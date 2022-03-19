Well Go USA Entertainment has recently released a brand-new trailer for the Korean action-fantasy film Spiritwalker which features moment after moment of intense action.

Directed and written by Yoon Jae-keun (Heartbeat), the title Spiritwalker correlates to the main character’s unintentional ability to swap bodies with other people. After waking up without any memories from a car crash, the man starts regaining his senses but in a random body every 12 hours. While evading attacks from those in his pursuit, he must piece together his memory before time runs out.

In the newly released trailer, the protagonist is startled out of his mind when he regains consciousness to find himself in an unknown café, surrounded by people he does not recognize. The man, played by actor and former K-pop star Yoon Kye-sang, goes out into the street and happens upon his reflection, his shock growing as the face staring back at him is that of a stranger. We get our premise in the first couple of seconds of the trailer, and the remaining minute and a half is filled with hand-to-hand combat, gunfights, and thrilling chase scenes. The trailer gives the premise, snippets of the excellent action, but it leaves room for us to wonder about the main questions that it raises: Who is the protagonist? Why is he so skilled in combat? And why is he being pursued by people who seemingly want him dead?

The combat scenes were choreographed by award-winning martial arts choreographers Park Young-sik and Chung Seong-Ho, who previously worked on the global hit series Squid Game. Spiritwalker won the Daniel A. Craft Award for Excellence in Action Cinema at the 2021 New York Asian Film Festival.

In addition to Yoon, other members of the main cast include Park Yong-Woo (Nailed), Lim Ji-Yeon (High Society), and Park Ji-Hwan (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure). Lee Chi-beom produced the 109-minute film with Jang Won-seok serving as executive producer. Spiritwalker was produced by Saram Entertainment in partnership with B.A. Entertainment.

Spiritwalker hit the streaming service Hi-Yah! on March 18. If you’d rather watch it on either Digital, Blu-ray, or DVD, the wait is not too long. The action-packed film is coming to these media on Tuesday, April 12. You can watch the trailer down below.

