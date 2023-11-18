The Big Picture The Splat Pack is a group of filmmakers in the early 2000s who aimed to bring back the extreme horror that they felt was missing in the genre, prioritizing visuals such as torture and gore over plot and characterization.

Eli Roth, a member of The Splat Pack, made his directorial debut with Cabin Fever in 2002, a low-budget gross-out film that paid homage to older horror titles and featured body horror and gallows humor.

Other members of the Splat Pack, such as Rob Zombie and Alexandre Aja, also contributed to the rise of extreme horror with films like House of 1000 Corpses and High Tension, respectively. These movies pushed boundaries and featured bleak endings and disturbing twists.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of horror movies that pushed to see how much violence was deemed too much. Paraphrasing and tainting the words of Charles Dickens may summon him from the grave, but the ghost of a ticked-off Victorian writer is exceptionally tame compared to the extreme horror movies that were hot stuff in the early 2000s. It would bring the rise of "The Splat Pack,” a collection of filmmakers who wanted to bring back the “horror” they felt was missing in the genre. These movies tended to prioritize visual elements such as torture and gore over plot and characterization. Among the filmmakers was Eli Roth who will bring a new slasher to the big screen with Thanksgiving (2023). To celebrate his gory holiday rampage, let's take a look at the days of horror when Roth and the Splat Pack dominated the scene.

The 2000s saw a rise in movies that were playing around in subgenres; The Devil’s Backbone and Final Destination were released in 2001 as supernatural thrillers; found footage would expand from what The Blair Witch Project (1999) started, with 2007 offerings being Paranormal Activity and Rec turning on the handheld camera to capture something terrible; and who can forget the slew of remakes that popped up, whether they were updates of classics or English-language remakes. But within this period, there was another trend of horror movies. This brings us to "The Splat Pack," a name coined by British film journalist Alan Jones in a 2006 Total Film article for filmmakers who wanted to reclaim the horror genre which at the time had given way to PG-13 movies with little to no gore or guts.

Eli Roth’s Debut Didn’t Hold Back on Body Horror

Eli Roth came onto the movie scene in 2002 with his directorial debut, Cabin Fever. A group of college grads experiences a hellish weekend getaway where they are infected with a flesh-eating virus, and if queasy skin deterioration isn’t enough, the friends soon turn on each other out of paranoia. It’s a low-budget gross-out that seems to pay homage to older titles, namely Night of the Living Dead (1968) and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), which were both famous for showing audiences scares they hadn't seen before.

The gallows humor in Cabin Fever is to counteract the body horror, where shaving one's leg means peeling off chunks of flesh. No angry ghost or masked slasher is harming these friends, it’s their bodies that are failing them. Roth loves being a part of The Splat Pack, writing in an essay for MTV on why he felt it made sense for the other filmmakers and himself to be grouped together; “We love R-rated horror movies, and we felt that horror had gone soft, and we wanted to bring back the 'hard' R. Everyone, in their own way, wanted to make the kinds of films they grew up on that they felt was missing in mainstream cinema today.” Bringing back the “hard” R is what the Splat Pack did. Around the time Roth was making Cabin Fever, another member of this group was busy getting his directorial debut off the ground.

Rob Zombie Gave Us a Monstrous Horror Family

Between 2000 and 2003, Zombie was making House of 1000 Corpses, an introduction to the white trash, grindhouse aesthetic the musician-turned-filmmaker made his signature style. This is what gives the Firefly clan in 1000 Corpses more of a personality than their victims, for a sadistic family who put their sadism aside when interacting with one another. But don’t forget, they will harass, terrorize, and kill whomever they please. The reason why it took between 2000 and 2003 to get his first movie released came down to Universal Studios wanting the director to trim the violent scenes until they decided to shelve it entirely. Zombie got the rights and finally met a studio that wanted to release it.

House of 1000 Corpses is a throwback movie, much like Cabin Fever, and in the MTV essay, Eli Roth mentioned his friendship with Rob Zombie. Roth wrote about how the two “missed the visceral, grizzly, realistic horror films. We couldn't figure out why sex and nudity had evaporated from scary movies, and we talked about how horror fans want their horror movies horrific, not safe, and PG-13." Adding to The Splat Pack was a white-knuckle slasher that might have gone too far.

‘High Tension’ Is an Intense Slasher With an Off-Putting Twist Ending

Alexandre Aja, who also belonged to the New French Extremity of brutal horror movies in France, directed Haute Tension or High Tension (2003). It’s a throwback to the gritty, ugliness of '70s horror movies such as Leatherface’s original rampage. As typical of the other mentioned movies from Roth and Zombie, High Tension has a bleak ending, when a revelation shifts everything that came before. It subverts Marie (Cécile de France), who was believed to be the Final Girl, but who is really a severely delusional killer lusting after her female friend; in other words, a misguided twist that creates a queer villain. It’s a completely unnecessary trope that was done to death in '80s horror. It's especially needless in a movie that overindulges in how dark it can go when a whole family is massacred with their fatal injuries shown. That’s also extreme horror for you. In 2004, a directing-writing duo from Australia added their name to The Splat Pack with a little movie that wanted to play a torturous game of survival.

‘Saw’ and ‘Hostel’ Increased the Brutality in Horror Movies

James Wan and Leigh Whannell teamed up for Saw (2004), a combination of psychological thriller and torture horror that cuts between two men locked up in a room, how they get there, and who is doing this to them. Distributed by Lionsgate, it became a massive box-office success, turning its $1 million budget into a $103 million worldwide gross. Lionsgate would then become the home for Saw, but they didn’t stop at Saw sequels, it picked up House of 1000 Corpses when Zombie had his debacle with Universal Studios, and they distributed High Tension in the U.S. In 2005, Lionsgate would also release Eli Roth’s second feature, which continued the director’s passion for bodily harm that challenged how much the audience could take.

Hostel (2005) found another batch of friends getting caught up in grisly trouble, this time American tourists who are abducted while in Slovakia to be turned into prey by a murderous, elite organization. The movie doesn’t hold back from the agony and terror the victims are subjected to, and in his MTV essay, Roth talked about how he wanted his projects to feel like a roller coaster and haunted house wrapped up in a cinematic package: “It’s a challenge — you should dare yourself to see how much you can take — and that’s what I want when people go see my films.” Hostel wasn't the only depiction of extreme horror that came out in 2005; Wan and Whannell were joined by another Aussie talent who took the splatter genre Down Under.

‘Wolf Creek’ Trapped You With a Deadly Australian Villain

Director Greg McLean gave us Wolf Creek, where the rural and isolated Australian outback is the hunting grounds for a vile murderer. Backpacking friends (yet again) have the bad luck of running into Mick Taylor (John Jarratt), who is a nasty piece of work. McLean created this horror villain by turning to history to disturb his audience. The “based on a true story” is as accurate as the disclaimer for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, piecing together real-life atrocities into one unsettling feature. McLean crafted a disturbing monster in Mick Taylor by blending serial killers Bradley Murdoch and Ivan Milat for a boogeyman who finds prey in the outback. But what could be worse than a demented Aussie killer in the middle of nowhere? Try being swarmed by humanoid creatures while trapped in a cave.

The Director of ‘The Descent’ Wanted to Scare You Right Until the End

2005 was a packed year. Rob Zombie got to do The Devil’s Rejects, a grittier sequel than its predecessor in which the Firefly clan took their depravity on a road trip to escape capture. But also this year, we got Neil Marshall's The Descent. The Descent follows a group of female friends who go spelunking in the Appalachian Mountains, only for secrets to break up their bond, unhealed trauma to make things worse, and subterranean creatures known as Crawlers who are out for their flesh and blood. A bleak ending offers no hope, something Marshall had in mind when writing the script. In an interview with Vulture, Marshall explained, “I knew I wanted a bleak ending; to make the scariest film I possibly could, as dark as we can go. It wasn’t going to be a triumphant escape from the cave.” The bleakness is a perfectly haunting way to finish off the claustrophobia and Crawler attacks that the audience has been terrorized by. The year 2005 wouldn’t be without another member to make up The Splat Pack who did his part in reworking a horror villain, and it was abundantly clear that there was a craving for extreme horror that the likes of Cabin Fever to The Descent were happy to put on the big screen.

‘Saw II’ Was When Jigsaw Became a Horror Icon

The success of Saw meant a sequel was green-lit and this brought in director Darren Lynn Bousman. In the documentary Nightmares in Red, White, and Blue (2009), Bousman was among the interviewees who gave a perspective on the evolution of horror in American cinema. As the doc reaches the early 2000s, the Saw movies enter the conversation, where Bousman explains the issue that needed to be figured out upon directing the first of the franchise's nine sequels, Saw II. He said, “Jigsaw was in Saw I [for] maybe three minutes of screentime, he had maybe five minutes offscreen, he wasn’t a big character. So we really had to think of Jigsaw as a completely new entity in Saw II.” Bousman and returning screenwriter Leigh Whannell developed John Kramer (Tobin Bell) into the savagely creative moral judge that has placed him at the center of the franchise to this day. Going into 2006 and onward, two new members found themselves part of the Pack, taking horror to more humorous and campy places.

Adam Green and Robert Rodriguez Put a Comedic Spin on His Horror

Should the violence be too dark in the filmography of Roth, Zombie, Aja, and so on, director Adam Green offered his take on a throwback slasher flick. “Old School American Horror,” is the tagline to the horror-comedy Hatchet (2006), which made good on this claim. There is a supernatural killer (check!) and a cast of veteran talent from the spooky genre (check!), but unlike Hostel or Wolf Creek, the gruesome deaths in Hatchet are fun, aided by humor and over-the-top practical effects. Green wasn’t alone in bringing excessive gore with a campy touch, director Robert Rodriguez did it as well; and similar to Rob Zombie, Rodriguez wanted to share his love for exploitative grindhouse films with a modern audience. He did this by going all in on B-movie premises. There are beast-like vampire strippers in From Dusk Till Dawn and a pulpy teen alien invasion in The Faculty, but Rodriguez truly aligned his style with the horror genre in 2007, a year after Hatchet.

He partnered with Quentin Tarantino for the double feature Grindhouse, where Rodriguez directed the cheesy, trashy, and repulsive entry, Planet Terror. A biochemical gas infects citizens of a rural Texas town, who are turned into "Sickos." It might be a different way to say "zombies," but they aren't the typical undead, they are hideously deformed and super strong mutants. Limbs will not be staying attached for long. The body count explodes as survivors do what they can to make it through the night. In perhaps the most iconic visual, you have Rose McGowan who has a leg replaced with an assault rifle, shooting at Sickos and spraying blood everywhere. Beyond Rodriguez and the other "Splat" filmmakers' wanting a return of ultraviolent horror movies, the world itself played a part as the era was plunged into an extreme reality.

Early 2000s Horror Movies Were Not As Bad as Real-Life Horrors

This was post-9/11, where domestic safety didn’t feel certain and the War on Terror exacerbated xenophobia. Eli Roth is quoted in an LA Times article about how he used the first Hostel to express the world around him, “You look at the war, you look at 9/11, the tortures at Abu Ghraib, the things going on down at Guantanamo — these are real horrors and we are all scared. There’s no place left to scream in public. I think these films help people deal with the real world.” The relentless scenes in Hostel were fiction, unlike what the public saw in photos taken of the torture and degradation of prisoners at Abu Ghraib, the early 2000s had real extreme violence and the movies of The Splat Pack reflected this. Since that era when the Pack reigned, the filmmakers have continued to make their horror movies unkind to the on-screen characters.

What Have the Splat Pack Been Up to Since the 2000s?

Alexandre Aja was able to secure the directing gig for the remake of The Hills Have Eyes (2006) from a personal request from Wes Craven after the legendary filmmaker saw High Tension. Rob Zombie got to do his take on Michael Myers when he remade Halloween (2007), although his best horror film might go to the surreal Lords of Salem (2012). Greg McLean turned Wolf Creek into a franchise that is still active, with a sequel and streaming series released, and a third movie planned. Hatchet spawned a series too, with Adam Green returning as director for Hatchet 2 (2010) and the fourth installment, Victor Crowley (2017). Roth made Hostel: Part II (2007) and The Green Inferno (2013), with no short supply of mutilation. James Wan and Leigh Whannell became horror franchise icons, with both behind the Insidious series and Wan creating the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, The Conjuring.

The international Splat Pack shifted horror into uncomfortable, disturbing territory, believing the genre was lacking the key ingredient, which is terror. Eli Roth, who was overjoyed at getting his “Splat” title, will color the big screen red with Thanksgiving, expanding on a fake movie trailer he made for the double feature Grindhouse. From his past movies, you can be assured Roth will find creative (maybe even traumatizing) ways the holiday of family gatherings, Black Friday sales, and a dark colonial past will turn bloody before the oven timer goes off for the turkey.

