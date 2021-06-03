Nickelodeon and video game studio Tilting Point have announced an integration between the game SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and LifePack, an initiative that unites gaming and the fight against malnutrition. From now until July 9, players of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off can buy special gem packs, and that money will be used to provide life-saving treatment to children in need.

To help the cause and at the same time get some in-game bonuses, players can opt for two different bundles. The first offers 75 Gems for players and buys enough food to feed a child for two days. The second bundle offers players 100 Gems and four Power-Ups and can help to feed a child for an entire week.

The LifePack initiative was created by The Eleanor Crook Foundation, dedicated to fighting hunger worldwide. Through LifePack, the foundation wants to use gaming as a tool in their fight, by offering players the possibility to help by doing what they love most. LifePack’s official website features a retro-looking infinite runner available for free. Each time someone plays the runner, a day's worth of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) is donated to a child in need.

By partnering with LifePack, Tilting Point becomes the first major gaming company to support the initiative. Speaking about the SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off integration, Tilting Point’s co-CEO and president Samir Agili said:

“Child malnutrition is a huge global problem that the gaming industry is perfectly placed to tackle. We're excited to bring this opportunity to our gamers and call on the broader industry to join us. With the power of gaming we can save 1 million kids, and this is just the beginning."

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off recently received a Switch release, and the game is also available on PC through the Microsoft Store, however, the special gem packs are only available for iOS and Android players.

