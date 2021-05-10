As part of our peek behind the curtain of Outright Games' upcoming slate of awesome, family-friendly titles, we recently got a chance to check out gameplay of DreamWorks' Spirit: Lucky's Big Adventure. The new single-player, open-world adventure game gives fans of Netflix's animated series Spirit Riding Free a chance to roam the wilderness of Miradero and embark on a mysterious journey that might just reveal connections to the upcoming movie, Spirit Untamed. Well connect those dots for you and more with our gameplay breakdown below, but first ...

Check out the official synopsis of Spirit: Lucky's Big Adventure to see what's in store:

Where will Lucky’s treasure map lead you? Ride as Lucky on a wild new adventure with her faithful mustang, Spirit. You’ll have lots of fun with Lucky’s fearless best friends, Abigail and Pru, by your side. There’s a wide-open frontier to explore, full of exciting quests, animals, and items to collect. Navigate dangers, like villainous horse wrangler, Hendricks, who’s a little too interested in your treasure hunt. With Spirit growing stronger in your care, and the PALs riding together in style, you’ll become a true country girl. Will you find and protect the real treasure of Miradero?

In the new game, you'll get to:

BE LUCKY - Star in a new Spirit adventure, featuring voiceover by Isabela Merced

BOND WITH SPIRIT – Grooming your faithful mustang helps him grow stronger and trek to new regions

RIDE THE FRONTIER – Explore a wild, open landscape full of collectables. How many will you find?

SHOW YOUR STYLE – Give Lucky a new look with the outfits and items you find on your adventures

LIVE THE LIFE – Rescue animals in danger, help the townsfolk, compete in horse races, and more!

In our gameplay preview of Spirit: Lucky’s Big Adventure, we learned that the game's story is based on the new movie but has an original storyline that connects to it. The game seems you take control of Lucky and guide her (and Spirit) on their adventure after she finds a chest that belonged to her mother. That treasure map, left behind by Milagro Navarro so that Lucky could follow in her footsteps, features clues that the players will have to solve. For example, “A metal that’s not as bright as gold” leads to a copper mine. As part of the exploration of Miradero, the open-world game allows players to walk, run, and go for a ride on Spirit, while also taking photos of the beautiful scenery, during both phases of the game's day and night cycle, as you go. (There's no photo-editing in this game, but there are on-screen hints to help you take the best pics possible.)

Most of the time, you'll control Lucky as she explores Miradero, often riding on horseback with Spirit. But there are also times where Lucky has to go off on her own to places Spirit can't access. There's also the rare instance in which you'll control Spirit in order to help Lucky out of a jam. Spirit's stamina meeter, represented by glowing horseshoes, will limit just how fast you can go. You can, however, replenish stamina by drinking at water troughs. Spirit can get pretty dirty with all that riding around, so there's a minigame in which Lucky will get to clean up and groom her faithful mustang steed. Lucky is somewhat limited by the Miradero climate as well, so you might have to seek out warmer clothes if you want to venture into the cold mountains to continue your journey. That also gives players plenty of chances to unlock and enjoy new outfits and other collectibles.

Overall, the gameplay is simple and straightforward, tailormade for younger-skewing audiences who know and love Spirit Riding Free and want a little more adventure alongside the upcoming movie Spirit Untamed. If you or yours are already a Spirit fan, this game should be on your radar.

Here's the previously released announcement trailer from earlier this year:

