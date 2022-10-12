Apple Original Films has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for their anticipated holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. The film is set to premiere first in theaters about a month before Christmas on November 11, 2022, with it being available to stream on Apple TV+ starting a week later on November 18.

Spirited takes the familiar story of A Christmas Carol by Charlies Dickens and turns it on its head as we take an introspected look at not some modern-day Scrooge (though he does very much exist), but rather the Ghost of Christmas Present, played by Ferrell. The story sees the spirit taking part in his yearly task of reforming a dark soul on Christmas Eve. This time, it is a man named Clint Briggs, played by Reynolds. What starts as a routine job eventually sees Briggs turning the tables on the holiday ghost, forcing the spirit to take a look at his own past and reexamine his own existence. The 91-second trailer shows us some of the imagery that we can expect as we take an introspective look into the existence of the immortal personification of the Christmas holiday.

The cast that will be joining Ferrell, Reynolds, and Spencer on the cast of the upcoming holiday comedy film includes Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. The film will also feature all new original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of La La Land and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Image via Apple TV+

Sean Anders (Daddy's Home) serves as the film's director as well as the script's co-writer, having penned the screenplay alongside John Morris. The duo also serve as producers on Spirited through Two Grown Men alongside David Koplanand George Dewey through Maximum Effort Productions and Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez Productions. Paul and Pasek will also serve as executive producers alongside Diana Pokorny.

Spirited will make its debut in theaters on November 11 and will then be available for streaming starting on November 18 on Apple TV+. You can check out the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Christmas musical comedy and read its official synopsis below.