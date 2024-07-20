Beyond the classic theme song, SpongeBob SquarePants characters have performed a variety of musical numbers over the years, which is only natural--it's primarily a kids' show after all. Music is a great way to engage audiences and throw something different into the standard formula of every episode, and it's resulted in some truly wonderful songs throughout the series' run.

These songs can express a wide variety of emotions, conveying anything from happiness to misery, which only serves to make their respective episodes even better. They've also been commended by fans and escalated to full-on legendary status since they first aired, and will always remain a staple of SpongeBob, no matter how many years pass.

10 "I Wanna Go Home"

"Texas" Season 1, Episode 18a

"I Wanna Go Home," also known as "Texas Song", is performed by Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence) as she sits atop her home, wearing a cowboy hat and playing guitar, reminiscing about how deeply homesick she is. It is set to a yodelling country song, which matches the vibe perfectly. For such a kid-friendly show, this came as a bit of an unexpected tear-jerker. Many can relate to the feeling of being far away from home and missing the little things about the place you come from.

This homesickness, of course, launches the plot, causing her friends to try and bring a little bit of Texas to Bikini Bottom to make her feel better. While this song has been the subject of humorous memes, its original meaning combined with its southern twang are what make it so memorable and melancholy.

9 "Sweater Song"

"As Seen on TV" Season 3, Episode 7a

"Sweater Song" isn't a particularly long or interesting song, but it's become iconic in recent years due to its meme status. Let's be real, the show is practically a farm for memes, but "Sweater Song" is absolutely one of the most wholesome. SpongeBob spontaneously performs this song in the middle of Krusty Krab's lunch service upon seeing a customer in a pinstripe sweater. SpongeBob then sings a falsetto-filled love song about the sweater in particular, to the bewilderment and horror of the customers.

This one is just plain funny, mainly due to how it came out of nowhere, and that it's about the most mundane thing. But at the same time, this is peak SpongeBob, a show that can make humor out of any situation, even if it's just a random guy's sweater. Sure, it's not very long--in fact, SpongeBob only gets out about two lines before he is abruptly interrupted, but it's a great moment, all the same.

8 "F.U.N. Song"

"F.U.N." Season 1, Episode 10b

"The F.U.N. Song" is so iconic because it's catchy and whimsical. Most people know the lines by heart at this point: "F is for friends who do stuff together. / U is for you and me. / N is for anywhere and anytime at all, / down here in the deep blue sea." It's initially performed by SpongeBob as he tries to explain what fun is to the villainous Plankton (Mr. Lawrence). It's simple, but at the same time, true. It's mostly about living carefree and hanging out with your friends to frolic and just having a good time, which is really what the show is all about.

Of course, Plankton doesn't exactly get it. He's only hanging out with SpongeBob to get closer to him so he can steal the secret formula. He winds up making his own version of the song, mainly about death and destruction, because that's his idea of fun. Still, the original chorus reigns supreme, not just for being short and sweet, but for how much of an earworm it is, too.

7 "I Hate People"

"SpongeBob's Place" Season 10, Episode 9a

It's not every day that the newer seasons of SpongeBob produce a memorable or funny moment, but "SpongeBob's Place" really delivers in this regard. It's sort of a running joke on the internet that when you're young, Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) seems like a grumpy old fuddy-duddy, but that as you get older, he becomes really relatable. His neighbours drive him crazy, and he has to deal with a cheapskate boss, on top of that. It's no wonder he hates everyone.

After finding himself alone in the Krusty Krab, Squidward begins dancing along the rafters and singing a song about how much he hates people and how much happier he is alone. Any introvert in the world can probably relate to this, especially given how peppy and upbeat the song is, despite the fact that it's about being miserable, essentially. It's kind of short, and not the best song in the show, but it earns points because of just how relatable it is, especially if you've been stuck working in a dead-end fast food job.

6 "Ripped Pants"

"Ripped Pants" (Season 1, Episode 2b) (1999)

"Ripped Pants" follows SpongeBob as he and Sandy spend the day at Goo Lagoon, when SpongeBob accidentally rips his pants. This causes all the other beachgoers to laugh at him. Before long, it happens again, prompting more laughter. Realizing that people think he's funny, SpongeBob then begins ripping his pants on purpose and milking the joke for all it's worth, eventually sinking as low as faking a medical emergency just for a punchline.

Everyone then sort of abandons him and ignores him, which is when he finds company with a group of similar individuals. They then perform the song "Ripped Pants" for the crowd at the beach. The song is not only catchy and sung by background fish (led by SpongeBob, of course), but it's got a great meaning about being true to yourself, and the importance of knowing when to stop, so as not to take a joke too far.

5 "This Grill is Not a Home"

"Welcome to the Chum Bucket" Season 2, Episode 14a

This is another song that is surprisingly sad. In "Welcome to the Chum Bucket," Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) stupidly wagers SpongeBob in a game of poker against Plankton. Krabs loses, and SpongeBob is thus forced to work as a fry cook for the Chum Bucket. One night at his new job, SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs both sing a sad song about how much they miss each other.

The Krusty Krab, obviously, has lost its star employee, and Squidward is no good at cooking, causing many of the Krabby Patties to become burnt. At the same time, SpongeBob is forced to work for a soulless restaurant with no customers, and the tools he is given are nowhere close to the familiarity he has with the ones in the Krusty Krab. This song is a stabbing reminder that there really is no place like home, and that in certain jobs, we can take certain things for granted, but you never really know what you have until it's gone.

4 "The Campfire Song Song"

"The Camping Episode" Season 3, Episode 17b

"The Camping Episode" follows Patrick and SpongeBob as they go camping literally ten feet from SpongeBob's pineapple. Squidward joins them, partially out of annoyance, and SpongeBob suggests singing a campfire song. The song consists of the words "Campfire Song" being spelled out amidst a few lines about campfire songs, which increasingly get faster.

It goes from a gentle, relaxing tune to a full-on rock number, with SpongeBob smashing his guitar like a rockstar at the end. What makes this bit so legendary is its charming, easy-to-remember lyrics, comedic moments littered between, and how quickly it escalates. It's also so recognizable because of how meta it is: it's literally a campfire song about campfire songs. You can't get any more self-referential than that.

3 "Goofy Goober Rock"

'The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie'

"Goofy Goober Rock" is performed at the end of The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, and occurs when SpongeBob returns to the Krusty Krab to save his boss. A common theme in the movie is SpongeBob and Patrick's (Bill Fagerbakke) struggle to be seen as grown men and not as the kids that they are. However, SpongeBob grows to accept his youth, and literally explodes into song. A rock remix of the Goofy Goober song seen earlier in the film, this song tells the audiences that it's okay to be a kid, and that you should enjoy your childhood because it is usually going to be the best years of your lifie.

The spectacle SpongeBob puts on as he blasts people with Goofy Goober magic to free them from Plankton's mind control devices is really spectacular, but the song itself is where it really shines. A love letter to the joys of youth, "Goofy Goober Rock" is by far the best song in the movie, and one of the best in the entire series.

2 "Best Day Ever"

"Best Day Ever" Season 4, Episode 20a

On the contrary, the episode "Best Day Ever" starts off as the worst day ever for poor little SpongeBob. He has plans to do many things that he loves, but everything is ruined. The Krusty Krab is closed, nematodes eat his pants, Patrick breaks SpongeBob's jellyfishing net, Sandy is too busy to practice karate with him, and he ends up being late for Squidward's clarinet recital. He finally reaches a boiling point and flips his lid, but all of his friends, who are in attendance at the recital, remind him that throughout the day, he helped them all out of the goodness of his heart.

It is then that SpongeBob realizes how loved and appreciated he is in Bikini Bottom, and performs the song "Best Day Ever" on stage with all of his friends. An ode to life itself, the song is a clear message that any day that you do a good deed is the best day ever. It doesn't matter what else happened to you that day, any time you can help someone will make all the pain worth it. It's heartfelt, true to SpongeBob's character and the show as a whole, and remarkably uplifting, which ranks it among the best songs performed on the show.

1 "Sweet Victory"

"Band Geeks" Season 2, Episode 15b

There's a reason "Band Geeks" is the number one most rewatchable SpongeBob episode: its killer musical number, which comes in right at the end. "Sweet Victory" was initially recorded in 1997 by David Glen Eisley and Bob Kulick, but it has become nearly synonymous with the show. What makes it so perfect is the context, and the power behind it. In the episode, Squidward is pressured by Squilliam (Dee Bradley Baker) into getting a marching band to perform at the football game in the Bubble Bowl.

Squidward's efforts to put together a decent band fall flat on their fishy faces, and he walks off miserable. SpongeBob then gets the idea that they should all practice in secret to make him feel better. The result is that when the dreaded performance comes, a punchy rock number is performed, complete with pyrotechnics, and a message about how good winning feels. That is enough to give anyone chills, but in a good way. This song was known for being snubbed at the Super Bowl in 2019, but apart from that, it's a song that resonates with energy, success, and the power of unity. It's the best conclusion to an episode of the show, and is remembered fondly by many, which is what makes this one the best song to ever be performed on the show.

