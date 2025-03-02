Ever since its release in 2001, Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away has long captivated audiences worldwide with its enchanting story, striking visuals, and iconic characters. In addition to these elements, part of what makes the Hayao Miyazaki film stand out among the rest is its collection of profound and thought-provoking quotes that continue to resonate over two decades following its premiere.

To celebrate this beautifully done and poignant movie that appeals to audiences of all ages, we revisit some of the most impactful lines from the beloved classic. These quotes not only encapsulate its narrative and the character's essence, but they also reflect the deeper themes of memory, identity, growth, and human experience that run throughout its unforgettable storyline. Without further ado, these are the best Spirited Away quotes, ranked by their significance, lasting resonance, and greatness.