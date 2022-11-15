It’s the time of the year when Christmas films line up to premiere on the big screen. And among them is the upcoming romantic dramedy Spoiler Alert, which promises to make more than one viewer both laugh and weep. Based on the 2017 best-selling memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies written by Michael Ausiello, the movie is a biographical feature following the relationship between the author and his husband Kit Cowan. Ausiello wrote for TV Guide for nearly eight years, and later wrote and reported for Entertainment Weekly before launching his own site, TVLine. Cowan, on the other hand, was an experienced photographer.

Distributed by Focus Features and produced by That's Wonderful Productions and Semi-Formal Productions, the film is being helmed by director Michael Showalter, who has previously directed The Big Sick and has extensive experience as a comedy writer and producer for features such as Wet Hot American Summer and Search Party. Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge lead the cast, with Parsons also participating as a producer alongside Alison Mo Massey, Jordana Mollick, Alyssa Murphy, Todd Spiewak, and Showalter. Ausiello is involved as an executive producer, along with Michael Scott Allen, Eric Norsoph, and Jason Sokoloff. The screenplay for the film was written by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage.

Spoiler Alert is a romantic tale about love and loss, both a comedic and tragic story that navigates a real-life relationship’s ups and downs. If this sounds like something you’d love to add to your Christmas watchlist, keep reading to know where to watch, when it’s set to premiere, who is joining the cast, and everything else we know so far.

When and Where Is Spoiler Alert Coming Out?

After nearly four years from the time production began in December 2018, Spoiler Alert is finally ready to hit the big screens across the world. Spoiler Alert’s theatrical release will arrive in batches. The first lucky ones to enjoy the film on December 2, 2022, will be the viewers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. The greater domestic release will be on December 9, and the international public will have to wait just a few more days until December 16 to watch the movie.

The film will first be available only in selected theaters across the United States, as well as internationally. It is uncertain which theater chains will be screening the film, so you'll have to keep an eye on your movie theater of choice to find out if Spoiler Alert will be added to their lineups. For those who prefer to watch it at home next to their Christmas trees, there is no word yet on which streaming platforms will include Spoiler Alert in their listings or when it will be available on these.

Watch the Spoiler Alert Trailer

The Spoiler Alert trailer came out in late September, just in time to add to the anticipation of 2022 Christmas movies. And while Christmas is not the film's main concern, it seems that one of the things the two lovebirds have in common is the holiday spirit, based on their first conversations and their annual Christmas cards. Michael says in the trailer he was always afraid that Kit would end up breaking his heart. After watching it, it seems like many hearts will be broken in theaters during the nearly two-hour runtime of the movie once it's released.

What Is the Plot of Spoiler Alert?

By the looks of the trailer, Michael Ausiello and Kit Cowan meet at a party in 2001. The two fall in love and, through each one’s quirks and differences, they build a relationship that evolves as the years go by. Ausiello is the narrator who takes the audience through their key moments as a couple, from their early years and deep conversations, their unusual hook-up scenarios, their Christmas souvenirs, and meeting his in-laws for the first time, to the moment Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer, their marriage, and many other highlights between the treatment and the farewells.

Who's In the Spoiler Alert Cast?

The Spoiler Alert cast features some renowned names and familiar faces. As mentioned already, Jim Parsons leads as Michael Ausiello, the main character and the narrative voice that tells the story. Parsons is best known for his comedy work, especially his role as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, which earned him four Emmy Awards. He has also played big roles in productions like Hidden Figures and Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, for which he was also an Emmy nominee. In addition to Spoiler Alert, another upcoming project for Jim Parsons is Just by Looking at Him, a comedy film written and directed by Ryan O'Connell.

Ben Aldridge portrays Kit Cowan, rounding out the starring duo with Parsons. The English actor played Captain James in the series Our Girl, had a recurring appearance on the multiple Emmy Award-winning show Fleabag, and can be found most recently in HBO’s Pennyworth. We will see him next in the upcoming drama Tyger and the horror film Knock at the Cabin, among names like Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint.

Two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field appears as Marilyn, who is Kit's mother. Field is best known for roles such as Mrs. Gump in the multi-Oscar-winning and iconic film Forrest Gump, Aunt May in The Amazing Spider-Man, and Gidget in the memorable 1960s series of the same name, among many other groundbreaking performances that are just too many to name. Field can be seen next in the comedy film 80 for Brady.

Bill Irwin is Kit Cowan’s father in the movie. He has already done some great work with director Showalter, with both of them having been a part of the recent Hulu series The Dropout. Irwin's other career highlights include his involvement in the Sesame Street franchise and the 2008 drama film Rachel Getting Married, not to mention the groundbreaking X-Men-adjacent series, Legion. His upcoming films include Best Place in the World and Rustin, the latter with Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, and Chris Rock. Other actors who are part of the ensemble cast include Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye), Nikki M. James (BrainDead), Jeffery Self (Search Party), Paco Lozano (Manifest), and Tara Summers (Mercy Street).