When DreamWorks released Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron in 2002, audiences were treated to beautiful hand-drawn and computer animation, as well as a moving tale of freedom, friendship, and the unbreakable spirit of a wild mustang. The film stood out from typical animation at the time. Instead of anthropomorphizing its animal characters with talking roles, Spirit told its story through an internal monologue from the titular protagonist, voiced by Matt Damon. But what if I told you that Spirit was originally conceived as a much darker, almost nightmarish movie?

According to screenwriter John Fusco, Spirit was first written as a version so grim that animators working on it reportedly nicknamed it Schindler’s Horse—a nod to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 harrowing Holocaust classic. This early draft was not the inspiring, family-friendly adventure we know and love. In fact, it was a bleak and relentless depiction of the cruelty of the American West. So how did our protagonist get from unimaginable suffering to a happy ending in the final Oscar-nominated film?

The First Draft of ‘Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron’ Was To Be a Brutal Journey Through the Old West as Dark as ‘War Horse'

Initially, John Fusco's first script for Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron was a dark and realistic portrayal of a horse's life during the Westward Expansion. Drawing inspiration from classic horse stories like Black Beauty and War Horse, the early drafts were meant to depict Spirit's harrowing experiences as he was passed from one owner to another, each subjecting him to grueling levels of cruelty.

Spirit's journey was a descent into what the creators referred to as "horse hell." Fusco confesses on Instagram, "I was striving for allegory in the style of Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm.'" This version was designed as a heartbreaking chronicle of suffering. The mustang was not just captured but systematically broken. Spirit was even mounted by the Colonel (James Cromwell), a character who, in the final film, never succeeds in riding him. He was overworked, beaten, and forced to endure harsh obstacles. Instead of the Lakota Indian, Little Creek (Daniel Studi), a nameless frontiersman was the sole human to show Spirit kindness. This compassionate character became the only person Spirit allowed to ride him amidst constant mercilessness.

The narrative reached its darkest point when Spirit found himself in a coal mine—an abyss of darkness where he would be condemned to a life of grueling labor. Per Lost Media Wiki, the catastrophic mine then collapsed and trapped Spirit and his fellow horses, condemning them to a slow and agonizing death, never to see his home again. For animators and directors Kelly Asbury and Lorna Cook, this version of the project was so gruesome that they started calling it Schindler’s Horse. The comparison wasn’t just a joke; it spoke to the story's transparent bleakness. The mustang’s journey mirrored the worst aspects of human oppression—captivity, exploitation, and suffering without relief.

‘Spirit’ Was Rewritten, Relying on a Silent Protagonist and Matt Damon’s Emotional Narration