‘Splinter Cell’ Animated Series in the Works at Netflix from ‘John Wick’ Writer

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad is set to write a Splinter Cell anime series for Netflix and Ubisoft, Collider has confirmed.

Details are thin at the moment, but according to Variety, the series has received a two-season, 16-episode order. Kolstad will also serve as an executive producer on the project, which is based on the popular video game.

First released in 2002 to acclaim from critics and gamers alike, Splinter Cell follows former U.S. Navy SEAL Sam Fisher, who is recruited by the NSA to work for agency’s mysterious Third Echelon division, where he must survive a number of black ops missions requiring deadly tactics.

Hollywood has been trying to adapt Splinter Cell for years, with Tom Hardy going so far as to sign on to play Fisher back in 2012, though the movie never got off the ground, and the project is now considered inactive. Instead, Ubisoft decided that a TV series is the way to go, and specifically a Netflix anime series, which seems to have paid off for another video game adaptation — Castlevania. Clearly, they learned a lesson from the Assassin’s Creed movie, which struck more of a blow to the video game’s brand than the box office.

Splinter Cell has spawned six sequels and series of a tie-in novels that Raymond Benson writes under the pseudonym David Michaels, even though it’s author Tom Clancy‘s name attached to the title. Given Clancy’s association with Amazon, I’m surprised that streaming service didn’t make a play for Splinter Cell, though I suppose that animation simply isn’t its forte.

Kolstad is the writer behind the John Wick trilogy starring Keanu Reeves, and he also worked on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Kolstad also seems to enjoy making action stars out of comedians, as not only did he co-create the Quibi series Die Hart, in which Kevin Hart attends action star school, but he also wrote Universal’s upcoming revenge movie Nobody starring Bob Odenkirk.

