirit Halloween: The Movie features animatronic characters created by the team of the popular pop-up store. Spirit Halloween Executive Vice President Kym Sarkos knew beforehand that the store's fans would go crazy over the movie idea, and when Hideout Pictures shared their interest in making a movie inspired by the pop-up store, they immediately went for it: “We partnered with the movie production company early on to ensure that everything from the store layout to the animatronics themselves felt authentic to our brand and would bring to life the magic that our fans know and love about Spirit Halloween.”

Image via Strike Back Studios

RELATED: 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Written by Billie Bates, Spirit Halloween: The Movie stars young cast members Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith, and Dylan Martin Frankel. The other cast also includes Rachel Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, Christopher Lloyd, and Brad Carter. The forthcoming movie also marks Poag's directorial debut. Even though the upcoming horror movie is sure to be a lighter one, the trailer promises a fun-filled affair, which is a perfect kick-starter for Halloween—and an ideal holiday night of fun indeed.

The movie will have a limited theatrical release starting on September 30, and will be available on video-on-demand this upcoming fall, on October 11. Watch the spooky second trailer below.