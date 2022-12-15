Apple TV's Spirited is coming to theatres in a new sing-along version, Deadline reports. The holiday musical comedy stars comedic geniuses Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer and will be released in 100+ U.S. theaters. Some of the original songs by Oscar, Grammy and Tony winners Benj Pasek are seen as contenders for Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

Previously, the movie had a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on November 11 before hitting the streaming service on November 18. Per the report, in the new version, all songs are featured with stylized lyrics on screen, karaoke style, with each word represented and highlighted to allow viewers to follow along in time. The movie directed by Sean Anders will be showing in Cinemark and Megaplex theaters as well as other independent and regional exhibitors. There’s no word of the end date for the run while the original film is still playing in some locations.

Spirited is a modern take on author Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol. The story is told hilariously from the perspective of the ghosts, who choose the wrong Scrooge as his dark soul. Clint turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. The movie has been highly appreciated by fans and critics alike for its hilarious performances, storyline as well as punchy holiday musical numbers. Ferrell made a comeback to the holiday genre after two decades out from making Elf and the feature marks a first for Reynolds in the genre. And certainly, both of them nailed it!

The movie has amazing musical numbers performed by Ferrell and Reynolds. Speaking to Collider, the Deadpool star previously admitted, “There is no point throughout this entire process that I haven't questioned that idea. There must be something easier than 3 and a half months of tap dancing rehearsals, choreography meetings, rehearsals, and singing lessons, and all kinds of stuff. So it was pretty wild.”

The movie casts Ferrell as Ebenezer Scrooge, the current Ghost of Christmas Present, Reynolds as Clint Briggs, Spencer as Kimberly, Sunita Mani as Bonnie, the Ghost of Christmas Past, Patrick Page as Jacob Marley, Andrea Anders as Carrie and many more. Anders directs from a script by he and John Morris.

Spirited hits theaters on December 16 and is also streaming on AppleTV+. You can check out the trailer below: