Finding your Christmas spirit can be a daunting task sometimes especially if you have a lot on your plate to worry about. But, for some people, listening to Christmas music or decorating the house is all it takes to find their spirits. For others, however, it could take as much as a visit from the Christmas past, present, and future to put things in place, and it seems that’s what it will take for the lead in Spirited.

Spirited is based on the 1843 novella, A Christmas Carol, written by Charles Dickens and illustrated by John Leech. The novella told the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is transformed into a kinder man after he is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. Spirited will join the long list of films adapted from Dickens’ novella which includes Scrooged (1988), Ms. Scrooge (1997), Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009), and more.

Spirited was first announced in September 2019. The film is being produced by Sean Anders and John Morris, under their production company, Two Grown Men. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions are also producing the film alongside Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey of Maximum Effort and David Koplan (Uncut Gems). Principal photography for Spirited began on July 6, 2021, and filming wrapped on October 18, 2021.

With Christmas just around the corner, here is everything you need to know about Spirited from its release date to streaming details.

What Is Spirited About?

Spirited is a Christmas-themed musical film and “a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ class holiday story, A Christmas Carol.”

The official synopsis released by Apple reads:

"Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. From Director Sean Anders ("Daddy’s Home,” "Instant Family”), written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ("La La Land") and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), this modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat."

Is There A Trailer For Spirited?

Apple launched the first official teaser trailer for Spirited on October 12, 2022, which gave audiences their long-awaited first real good look at the Christmas musical comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. We also get a quick tease at one of the movie's original songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are coming off of the recently released family musical comedy film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Pasek and Paul have also written the original music for films like La La Land and The Greatest Showman. The trailer ends with Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present struggling to recall the name of Tiny Tim.

When Will Spirited Be Released?

Spirited will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022, and on Apple TV+ on November 18, 2022. Don’t have Apple TV+? You can subscribe at $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial or subscribe for a year at $49.99.

Who’s In The Cast and Crew Of Spirited?

Ryan Reynolds will play the lead role in Spirited. Reynolds is best known for playing the titular character in the Marvel films Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). He will also be reprising his role for a currently untitled third film which will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Before Deadpool, Reynolds also starred in action films such as Blade: Trinity (2004), and Green Lantern (2011), and romantic comedies such as Definitely, Maybe (2008) and The Proposal (2009). Reynolds has received multiple nominations and awards for his work including Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Golden Globe nominations, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Will Ferrell will play the Ghost of Christmas Present in Spirited. This is Ferrell’s third collaboration with Sean Anders and John Morris. Ferrell starred alongside Linda Cardellini and Mark Wahlberg in the 2015 comedy film, Daddy’s Home, and its 2017 sequel, Daddy’s Home 2. Both films were written by Anders and Morris and directed by Anders. Ferrell is best known for starring in comedy films such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) and Holmes & Watson (2018). He has also been in comedy TV shows such as 30 Rock (2006 - 2013) and The Office (2005 - 2013). Ferrell has received several accolades including an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Nominations, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more.

Academy Award Winner Octavia Spencer will also star in Spirited. Spencer is best known for playing a maid in the 2011 period-drama film, The Help. Her role in the film earned her several awards including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Spencer is also known for playing Wanda Johnson in Ryan Coogler's biopic Fruitvale Station (2013). Her performance in the film earned her the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is also known for her role in TV shows. She starred in the Fox teen show, Red Band Society (2014 - 2015), and the Apple TV + show, Truth Be Told (2019 - present). She also portrayed Madam C. J. Walker in the Netflix limited series Self Made (2020), a role that earned her a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Sunita Mani will play the Ghost of Christmas Past in Spirited. Mani is best known for her role as Trenton in the thriller show, Mr. Robot (2015 - 2017) and Arthie Premkumar in the comedy-drama, GLOW (2017–2019). Mani also starred in the 2020 sci-fi comedy film, Save Yourselves and the supernatural horror film, Evil Eye (2020).

Joe Tippett, playing Sam Strickland in the NBC drama series Rise (2018) and John Ross in the HBO crime miniseries Mare of Easttown (2021), will also star in Spirited. Patrick Page, who is best known for his role in musicals will also appear in Spirited. Page is best known for playing Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and The Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

Other stars in the film include Aimee Carrero (Young & Hungry), Jen Tullock (6 Balloons), and Marlow Barkley (Single Parents).

Who is Behind Spirited?

Spirited is directed by Sean Anders and written by both Anders and John Morris. Anders and Morris are best known for their collaborations and the two have worked together on several comedy films such as Sex Drive (2008), That’s My Boy (2012), We’re the Millers (2013), Horrible Bosses 2 (2014), and Instant Family (2018). David Koplan, who previously worked with Anders and Morris on Daddy's Home, is also producing Spirited.