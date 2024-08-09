The Olympics began a few weeks ago, and there's no better way to celebrate (besides watching the actual Olympics) than by revisiting the best sports episodes from one of the greatest Nicktoons ever made. SpongeBob SquarePants has been able to engagingly put its own spin on many cultural foundations, and that includes athletics. Whether they're completely made up, inversed, exaggerated, or otherwise, the impressive sports in Bikini Bottom are worth a closer look.

The Simpsons' best sports episodes are enough to show that animated series display athletics just as well (if not better) than any other medium. Likewise, SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and company bring their delightful absurdities to storylines that encourage the audience to do some outdoor activities themselves (after the episode is over, of course). Hopefully no one is inspired to play extreme jacks, but SpongeBob's ten best sports episodes capture the intensity of physical competition and live events without letting go of the cartoon's trademark surrealism, humor, and heart.

10 "Big Pink Loser"

Season 2, Episode 3a

It takes so much to make SpongeBob lose his patience, but Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) is such a handful that he can make anyone totally exasperated. After accidentally receiving one of SpongeBob's trophies in the mail, he desperately wants to earn one of his own. Poor Patrick could use some self-esteem, but he also needs to learn how to do simple tasks. This conflict sparks the plot for "Big Pink Loser," one of Patrick's best episodes.

For the starfish, doing something productive proves exceptionally difficult. For example, his telephone shift at the Krusty Krab is a failure: "No! This is Patrick!" After struggling for way too long to open a jar, he starts to copy his best friend in every way he can—turning his entire life into a competition to be more like SpongeBob than SpongeBob himself. The fact that Patrick can somehow read minds and yet still find it so hard to be successful only makes the viewer love him more. In the end, "Big Pink Loser" demonstrates how a real winner is someone who doesn't treat their whole existence as a contest.

9 "Bubblestand"

Season 1, Episode 2a

In one of the series' first episodes, SpongeBob loudly builds a bubble stand. He's charging a quarter to blow some bubbles, which gets Patrick's attention. Thus commences the worst display of bubble-blowing in Bikini Bottom history. In fact, Patrick is so bad that SpongeBob quietly puts up a new sign for lessons (also a quarter) before his friend is even finished. It becomes clear that blowing bubbles is a skill, and this particular sponge is an expert.

Once we're shown the proper technique, we realize that it's also a very physically taxing enterprise. Then, once we feast our eyes upon SpongeBob's masterful demonstration (including a boat), it's apparent that this is an art form of the highest order. Combine these elements, and it looks like a legitimate gymnastics event that's on par with ribbon. Even Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), who hated the idea at first, becomes obsessed with blowing a bubble well. After many quarters spent, Squidward's furious performance shows that this not-so-leisurely activity could draw in a huge crowd.

8 "Karate Choppers"

Season 1, Episode 14b

SpongeBob and Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence) engage in constant combat throughout the highly energetic "Karate Choppers." Wearing some outrageous safety gear, they fight in SpongeBob's house, at the supermarket, in the street, at the park, and even over the phone. SpongeBob's slow-motion kick at the beginning is a great touch, as well as when he separates into two pieces to avoid a strike. With all these moves, this action-packed installment serves to be one of Sandy's best episodes without question.

Excellent moments include diabolical hot sauce, Squidward's "hair-piece," and SpongeBob's impression of a plant. SpongeBob gets so paranoid that he takes Fred (one of the most underrated characters in the show) for Sandy in disguise, which leads to Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) threatens to fire the jumpy sponge over excessive martial arts. The creative ending to this story shows how the spectacle of competitive sports can be used to turn a profit.

7 "Neptune's Spatula"

Season 1, Episode 19b

In "Neptune's Spatula," SpongeBob pulls out the holy grail of the fry-cooking community: the golden spatula. As a result, King Neptune (a wonderful John O'Hurley) himself appears in very dramatic fashion. He has trouble believing that SpongeBob pulled it out of the ancient grease and not, say, Larry the Lobster. Neptune is the most arrogant royal, electrifying Patrick to a crisp and challenging SpongeBob to the ultimate cook-off.

It's a packed house at the Poseidome, where the captivating duel takes place in a boxing ring. No literal punches are thrown, but there is still lots of action (thanks to the king's extravagant cooking display). The stakes are pretty high, too: If SpongeBob wins, he'll get to cook for Neptune personally and be a god. If he loses, he'll have to give up fry-cooking forever. The contrasting styles between these two competitors demonstrate that quality is much more important than quantity.

6 "Band Geeks"

Season 2, Episode 15b

One of the most highly acclaimed SpongeBob episodes of all time is indirectly about sports but very directly about the spectacle at a high-profile sporting event. Squidward's extremely successful nemesis from band class calls him up for a favor, although it seems that Squilliam just wanted to show off. In any case, Squidward now has to "drum up" a marching band as quickly as possible to play at the Bubble Bowl next week.

Though "Band Geeks" doesn't involve the actual game of the Bubble Bowl's fateful evening, its conceit is driven by what certainly looks a lot like the Super Bowl. The fans are familiar, too. The only difference seems to be that the half-time show is performed by a bunch of fish. The band's total confusion about where they are is priceless, but every single scene is equally top-notch. This masterpiece would be higher on this list if it were more sports-heavy, but it nevertheless shows that band practice can be just as action-packed as a football game.

5 "MuscleBob BuffPants"

Season 1, Episode 11a

SpongeBob is the exact opposite of buff, and he wants to fix that. So, like many of us, he goes for a shortcut: in this case, inflatable arms. Specifically Anchor Arms, which only make him look much stronger. SpongeBob gets so confident that he attracts everyone's attention at Goo Lagoon, talking about eating 20 raw eggs every day and making fun of Larry. Watching him struggle to lift his drink anyway is classic (it looks like the bartender's on to him).

After Sandy signs him up for the Goo Lagoon 8th Annual Anchor Toss competition, the audience gets to watch a guy get struck by several anchors despite running away from them. When SpongeBob's turn comes around, he learns a valuable lesson about honesty. There's just no way around it: no pain, no gain. Highlights include a closeup of SpongeBob's bicep post-workout, an unorthodox exercise involving television, and the arm-cruncher.

4 "Pre-Hibernation Week"

Season 2, Episode 7a

Fly-fishing, anybody? Sandy wants to make the most out of her last days before hibernation, so she makes a schedule that strikes fear into the heart of her yellow friend. Sandy takes SpongeBob cycling through the horrific industrial park, night swimming during the giant clams' feeding hour, searching for a piece of hay in a giant needle-stack, and more. It's intense, it's painful, it's really fun to watch. (And it goes without saying that SpongeBob doesn't win any of these challenges, which alone make this a particularly rewatchable episode.)

He shows admirable patience in indulging his friend before Sandy's hibernation begins, even after he's reduced to a puddle. But he soon hides in Patrick's house when he's not home (which leads to a great ending). Some will go to great lengths to avoid being honest with someone they care about, but this episode uses unrealistic sports to prove that sometimes you've got to muster up the courage and say "No."

3 "The Great Snail Race"

Season 3, Episode 15a

SpongeBob is usually the nicest guy in town, but his competitive side comes out in season three's "The Great Snail Race." Gary just wants to watch television, but that's not happening now. He's got some drills to run, which for some reason includes slithering across a bunch of tires that are clearly meant for athletes with legs. This is one of Gary's best episodes, but it's also the one in which he's most miserable.

This is a great snail episode in general, too, what with Squidward's snail (Snelly) and the torturously slow Larry "Lightning" Luciano. Patrick's pet rock is definitely the dark horse in this contest, but Gary wasn't looking much better by the day of the race. This episode conveys a valuable lesson about pushing someone too hard without any rest. Even more importantly, though, the viewer learns how not to spell Squidward's last name.

2 "Pressure"

Season 2, Episode 12a

The ultimate face-off: Land versus Sea. "Pressure" begins with a deceivingly peaceful look at the clouds. But then SpongeBob and Sandy both claim they will beat the other in a climbing contest. So it begins. A race to the Krusty Krab leads to a name-calling duel, which then leads to Sandy arguing with several others over whose superior, land-creatures or sea-creatures. Even Squidward joins in, leading to some unhealthy competition between half of the show's best characters.

Sandy does admit that sea-creatures are better at swimming, but she crosses a line when she says land-creatures are better at fishing. How dare she? Unfortunately for the squirrel, she can't reproduce by budding, or any of the other things her opponents do. She gets so mad that she takes off her helmet, and the ocean-dwellers get so cocky that they agree to go up on land. What happens next is fantastic. In the end, everyone learns how prejudice can lead to stupidity, needless bickering, and danger.

1 "The Fry-Cook Games"

Season 2, Episode 19b

What could be more exciting than the Olympics? Its fast-food equivalent, of course: The Fry-Cook Games. Apparently, there are only two fast food joints in Bikini Bottom, because it's only been The Chum Bucket versus The Krusty Krab every year. And this year is no different, except for the contestants. Instead of Krabs vs. Plankton, it's SpongeBob vs. Patrick. The argument that leads to this rivalry is epic, and so is the former best friends' competition to win the gold medal.

Charming events include a wildly dangerous pole vault, a chocolate high-dive, and that immortal wrestling match in the climax. SpongeBob erases part of Patrick's name, and Patrick licks the other's foot. These are unorthodox moves, surely, making for one of the more unique wrestling demonstrations in television history. With a wholesome ending, Plankton's dramatic introduction of his new employee, and the best closeup of a lemon ever made, this episode channels the spirit of competition better (and funnier) than any other in the SpongeBob pantheon.

