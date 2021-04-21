To celebrate crossing the impressive mark of 500 thousand units sold, Spiritfarer has released the first of its three promised free DLCs. Called “Lily Update”, the new downloadable content adds more content to an already breathtaking experience.

Lily Update will add the Butterfly Spirit to the base game, which will show up in protagonist Stella’s boat when enough memories are collected. This leads the player to new scenes that’ll wrap up some narrative loose ends, while also exploring more of Stella's journey. The next two DLC will add more spirits, collectibles, and even a new island to explore. As of right now, there is no release date for the other two updates, but this new DLC certainly is an exciting release for those who wanted more of the Spiritfarer world.

Image via Thunder Lotus Games

Spiritfarer is the third game from Thunder Lotus Games, yet Spiritfarer is quite different from the studio's previous titles. Both Jotun and Sundered are action games tailored for players who enjoy an extra challenge of reflexes and pattern memorization. Even if Spiritfarer keeps the hand-drawn visuals that are already a trademark for Thunder Lotus Games, the game avoids all combat mechanics in favor of a heavy focus on narrative. As the captain of a boat that guides spirits to the afterlife, the players are invited to learn more about the souls they transport, each with something to add in the big reflection of what’s life, why death exists, and how it affects us all.

Spiritfarer was originally released in August 2020. The "Lily Update" can be downloaded right now for free on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC. You can check out the release trailer for the "Lily Update" below.

