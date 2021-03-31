DreamWorks has released the official trailer for their upcoming animated adventure Spirit Untamed - about Lucky, a young girl who forms a bond with a wild horse whose untamed spirit matches her own. DreamWorks already released a shorter teaser trailer featuring an uplifting remix of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" two weeks ago. The full trailer, however, takes things to the next level for this story.

The first half of the official trailer fleshes out the story beyond what is shown in the teaser. This new trailer shows more shorts of Lucky's late mother, Milagro Navarro, from whom Lucky clearly inherited her wild and adventurous nature. But Lucky's antics land her under the watchful eye of her Aunt Cora (Julianne Moore) and her father Jim (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the town of Miradero.

The first trailer also shows Lucky making new friends, Pru Granger and Abigail Stone (voiced by Marsai Martin and Mckenna Grace, respectively), juxtaposed with Lucky struggling against her father's attempts to keep her safe. This new trailer once again samples the new version of "Wildest Dreams," while showing clips of Lucky bonding with her new horse friend - an untamable mustang named Spirit. Towards the end of the trailer, we see that Lucky and her friends must rescue Spirit's family from a gang of horse wranglers who want to sell the animals. Yet the trailer ends on a light note, as Lucky and her new friends bond over their love of marshmallows.

Spirit Untamed is the latest in DreamWorks' Spirit series. The 2002 film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, which was nominated for an Oscar and was adapted into the Emmy-winning series Spirit Riding Free.

Spirit Untamed comes to theaters on June 4. Check out the trailer for Spirit Untamed below.

