Throughout the years, there have been many iconic cartoons. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most iconic animated TV shows of all time. The first episode premiered in 1999, and it is still airing on Nickelodeon fifteen seasons later! With over 310 SpongeBob SquarePants episodes that exist, there has been a lot of time for celebrities to have cameos on the show. Plus, as the show became more popular, more celebrities started to have guest appearances on the show.

There are several celebrities that have had guest appearances on SpongeBob SquarePants. There are many more obvious cameos, such as David Hasselhoff playing himself in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. But there are many other celebrity appearances that fans may not know about, as the show is a cartoon and most appearances on SpongeBob SquarePants are voice-only roles.

1 Amy Poehler as Granny

Season 4, "Have You Seen This Snail?"

Amy Poehler is a very popular actress. From 2001 to 2008, she was a cast member in Saturday Night Live. She went on to be in many popular shows and movies, including Parks and Recreation. She also produced Parks and Recreation. Additionally, she played Joy in Inside Out! In the iconic SpongeBob SquarePants episode "Have You Seen This Snail?" Amy Poehler plays the role of Granny.

Granny is a hilarious character who kidnaps Gary the snail. She is a sweet woman but very creepy, and Amy Poehler brings a lot of humor to the role. She is absolutely hilarious, and her performance as the voice of Granny definitely contributed to this episode's "iconic" status.

2 Patton Oswalt as Jim

Season 5, "The Original Fry Cook"

Known for his voice acting being one of his best assets in the acting world, Patton Oswalt's cameo in SpongeBob SquarePants was a great one. Patton Oswalt has had many roles throughout the years, but he is known very well for playing Remy in Ratatouille.

In the episode "The Original Fry Cook," Patton Oswalt plays the character of Jim. Jim is the Krusty Krab's original fry cook, as the name suggests. In the episode, Spongebob feels as though he can't match up to Jim in his cooking of Krabby Patties. It is great fun that, just like Remy in Ratatouille, Jim is an excellent cook!

3 Kristen Wiig as Madame Hagfish

Season 7, "The Curse of the Hex"

Kristen Wiig is a very well-known actor for her comedy. She has starred in films such as Bridesmaids and voice acted in films such as Despicable Me. But Kristen Wiig is best known for her time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. In "The Curse of the Hex," which originally was aired as part of the "Legends of Bikini Bottom" horror anthology special of SpongeBob SquarePants, she plays Madame Hagfish.

Madame Hagfish is the antagonist of the episode, and she is believed to have put a curse on the Krusty Krab about Mr. Krabs didn't give her discounted food. It is a hilarious episode in which the characters try to lift Madame Hagfish's curse on the Krusty Krab, and Kristen Wiig does a great job as the voice of the character.

4 Jon Hamm as Don Grouper

Season 9, "Goodbye, Krabby Patty?"

Jon Hamm is known for playing many roles. But one of the most iconic roles that Jon Hamm has played is Don Draper in the show Mad Men. In the episode "Goodbye, Krabby Patty?" he plays the role of Don Grouper. Don Grouper is an underwater version of his famous character, Don Draper!

In the episode, Don Grouper is an ad executive who tries to take advantage of and capitalize on Mr. Krabs. In the episode, Mr. Krabs has a plan to sell frozen Krabby Patties in supermarkets, and Don Grouper uses that idea to his advantage! It is a very fun choice by the writers of the show to have Jon Hamm play a version of his famous role in a show marketed towards kids, and it is definitely a little nod to the more mature watchers of the show, including parents who may be fans of Mad Men.

5 Johnny Depp as Jack Kahuna Laguna

Season 6, "SpongeBob SquarePants vs. The Big One"

Johnny Depp is an extremely famous and versatile actor who is known for his work in countless movies and shows. No matter what genre people watch, it is almost guaranteed that consumers of film and TV in the modern day have watched something with Johnny Depp in it. "SpongeBob SquarePants vs. The Big One" was a huge episode of the show when it came out in 2009, as it was part of the show's 10th anniversary.

Johnny Depp guest starred in this episode as the character Jack Kahuna Laguna, a surfing legend and guru. He teaches SpongeBob how to surf a huge legendary wave known as "the big one." Johnny Depp plays a great and memorable character to the SpongeBob universe, and the role definitely showed off Johnny Depp's voice acting chops!

6 Mark Hamill as The Moth

Season 5, "Night Light"

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. But Mark Hamill is also a skilled and experienced voice actor, best known in the voice acting space for playing the role of The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. So, a famous cartoon like SpongeBob SquarePants having a cameo by Mark Hamill makes total sense!

In the episode "Night Light," Mark Hamill plays the role of The Moth. The Moth is Mermaid Man's long-lost enemy. Mark Hamill does a great job in this role, bringing equal levels of humor and intensity as this SpongeBob villain! This, of course, makes total sense considering his work as The Joker, who has similar traits.

7 Betty White as Beatrice

Season 9, "Mall Girl Pearl"

Betty White was a beloved and legendary actress. She was in several shows and movies, and was arguably best known for playing Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls. Later in her life, Betty White was cast in many grandmotherly roles, so her being cast as Beatrice in SpongeBob SquarePants makes total sense.

The character of Beatrice is the owner of Grandma's Apron, a store in the mall that hires Pearl as an employee. The store sells grandmotherly things, and Beatrice is a kind, elderly fish that is more powerful than she first gives off. This was the perfect SpongeBob SquarePants role for the late, great Betty White.

8 Adam West as Young Mermaid Man

Season 7, "Back to the Past"