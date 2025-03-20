Hazelight Studios’ latest video game hit Split Fiction is already making waves in Hollywood. Just weeks after its highly successful launch, a film adaptation of the cooperative action-adventure game is officially in development. Variety is reporting that Story Kitchen—the team behind the upcoming It Takes Two movie at Amazon—is actively assembling a package for Split Fiction, including a cast, director, and screenwriters, with a bidding war already underway.

Split Fiction is a split-screen co-operative game that uses both fantasy and sci-fi in its plot to tell a story about two authors who become trapped in the worlds they created. Players must work together to overcome the challenges ahead of them, and it's been a huge hit with players, selling over two million copies in its first week after its March 6 release.

What's Happening With 'It Takes Two'?

Last year, Collider's Aidan Kelley caught up with Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the upcoming adaptation of It Takes Two, which will be an ambitious adaptation of Hazelight Studios' critically acclaimed 2021 Game of the Year. The duo opened up on why they decided to adapt the game, and it was something they couldn't turn down.

“So that was something that was offered to us if we wanted to be a part of it. Sonic, we grew up with. It's a 30-year-old game. It Takes Two, when it was offered to us, I don't even think it was even a year old yet. So we’re like, let us play the game. And we played it, and we were both like, ‘holy shi’, awesome!’”

The premise of the game, and its heart, was a key selling point to the writers. “It’s a lot of story. Way more story than, say, Sonic the Hedgehog Part One,” Miller continued. “So that was its own challenge of figuring out what to use. But the kernel of the story of a kid making a wish and her parents turning into two of her toys, that was just such an appealing cinematic concept.”

Casey added that there were unique challenges when it comes to adapting a game like this, particularly compared to a game like Sonic, while the pair remained tight-lipped about its production status. “I highly recommend the game, and hopefully the movie will have more specific news when it's going into production on the scene side, hopefully,” Casey shared. “But we can’t announce anything official at this moment, other than we’re very excited about it.”

