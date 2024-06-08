The Big Picture Splash Mountain was originally based on Song of the South, but also took surprising inspiration from Ron Howard's Splash.

Disney executives wanted Splash to be included with the new ride even if it didn't fit the Br'er Rabbit theme.

Splash Mountain is being rethemed to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, distancing itself from its controversial Song of the South.

There have been some pretty bizarre rides in Disney's long history with theme parks, but few more peculiar than the creation behind one of its most iconic attractions, Splash Mountain. The highly beloved but still very controversial log flume ride has a complicated history in the Disney park's history books. Its legacy has entered a brand-new chapter with its retheming into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, now being based on the fan-favorite animated film, The Princess and the Frog.

The ride's future looks bright as "Blue Skies and Sunshine," but the origins of the attraction are so bizarre, that it's fascinating. Most probably know about the contentious movie the ride would ultimately be based on, but there is actually another unlikely film that contributed to Splash Mountain's initial development. Long before Splash Mountain was based on a movie so infamous that Disney has actively tried to pretend it never happened, the ride almost featured a very popular and iconic mermaid (no, not that one).

Why Did Disney Theme Splash Mountain to 'Song of the South'?

The idea for a log flume ride at the Disney parks came as a result of a restructuring period during the 1980s, when Disney was trying to stay relevant during an ever-evolving period for pop culture. One of their many strategies for doing this involved adding attractions that were more geared toward older audiences, since the majority of the rides at Disneyland and Disney World were primarily for a much younger demographic. A log flume ride was a rock solid in-between for an approachable attraction that was still more thrilling than the average dark ride, and thus, head Imagineer Tony Baxter began working on a brand-new attraction.

As many will likely remember, the original ride that existed before Tiana's Bayou Adventure was Splash Mountain, which was themed to the infamous animation live-action hybrid, Song of the South. If you haven't heard of the 1946 film before, that was likely by design. The film's story takes place in the Civil War-era South, where a friendly storyteller named Uncle Remus (James Baskett) recounts to the local children moral tales of imaginary characters like Br'er Rabbit. Despite being an Oscar-nominated film, to call Song of the South "controversial" is an understatement. The movie has been widely criticized since its release for promoting harmful racist stereotypes and trivializing the institution of slavery.

According to Tony Baxter, the idea was born out of the closure of another Disney attraction, America Sings, which utilized several elaborate animatronics that were reminiscent of anthropomorphic animals. As a way of saving money and using the existing animatronics, Baxter and his team of Imagineers decided they would be well-suited for their upcoming attraction. After some deliberation, it was decided that Song of the South's animated sections with the many animal characters would be a theme that would fit the Critter Country area of Disneyland, and thus, the Zip-a-Dee River Run ride was born.

Disney Executives Wanted 'Splash' To Be a Part of the Upcoming Ride

In 1983, Disney and New Line Cinema released Splash - the Ron Howard-directed romantic comedy that starred Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah. Set in the magical land of New York City, average Joe Allen Bauer (Hanks) meets and falls in love with a curious mermaid named Madison (Hannah), as they each navigate this hectic and vast ocean we call life. The film was a big success for Disney and New Line, making nearly $70 million at the box office on a budget of only $11 million.

Disney and then-CEO Michael Eisner requested that Splash be incorporated into their upcoming water ride. The idea wasn't to completely re-theme the entire ride to Splash, but rather to incorporate a singular element. In between all the singing animals, Disney's executives wanted the inclusion of Daryl Hannah's mermaid character somewhere into the ride, even though it wouldn't really have any connection to the rest of the ride's theme.

Michael Eisner's tenure as CEO had this incredible ability to simultaneously be far ahead of its time and remarkably dated. Their insistence on making an attraction at least partially themed to Splash is a perfect example. While they were admittedly onto something given the eventual trajectory of the film's two stars and director, the idea of Daryl Hannah's character appearing was so ludicrous that Tony Baxter's team immediately stated it wouldn't work. Still, Disney still wanted the word "Splash" to be somewhere on the ride, and that's how it got the newer, catchier name of Splash Mountain. The highly successful ride was finally opened in 1989, which is ironic given Disney released an even more successful mermaid movie that very same year - The Little Mermaid.

What Does the Future of Splash Mountain Look Like?

Splash Mountain's reign would last until 2023, when both the Disneyland and Disney World versions of the ride were retired to begin construction on Tiana's Bayou Adventure (though the Splash Mountain in Tokyo Disneyland is still operational and unaltered). That would be the end of Splash's involvement in a Disney theme park, but this is one more ripple in this tale. At one point in time, guests could see the fountain from the 1984 feature film at Disney's Hollywood Studios (located in Florida), though the fountain has since reportedly been taken out of public view.

As for what the ride is now, Tiana's Bayou Adventure tells a brand-new story set after the events of The Princess and the Frog. Here, guests will help Tiana and her friends in the bayou, meeting more than a few new companions along the way. The ride officially opens on June 28th in Disney World and later in 2024 at Disneyland, but if you don't mind spoilers, you can already check out the full POV for the Disney version.

