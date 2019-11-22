‘Spirit Riding Free’ Christmas Special Teased in Delightful New Trailer

0

DreamWorks Animation unveiled the heartwarming trailer for the holiday special of its Emmy Award-winning series Spirit Riding Free titled, DreamWorks Spirit of Christmas. The trailer shows Katherine McNamara (Arrow, Shadowhunters) joining the cast of the holiday special as singing sensation, Sally Jessup in a heartfelt performance featuring original holiday songs.

In DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas, Lucky and her friends embark on a Christmas Eve adventure into the city to find the perfect gift, but their return to Miradero for holiday festivities is ruined when an avalanche derails their plans. In the midst of chaos, the PALs meet their favorite singer Sally Jessup whose honest, heartening music gives hope and strength to the stranded train passengers as they try to make their way home.

DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas also features the voice talents of Amber Frank (The Haunted Hathaways) as “Lucky,” Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) as “Pru,” Bailey Gambertoglio (Bubble Guppies) as “Abigail,” Darcy Rose Byrnes (The Young and the Restless) as “Maricela,” Nolan North (Deadpool) as “Jim Prescott,” Tiya Sircar (The Good Place) as “Miss Flores,” and Kari Wahlgren (DreamWorks Archibald’s Next Big Thing) as “Aunt Cora.” DreamWorks Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas premieres on Netflix December 6th.

Check out the Christmas special trailer for Spirit Riding Free below:

