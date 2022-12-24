As part of a thank you to all the fans who have watched and supported Spirited, the new Christmas musical based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, star Ryan Reynolds brought a little surprise for everyone, sharing a video of Nickelback performing one of the musical numbers, ‘Unredeemable.’

Posting to his official Twitter account, Reynolds shared a video of Nickelback performing the hit song from the musical. “Will, @OctaviaSpencer and I are so grateful for the love everyone’s shown #Spirited,” Reynolds captioned his post, reiterating the message in a personal introduction in the video. “So we asked @Nickelback to sing Unreedeemable. Just seemed like the right thing to do.” Spirited has reached #1 in Apple TV+’s most-watched movie of all time. “That’s crazy,” Reynolds said of the achievement.

Clocking in at just over four a half minutes, the video shows Nickelback performing the song with their usual power. Images of the band member’s stockings hung by the fire as well as photographs of the band and Reynolds in his various roles (such as The Green Lantern, 2011)). There are also scenes from the film interspersed throughout the clip, as well as the lyrics for viewers to follow along. Perhaps most magical of all is the snow falling over the band towards the end of the song.

In the clip’s introduction, Reynolds explained the significance of the song, whilst imploring fans to have a safe Christmas. Reynolds revealed that ‘Unreedmable’ was selected as it was a “turning point” in the film. “It’s an emotional anthem about whether humanity can overcome our mistakes. And I hope we can,” the actor explained, expressing his hope tha viewers will take home the song’s message. “So Merry Christmas, everyone. Let’s be kind to each other.”

Spirited is a musical version of Dicken’s classic story, A Christmas Carol, described by Collider’s own Ross Bonaime as “a charming twist on a story we’ve all heard so many times before.” Spirited focuses on ruthless businessman Clint Briggs (Reynolds), who is visited by three ghosts, including the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell). Through song and dance, Clint slowly turns his life around. In November, Reynolds also shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of the routines in the film. “You’ve got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it?” Reynolds captured the video he posted to Twitter, which shows he and Ferrell dancing in time with the choreographers.

He also thanked fans again for their support, writing “We’re so humbled by all the love for #Spirited on @appletvplus.” Sean Anders directed the film, which also stars Spencer (as Kimberly), Sunita Manu (Ghost of Christmas Past), Patrick Page (Marley), Tracy Morgan (voice of the Ghost of Yet-To-Come), and Loren G. Woods (Yet-To-Come). The film was written by Anders and John Morris, with Benj Pasek and Just Paul (the masters behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen) composing the songs.

Spirited is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Check out the clip below: