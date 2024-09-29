Joaquin Phoenix has been heralded as one of the greatest actors of his generation, but has received some significant blowback recently for abandoning his role in an untitled detective drama by director Todd Haynes. Given that the film was independently financed based on the draw of Phoenix’s star power, his decision to drop out just a week before filming was set to begin meant that the project was abandoned entirely. Although this was an unprofessional move that left many cast and crew members without a job, it turns out this wasn’t the first instance in which Phoenix dropped out of a low-budget feature by an acclaimed director. An interview with Jordan Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast confirmed that Phoenix had abandoned his role as Kevin Crumb in the M. Night Shyamalan film Split less than two weeks before it was set to commence production.

James McAvoy Replaced Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Split'

Given that Phoenix had previously worked with Shyamalan on the mystery thriller The Village, it seemed like a natural fit that the two would collaborate once more on another dark film with constant twists and turns. Phoenix has become known for his ability to completely immerse himself in the characters he portrays, so the notion of him taking on a role that was as physically and emotionally demanding as Kevin in Split certainly would have been exciting. However, James McAvoy revealed he had joined Split right after Phoenix dropped out, stating that the whole ordeal was “very last minute.” While McAvoy admitted that Phoenix would have given “a very different performance than the one” that he ended up giving, he said that he had no concerns about joining Split on such short-term notice because Shyamalan’s “script was well put together.”

It speaks to McAvoy’s character that he was able to save the project, as Split would not have been able to come to fruition unless an extremely dedicated actor had stepped up to play the role. Considering that it was an independent production that Shyamalan produced himself on a budget of $9 million, the process of finding an actor willing to comprehend the complex screenplay and develop the different “personalities” that exist within Kevin’s mind certainly was not going to be an easy process. It’s likely that Shyamalan would not have launched his comeback had Split not taken off in the way that it did. While he had received some goodwill from the public based on the positive responses to his low-budget found footage horror film The Visit, Shyamalan was still in a position where he needed to prove himself after the colossal failure of The Last Airbender and After Earth.

‘Split’ Became a Surprise Hit Sensation

Split was greeted with warm responses by critics, as it was clear that Shyamalan hadn’t lost any of the brilliance that had made The Sixth Sense and Signs so acclaimed. Although the final twist revealed that the film was a stealth sequel to Unbreakable (thanks to an appearance by Bruce Willis as the character David Dunn), Split worked on its own merits as a confined isolation thriller. Shyamalan had been able to use his limited resources to his advantage and used a twist that ended up improving the film, and wasn’t just inserted to catch the audience off guard. The film was successful enough that Shyamalan, Willis, and McAvoy returned for the controversial sequel Glass, which featured the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price.

Shyamalan’s name may have been front and center in the marketing, but it was McAvoy’s performance that audiences were clearly enamored with in Split. Kevin is a character who is both terrifying and tragic at the same time. While he certainly puts Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy) in a dangerous situation, Kevin can ultimately not be blamed for mental health issues that are beyond his control. McAvoy was willing to commit to the more ridiculous parts of the character, which easily could have been the subject of ridicule had the performance not been delicately calibrated. The fact that McAvoy went to such lengths to portray such a dynamic character is impressive enough in its own right, but the notion that he came to save the film due to Phoenix’s toxic behavior makes him even more admirable.

