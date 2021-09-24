During the latest Nintendo Direct, the company released a new trailer for Splatoon 3, the colorful shooter for the Nintendo Switch. The trailer shows some of the various levels in an overhead view, giving us a look at the color-coded combat that the game is known for. The trailer also teases the game's Story Mode, called "Return of the Mammalians." We get to see a look at the furry Mammalian, as well as a few of the environments, some of the characters involved, and some hints at what the story might be. Near the end of the trailer, we even get to see the protagonist Inkling ride a mech-like machine.

The trailer's description also promises that Splatoon 3's new weapons, which we can see some of during the teaser trailer, will intensify Splatsville's multiplayer Turf Wars. It also states that in the Return of the Mammalians story, "the Inklings’ world is about to get a lot hairier," while also teasing that some familiar faces will be appearing and lending you a hand.

Splatoon 3 is the newest game in the third-person shooter series, and the game will once again feature battles between Inklings and Octolings, two races in the game's world, as they shoot colored ink while in humanoid form, and swim through the ink in their cephalopodic form. The last game, Splatoon 2, was released in 2017 for the Switch.

While there is no exact release date yet for Splatoon 3, the game is set to launch sometime in 2022, and it will be released as a Switch exclusive. Check out the new trailer for Splatoon 3 below.

