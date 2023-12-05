The Big Picture Nickelodeon is bringing SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends to call the Super Bowl, targeting a younger audience.

Nickelodeon has successfully used SpongeBob to attract young viewers to NFL games with its child-friendly aesthetic.

SpongeBob SquarePants remains a popular and enduring franchise, with numerous spin-offs, films, and merchandise.

The “big game” is about to get a lot bigger. While CBS will be broadcasting a traditional version of Super Bowl LVIII, Nickelodeon will air the big game with two of its biggest stars helping call it. SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke respectively, will be joining seasoned sportscasters Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle to relay the action to younger audiences.

But SpongeBob and Patrick won’t be the only under-the-sea friends joining in on the fun. Sandy Cheeks, voiced by Carolyn Lawrence, will handle sideline reporting while Larry the Lobster, voiced by Mr. Lawrence will provide live commentary during the game. Additionally, two more Nickelodeon properties, Dora the Explorer and Boots, voiced by Diana Zermeño and Asher Colton Spence respectively, will help explain penalty calls to viewers.

This is a proven method to bring young eyes to football. In 2021 ViacomCBS struck a deal with the NFL to air a new series on Nickelodeon, NFL Slimetime. The program would recap the week's NFL games and play highlights with a child-friendly Nickelodeon aesthetic. This includes edited in slime, googly eyes on players, and more. At the same time, the network started airing wildcard games, with Fagerbakke first joining the broadcast in 2022 to call a game live in character as Patrick Star. The Super Bowl is just the next step!

SpongeBob SquarePants Is Still As Big of a Hit As Ever

Since 1999, SpongeBob has been the biggest mascot for Nickeldoen with no signs of ever slowing down. Even today, it still sits on the top of lists for the best Nickelodeon shows and programs on Paramount+. Fans new and old also still debate the best episodes. It’s very telling that of all the network programming, SpongeBob SquarePants characters were deemed the most likely to get kids to watch.

Nickelodeon knew it had a hit show on its hands from the very beginning. Since the show premiered, the network has gone all in green lighting films and spin-offs. This includes a trilogy of films, with a fourth on its way, and a spin-off film starring Sandy Cheeks, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. There are also Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, two spin-off series. It has also gotten toys, video games, albums, theme park rides, comic books, and even a critically acclaimed Broadway musical.

Be sure to catch Super Bowl LVIII with all your friends from Bikini Bottom on February 11, 2024. SpongeBob SquarePants can currently be streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S.