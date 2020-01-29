New ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Movie Gets a Super Bowl 2020 TV Spot

SpongeBob SquarePants is headed to the Big Game, ie Super Bowl LIV. But where the new movie SpongeBob: Sponge of the Run is concerned, halftime is overrated; this year it’s all about the pre-game. The new TV spot, which you can watch now, features car chases, robots, flashbacks, and even Snoop Dogg! (But wait, where’s Gary?) This spot condenses the movie’s whole plot (more or less) within the alotted (and very expensive) 26 seconds, and honestly, it does a better job than most live-action trailers. Plus it helps that Keanu Reeves makes a guest appearance as a wise sage.

Check out the (pre-) big game spot and look for the new SpongeBob movie in theaters this May 22nd. Written and directed by Tim Hill, and based on SpongeBob SquarePants created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run stars Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence, and Reggie Watts.

Check out the new TV spot before this weekend’s big game:

Here’s the official synopsis: