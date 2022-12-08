Buddy the Elf meets Wade Wilson in Spirited, the latest take on A Christmas Carol starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds as the hilarious, musical power duo nobody knew the world needed. This heartwarming Apple TV+ Christmas film puts a spin on the classic Charles Dickens story when Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present longs for another chance at life as he attempts to redeem Reynolds' Scrooge-like Clint.

When this iconic cast isn't touching your heart and making you laugh out loud, it will have you singing and dancing along to the memorable musical numbers. Ranked worst to best from Octavia Spencer's inspirational ballad, the song that gave the word a brand new way of cussing, and several other notable numbers from the new movie.

10/10 "The Story Of Your Life (Clint's Pitch)"

When Present brings Clint to a vision of what his life could be like, it features a husband and wife in their house with their young kids. But Clint is savvy to Present, realizing what he was seeing what his dream life, but Present's, and that's when the music starts.

Clint sings this inspiring pop ballad about Present getting a second chance at life and getting a second shot at love with lyrics that promise he'll be Present's wingman. But it's near the end of the song when Clint takes it a little too far, singing about the way Present hasn't felt a woman's touch in a long time, that Reynolds' vocals shine the brightest of all the songs in the film.

9/10 "Ripple"

An upbeat version of "Ripple" can be heard during a montage when Present spends an entire year preparing to haunt Clint, and it's catchy, "Ripple, ripple, ripple" lyrics are also sung during the "Do A Little Good" number, but the actual version of the song, sung by Ferrell, was cut from the film.

But if you continue watching past when the credits start to roll, you'll get an extra surprise when the cut musical number is played in black-and-white. The number features dancers dancing in puddles in order to make literal ripples as Present sings, and even gets the bitter Marley singing along to the catchy tune.

8/10 "Bringing Back Christmas"

Ryan Reynolds makes his musical debut in the film with "Bringing Back Christmas," the song his character Clint sings in order to sell a conference room full of people on the idea of getting a real Christmas tree over a fake one.

This performance goes from a one-man show to an all-out musical number full of audience participation when everyone in the room joins in to sing and dance with him. But the most memorable part of the number comes during the bridge when Reynolds sings the iconic lyrics, "honey hams, Mariah Carey jams, Feliz Navidad and the birth of out God!"

7/10 "That Christmas Morning Feelin'"

After watching as the ghosts redeem a person in time for Christmas, the movie is introduced with a musical number performed by Will Ferrell, Sunita Mani, Tracy Morgan and Patrick Page as the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future and Jacob Marley.

This number sets the tone for the rest of the film, explaining their job as ghosts and what it feels like each Christmas morning while the rest of their co-workers sing and dance around them. Of all the songs in the film, this one is guaranteed to get stuck in your head for days.

6/10 "Unredeemable"

It's during an emotional flashback of Clint's life that he convinces his new friend Present to take his retirement and get a second chance at life, but the ghost struggles with the feelings of being an unredeemable person when he returns to earth.

"Unredeemable" is Ferrell's ballad sung as his character wonders if his true identity of Ebenezer Scrooge can actually be redeemed, the music building up as he sings in front of all his peers who are seen dancing around him with flashlights during the unique and motivational number.

5/10 "The Story Of Your Life (Marley's Haunt)"

It's at the very beginning of Clint's haunt that Marley reveals himself in dark, eerie attire, bound to chains, and informs Clint of what to expect in the form of song. And despite Clint's numerous interruptions, Marley's version of "The Story of Your Life" is arguably one of the best songs in the film.

The rock style of the song stands out from the typical Broadway-esque beat of the rest of the soundtrack, while Marley puts on an epic performance that sends Clint literally upside down before he finally realizes he's about to live A Christmas Carol.

4/10 "The View From Here"

Octavia Spencer sings her solo song three times during different points of the film, but it's first sung after her character Kimberly digs up dirt on a teenage boy who her boss Clint hopes to take down to help his niece win a school competition.

Feeling terrible about what she had done, Kimberly breaks out into song in what she thinks is her empty office, having no idea that the ghost of Present is watching as she sings about whether or not she's truly successful in doing what she does.

3/10 "Do A Little Good"

After arguing over the fact that the ghosts could not change Clint, when the now-human Present is about to get hit by a bus, Clint jumps in front of it before the world freezes around him. Considered Clint's official redemption, the two celebrate with a song and dance in the middle of a New York City street.

"Do A Little Good" may end with an unexpected twist, but the number features the best dancing from both Reynolds and Ferrell as they sing about doing good "whether it's Christmas Day or a random day in May."

2/10 "That Christmas Morning Feelin'" (Reprise)

After everyone's stories conclude, Clint and Present are thrown into a reprise of the film's merriest song, "That Christmas Morning Feelin'." But what makes this reprise unique is the way the filmmakers went about the number that trickles into the end credits.

This number showcases the characters singing the reprise during other notable scenes from the film, including Ferrell's scene as Scrooge, Clint and Present in the shower together, both Tracy Morgan and Loren Woods as Christmas Yet To Come, and even The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon makes an appearance after already having a cameo in the film.

1/10 "Good Afternoon"

Present and Clint travel back in time to when Present was Scrooge during some olden days in Britain, and Clint is amused to learn that the phrase, "Good afternoon" equaled an F-you in those times, which makes him break out into song to try and get Present's inner Scrooge to come out.

Reynolds nails the British accent as he sings to Ferrell and before they know it, the two characters are singing, "Good afternoon" at every person they pass by. The fan-favorite number also features a cameo from Judi Dench and tap dancing from Reynolds and Ferrell.

