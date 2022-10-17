The first official poster for Spoiler Alert has been released, and the film looks to be an absolute heartbreaker. Based on the best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies by Michael Ausiello, the movie stars Jim Parsons as Michael, an entertainment journalist who wants to live out a romantic comedy fantasy lifestyle with Kit, his new beau and a photographer. The couple tragically end up on borrowed time together after Kit's terminal diagnosis, and the film will take audiences through their 14-year journey together, culminating in Kit's tragic death at the age of 41 from neuroendocrine cancer.

Parsons is, of course, best known for his Emmy-award winning role as Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory on CBS, as well as Ryan Murphy's Hollywood and a number of other roles. Aldridge is a British actor who currently portrays Thomas Wayne in the comic book adaptation Pennyworth, and has also appeared in Fleabag and the feature film The Long Call. The film also stars Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self and Sally Field, with the latter portraying Kit's mother, Marilyn, and Irwin playing the role of Kit's father.

The film will be directed by Michael Showalter, whose best known work The Big Sick focused on a similarly sensitive issue of love prevailing through a journey of serious illness. Showalter also directed The Lovebirds and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which won an Academy Award for Best Actress for lead Jessica Chastain. Spoiler Alert is produced by Parsons, Showalter, Todd Spiewak, Alison Mo Massey and Jordana Mollick, while Ausiello executive produces alongside Eric Norsoph and Jason Sokoloff. David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage penned the screenplay for the movie.

Ausiello is an entertainment writer who wrote for TV Guide, and a commentary contributor for shows like Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, and Today. He currently runs TVLine. Ausiello penned a heartfelt tribute and appreciation to Cowan when he died in February 2015.

Spoiler Alert will be released by Focus Features in select theaters on December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. Check out the film's poster and trailer below: