When Charles Dickens sat down to write a novella on wealth inequality and the faulty, nay, Scroogey nature of Thomas Malthus' long since debunked theories on global population, do you think he imagined Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell riffing over fudged lines? You'd like to think so, wouldn't you? Regardless, it's happened. Following the release of Spirited, the aptly titled adaptation of the classic Christmas tale, A Christmas Carol, Apple TV+ has just released a new blooper reel from the film.

Currently streaming on Apple TV+ and playing in select theaters, Spirited tells the all too familiar story of the rich and corrupt miser set right by a look into his own past, present, and future. The film, unlike other adaptations, is a musical, and stars two of the most beloved comedy actors of all time. The film, which has a modern-day setting, stars Reynolds as the Scrooge archetype, Clint Briggs. Ferrell, on the other hand, plays Ebenezer Scrooge himself — quite the twist, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and also Roberto.

The film follows Ferrell's Scrooge as Christmas Present, a spirit in the afterlife who works along with Jacob Marley and two other spirits each year to lead a 'perp' into a redemption arc. However, one year Christmas Present, Ferrell, decides to attempt to redeem an 'unredeemable' soul for Christmas. That unredeemable soul? Reynolds' Clint Briggs. Chaos and jollity, of course, ensue.

The new blooper reel gives us a hilarious new glimpse into the fun that happened behind the scenes of the brand-new and very raucous Christmas film. Ferrell seems to be the star of the bloopers, coming in hot with one-liners and dropped props. The comedic chemistry between Ferrell and Reynolds is absolutely palpable in the new behind-the-scenes look at the film. The reel was released, most appropriately, on Christmas day, reminding viewers to make their own visit to the newest addition to the heavy rotation of A Christmas Carol adaptations.

Spirited was released to select theaters on November 11, 2022. The film began streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022. The film is currently available to stream on the app and might make for the perfect Boxing Day treat, especially for fans of musicals. It would fit nicely sandwiched between a viewing of the classic and cuddly A Muppets Christmas Carol and the harder-edged Bill Murray-led Scrooged.

You can take a look at the new blooper reel below, and stream the film on Apple TV+.