Over the course of its 15 seasons and five feature films, SpongeBob SquarePants has teamed up with unexpected friends like Keanu Reeves (John Wick franchise), David Hasselhoff (Baywatch) and even Nosferatu. However, a new partnership will take SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and his friends outside of Bikini Bottom to a destination you never saw coming. Collider can exclusively reveal that Secret Lair, from the worlds of Magic: The Gathering will have special collections featuring characters from the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. The collections go on sale starting March 24 at 9 AM PT and will be available for as long as supplies last.

The collections reflect the personality of each SpongeBob character featured in the cards and give them special features that match their storylines and overall behavior in the animated series. Sandy Cheeks, for example, gets a Legendary Creature card that is indestructible and whose spell can't be countered — which reflects Sandy's super-powerful martial arts prowess. Patrick Star, on the other hand, is a pretty strong creature (6/5) whose art and lack of special skills make it clear that he has no idea what he's doing.

The collections are divided into three sets: Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants: Legends of Bikini Bottom, which celebrates the core of each character and makes them some of Magic's most powerful cards through the vision of artists Caleb Meurer and Gregg Schigiel. Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants: Internet Sensation reminds players of the countless memes that Spongebob has inspired over the years, with cards that replicate moments such as Squidward observing Patrick and SpongeBob having fun through the window of his room. Last but not least, Secret Lair × SpongeBob SquarePants: Lands Under the Sea celebrates the environments of the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise, depicting Bikini Bottom, Jellyfish Fields, Kelp Forest and others through stunning art by Jon Vermilyea.

In order to participate in the sale event, all you need to do is visit MagicSecretLair.com at 9 AM PT on March 24. The SpongeBob SquarePants Secret Lair drops included in the sales event will be available in regular ($29.99) and foil ($39.99) editions.

