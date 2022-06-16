Focus Features has announced the theatrical release dates for their upcoming film Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. The emotional story is set to have a limited release in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco on December 2, with a greater domestic release set to occur on December 9, and a worldwide release on December 16.

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name written by Michael Ausiello which tells a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story that takes a look at how the relationship between Ausiello and his husband, photographer Kit Cowan, evolves over an 11-month span when Cowan is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Chronicling the events during his illness and the fallout of Cowan's eventual passing, the story also covers many parts of their 14-year-long relationship. From their first meeting to the pair falling in love and the trials and tribulations that comes with it, the story follows how the connection between the two deepened and changed during Kit's illness.

The film adaptation of the emotional memoir is directed by The Big Sick and The Shrink Next Door director Michael Showalter and is based on a screenplay penned by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage. The film was shot in New York with principal photography for the project wrapping in December 2021. The film stars Jim Parsons as Michael Ausiello with Ben Aldridge as Kit Cowan, and Sally Field as Marilyn Cowan. Antoni Porowski, Nikki M. James, Jeffery Self, and Bill Irwin will also be featured in the film.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Director Michael Showalter on What He Was Shocked to Learn About the True Story

Michael Showalter and Jordana Mollick serve as the producers for Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies via their Semi-Formal Productions banner, with Todd Spiewak and Alison Mo Massey representing That’s Wonderful Productions with Jim Parsons also serving as producer. Executive Producers on the project include Ausiello, Eric Norsoph, and Jason Sokoloff.

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies will have a limited release in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco on December 2. The film will expand domestically on December 9, and will be released worldwide on December 16. You can read the official synopsis for the upcoming drama film down below.