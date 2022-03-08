Apple TV+ has released images for its upcoming holiday film Spirited. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer in a musical retelling of the famous story of A Christmas Carol, wherein Reynolds will take up the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge, with Ferrell as the ghost named Present. Spencer’s role has not been disclosed.

The newly released images focus primarily on Ferrell and Reynolds, suggesting that Present is more of central character than Scrooge’s other ghostly visitors. Two images see the duo in a big-band number with their arms wide in front of a plethora of dancers, with Reynolds sporting a Santa suit. Spencer appears on a rooftop, dressed in a bright red coat as a neon sign glows behind her, in what looks to be a more intimate solo number. Breaking away from the big lights, the last image shows Ferrell and Reynolds in Scrooge’s room, with Ferrell dressed in nightcap and gown, similar to the Victorian look most A Christmas Carol adaptions share.

This isn’t the first time some of these images have seen the light of day. Back in December, Reynolds shared a short video on Twitter featuring behind-the-scenes looks of the film. It featured pictures of coffee runs, joke text messages, and the crew working, alongside smaller, cropped versions of the recently released images. Spirited began production back in July 2021 and wrapped filming that October. It is expected to release on Apple TV+ later this year.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: ‘Free Guy 2’: Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Explain Why They’re Not Rushing to Make a Sequel [Exclusive]Spirited is helmed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on Daddy’s Home and its subsequent sequel Daddy’s Home 2. The duo are credited as writers for the film and produce alongside Ferrell, Reynolds, Jessica Elbaum, and George Dewey. The film is also set to star Sunita Mani, Aimee Carrero, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. Apple had taken part in a bidding war for the film’s rights, beating Netflix, Paramount, and Warner Bros. While the exact deal was not disclosed, it was later revealed that $75 million was spent on talent alone.

Reynolds and Ferrell have already began flaunting their friendship as production the media tour begins such as appearing in each other’s late-night interviews. In an August interview with Collider, Reynolds described working with his co-star as “nothing short of amazing and in person, he lives up to every crazy ideal and standard I had for him.” With a suggested release timeline of 2022, audiences will likely see the film pop up more and more around the holiday season as Reynolds and Ferrell display their take on the Christmas classic.

Check out the rest of the new images below:

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

Image via Apple TV+

