The ride, inspired by the controversial 'Song of the South', will be given a 'Princess and the Frog' makeover.

Disney's Splash Mountain closed its doors for the final time at the Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Sunday evening, ahead of a long-overdue retheming to the controversial attraction.

Guests waited in line for periods of up to four hours to ride the thrilling log-flume attraction in its original form for the final time before the line closed at 10pm to guests. The final people to ride the attraction were cast members who had worked on it for years, being given the chance to say goodbye to what had become their home.

The closure of the ride hasn't come without some unusual behavior, of course. Enterprising (if you want to call it that) guests have bottled up water from the ride and been selling it online for sums in the three-figures, which is entirely normal of course.

Splash Mountain became more problematic for Disney as the years passed by. The original ride was themed around stories told by the character of Uncle Remus, played by James Baskett in Disney's historically controversial - and racially insensitive - film, Song of the South. The story of the ride itself was perfectly harmless, telling that of Brer Rabbit leaving his home in the Briar Patch for a new adventure - time to be moving along, as he would sing - before being captured and thrown into the Laughin' Place, a nightmarish place of thorns and caves, by Brer Fox and Brer Bear.

However, the links to Song of the South were too strong to ignore in this day and age, and Disney made the decision to remove it from the ride. Disney has never released Song of the South on home video format in the United States, and it has never been shown on Disney+ either. The film's critics have stated that it portrays plantation life through rose-tinted spectacles and that its portrayal of African Americans is racist. In 2020, Disney subsequently announced that they would retheme the ride.

The new ride's story will take guests to the New Orleans carnival season, as Princess Tiana — hero of The Princess and the Frog — prepares for a one-of-a-kind celebration. Disney has shown concept art of a scene that they describe as the “thrilling moment you first drop into the bayou and encounter some friends both new and familiar". It features Louis the alligator with a jazz band full of critters welcoming guests with Tiana, voiced by the returning Anika Noni Rose, greeting the riders inside the log. Disney Imagineers spent time in New Orleans studying the culture to ensure the rhythm and blues of the ride would be authentic to the Louisiana experience.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open in its new form in late 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park.