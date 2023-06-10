It’s an almost universally accepted fact that spoilers are a bad thing. It’s perfectly understandable that viewers want to retain the element of surprise for themselves when an anticipated story unfolds, especially when they have spent months or even years waiting for a release. In recent years, however, the level of anxiety and hysteria surrounding spoilers at present often feels comically exaggerated. And this has fostered an environment of spoiler culture where loyal fans of certain franchises go to ridiculous lengths to avoid having their movies spoiled.

But if they dig deeper into this phenomenon of spoilers, they might learn that science has a different perspective on the whole affair. They may just discover that the key to unlocking a deeper, more satisfying connection with the stories they love lies in embracing the very thing they’ve been taught to fear.

Spoilers Are A Fairly Modern Phenomenon

Image by Annamaria Ward

Humankind has been telling fascinating stories for thousands of years. And for the majority of our storytelling history, we have been fairly unbothered by spoilers. In fact, the ancient Greek Tragedies often gave away much of their story, including the ending, in their opening prologue. And many of the historical novels and plays were based on historical tales that most people already knew. Yet, there had never been any complaints about spoilers. Even until the 70s spoilers weren’t seen as a huge deal. In fact, in 1976, George Lucas went on to spoil the entirety of his upcoming film series Star Wars, discussing all the characters, plot elements and even the ending in astounding detail.

One of the first usage of the word “spoilers' dates back to 1971 where an article titled “Spoilers” in the National Lampoon Magazine went on to reveal the conclusion of popular mystery movies and novels. The article reads: “Spoilers! What are they? Simply the trick ending to every mystery novel and movie you’re ever liable to see. Saves time and money!” However, the word “spoiler” peaked in popularity after the rise of the internet where it soon gained its cautionary concomitant “alert.” In the forums that discussed beloved shows and franchises, courteous netizens made it a habit to include a spoiler alert if their discussions gave away any major plot points or twists. And now, the warnings of spoilers and the fear surrounding it has come to dominate a good chunk of discourse surrounding the media.

Scientifically Speaking, Spoilers Don’t Make A Story Less Enjoyable

But for all the panic and anger spoilers incite, scientific evidence suggests that spoilers don’t actually ruin the experience of the story. On the contrary, they can enhance the viewer’s enjoyment of it. An experiment was conducted in 2011 where two different groups of subjects were given stories to read. One group had their ending spoiled for them while the other group enjoyed the element of surprise. At the end of the session, each group was asked to rate their enjoyment of the story, and as it turns out, the group that knew the ending enjoyed it more than the group that didn’t. And this wasn’t just a one-off result either.

The same experiment was conducted across three different genres — the traditional whodunit mysteries, stories with ironic twists and literary fiction with uncluttered resolution. And in all instances spoilers tended to enhance the experience of a story. Of course, this doesn't mean that everyone should seek out spoilers or that they're always beneficial, but it does suggest that the fear of spoilers is often overblown. The idea that a single plot revelation can "ruin" an entire story is simply untrue. Anyone who follows even the least bit of pop-culture knows that Dearth Vader is Luke’s father without having watched the movie, but that doesn’t mean they can never enjoy Episode IV.

The study went on to reveal that when participants are aware of the ending, they don’t have to spend their energy trying to guess how the story will turn out. Instead, they can just focus on the execution of the story, allowing them to enjoy the subtle elements that were placed inside by the creator for the viewer’s delight. While it's true that some stories rely heavily on surprise endings or unexpected twists, the vast majority of narratives are much more complex and multifaceted than that. A good story is about more than just the destination; it's about the journey, the characters, the themes, and the emotions that it evokes. Spoilers may reveal one aspect of a story, but they can never capture the full scope of what makes it great.

Spoiler Hysteria Is Ruining Pop-culture

Image via HBO

If anything, the constant obsession over spoilers is only lessening the collective enjoyment and appreciation of pop-cultural products. The harm of spoiler culture is that it greatly exaggerates the importance of shock factor, relegating every other element of a story to the backseat. Spoiler culture strips down the fascinating nuances of any art form and reduces it to mere raw information — which character dies? Who is the murderer? Is it all a dream? And so on. Needless to say, that’s no way to enjoy a story. Undoubtedly, there’s much more to a story of any kind than just the shock factor. And if it’s just the shock factor that makes a film special, then it’s worth questioning if the movie really merits your watch at all.

Since the discourse around the spoiler culture has grown so huge, it’s foolish to think that inflated significance of spoilers wouldn’t bleed into the writer’s room. This overemphasis on spoiler culture provides a wrong incentive to writers for adding unnecessary plot twists. It’s this very emphasis on shock factor that gained Game of Thrones’ final season its infamy as the writers decided to undo all the character development and foundational rules of the show in favor of shock value. In reality, the best kind of stories are ones that can’t ever be spoiled just by spilling raw information. How would you ever go around spoiling Everything Everywhere All At Once or No Country for Old Men or even Titanic for that matter? You simply can’t, and even if you did, it wouldn’t take anything away from the viewing experience.

Of course, this is not to say that plot twists are cheap or that they don’t add any value to the movie. But a good plot twist is one that has laid a strong foundation and offered the viewer sufficient clues hinting at the big reveal. The end result makes the story even better when reflected in retrospect. It gives the viewer a powerful “Aha!” moment where all previously unsuspecting dots seamlessly connect in their head to elicit a euphoric feeling. This is why movies with grand reveals like Sixth Sense and Fight Club offer a separate kind of enjoyment on a rewatch. Since the viewers already know the surprise, they pick up the seemingly obvious clues left behind by the story and smile in delight.