Alongside other terms like “maximalist movie,” the splatter horror subgenre does a good job of explaining and defining itself from the name alone. If a movie has a ton of blood and gore, to the point where violent scenes will feature all sorts of things splattering all over the place, there’s a good chance it could be considered a splatter movie.

Further, splatter movies often push the blood and guts factor so far that things become over-the-top, if not outright comedic. They’re films that might not appeal to squeamish viewers, but they might well appeal to people who don’t necessarily like upsetting or psychologically twisted horror. Not all the following movies are comedies, of course, but most at least stand on the surprisingly thin line between horror and comedy. If you’re searching for ludicrously violent horror movies, and have stumbled across the splatter subgenre, then you’re looking in the right place.

10 'Terrifier 2' (2022)

Director: Damien Leone

Terrifier 2 has the distinction of becoming a notoriously violent horror movie right out of the gate, with it putting a good many older movies to shame in terms of pushing things to the limit. It is also an (arguably) excessively long movie, too, on top of being excessively violent, with a runtime that nears 140 minutes. Naturally, that provides plenty of opportunities for grisly scenes of blood and guts.

It's a huge improvement on the more barebones first Terrifier, with the same villain - Art the Clown – going on another killing spree, only here, it’s much bloodier, more prolonged, and his victims are more interesting/well-developed. It’s a lot to take in, and it’s not the smoothest horror movie ride, but the highs are certainly high, and certain scenes of depraved violence and murder prove hard to forget.

9 'Saw VI' (2009)

Director: Kevin Greutert

Saw, as a series, kicked off with a film that ended up being pretty tame compared to its sequels. Right from the start, Saw was always about psychologically devastating decisions and intense games of survival, but the blood and guts factor was downplayed in the original film, from 2004. But those after more on-screen carnage alongside the more psychological stuff won’t be disappointed by the majority of subsequent Saw movies.

One of the most violent of the bunch is Saw VI, which begins with two people battling to cut off more of their body weight than the other, with the loser facing certain death. From there, it never really lets up, putting various characters through difficult situations that often result in a great deal of bloodshed and/or death. It’s messy, silly, and weirdly watchable, as the Saw series so often was.

8 'Tokyo Gore Police' (2008)

Director: Yoshihiro Nishimura

You’d honestly be a bit disappointed if you watched a movie that had the guts to call itself Tokyo Gore Police only to find it was lacking in… well, guts, alongside other things. Thankfully (or unfortunately, depending on the strength of your stomach), Tokyo Gore Police does live up to its title and then some.

It’s a non-stop assault on the senses, taking place in a dystopian future where the police are more brutal than ever, and various criminals now have mutant powers that make them more of a threat. There’s also a quest for revenge buried in there, among all the bleak sci-fi concepts, horrific sights, and violent action sequences, but Tokyo Gore Police is most memorable because of how aggressively it pushes things that even other splatter films might be afraid to touch.

7 'Zombi 2' (1979)

Director: Lucio Fulci

Unsurprisingly, a good many zombie movies also qualify as splatter movies, because zombies are both particularly brutal and seemingly more able to come apart or burst when humans fight back. Of the classic zombie films, most made before 1980 seem pretty tame by modern standards (including classics like Night of the Living Dead and 1978’s Dawn of the Dead), but Zombi 2 still packs a grisly punch.

This Italian zombie movie is known by various titles, including Zombie Flesh-Eaters and sometimes just Zombie, and largely takes place on a Caribbean island where people are rising from the dead and attempting to eat the living. It would’ve been very nasty for its time, and still feels pretty gory even by today’s standards, which means it earns its status as being something of a classic zombie flick.

6 'Day of the Dead' (1985)

Director: George A. Romero

Image via United Film Distribution Company

Forget about the 2008 remake; the 1985 version of Day of the Dead is where it’s at, for anyone in the mood for an exceptionally gory old-school zombie movie. George A. Romero outdid his first two zombie films in the carnage department here, with some honestly stomach-churning special effects used throughout; all practical, of course, and pretty much all of it still holding up.

It’s not just non-stop violence, though, because Day of the Dead also succeeds at being a tense and consistently claustrophobic story about trying to survive a zombie apocalypse by remaining inside an underground missile bunker, building dread from the conflict between humans that occurs within. It’s brutal and quite despairing, even by horror movie standards, but few zombie movies of its age could claim to be as effective when judged as splatter films.

5 'Versus' (2000)

Director: Ryûhei Kitamura