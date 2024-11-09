When you think of Christmas movies, Elf usually isn't far from the front of the mind. However, in 2022, Will Ferrell teamed up with a major star for another Christmas movie that's been a major hit on streaming as the holiday season grows near. Ferrell stars alongside Ryan Reynolds in Spirited, the musical version of Charles Dicken's story of a miserable misanthrope who is taken on a delightful Christmas adventure. As an Apple TV+ Original Film, Spirited is streaming exclusively on the platform at all times, but the film has recently returned to the top 10 with Christmas right around the corner, currently in the #9 spot on Apple TV+. Spirited sits at a 70% rating from critics and an 80% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Spirited is based on the book by Charles Dickens, with Sean Anders and John Morris teaming up to pen the screenplay for the film and Anders also directing. Morris and Anders also worked together previously on Instant Family, the 2018 comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg and Alien: Romulus star Isabela Merced, who will next feature in The Last of Us Season 2 as Dina. The duo also teamed up with Daddy's Home and Daddy's Home 2, the family comedy films which also star Wahlberg and Ferrell but also added Mel Gibson and Thomas Haden Church to its cast. The two also wrote the script for She's Out of My League, the romantic comedy starring Jay Baruchel and Alice Eve, and are also to thank for two more comedy classics, Hot Tub Time Machine and We're the Millers.

What Else Is Streaming on Apple TV+?

Ferrell most recently appeared as Coach Brink in four episodes of The Boys Season 4, which was around the same time that he voiced Maxime in Despicable Me 4. He also played Mattel's CEO in Barbie and even voiced Reggie in Strays. As for Reynolds, he made headlines earlier this year thanks to his role as Wade Wilson in Deadpool & Wolverine, and he also teamed up with John Krasinski for IF, the hybrid live-action/animation family comedy that's streaming on Prime Video. Reynolds also played small roles in Bullet Train and Ghosted.

Spirited stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds and was written by John Morris and Sean Anders with Anders also directing. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Spirited on Apple TV+.

6 10 Spirited Director Sean Anders Cast Will Ferrell , Ryan Reynolds Runtime 127 minutes

WATCH ON APPLE TV+