While SpongeBob SquarePants has a vast and expansive supporting cast of iconic and hilarious characters, few have been as consistently a part of the show's core identity as Patrick Star. Voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, Patrick is SpongeBob's best friend, and embarks on a wide variety of shenanigans and antics with him throughout the series. The character is largely defined by his more simple-minded, and idiotic nature, as well as his overall wholesome view of the world and unending friendship with SpongeBob.

As the quintessential character of the show, aside from the titular sponge, Patrick has had a multitude of opportunities throughout the series to shine, ranging from iconic quotes and moments to whole episodes dedicated to him. When Patrick finds himself at the center of an episode's plot and premise, one can immediately assume that the episode will be high in comedic antics, as Patrick is easily considered one of the funniest characters in the show.

10 "Wet Painters"

Season 3, Episode 10a

A classic episode that sees SpongeBob and Patrick constantly working off of each other in a series of hilarious and over-the-top moments, "Wet Painters" is easily a comedic highlight of the 3rd season of the show. The episode sees SpongeBob and Patrick tasked with painting the inside of Mr. Krabs's house, however, they are terrified due to the paint being permanent and the consequences being dire if they get even a drop on Mr. Krabs's things. The duo try their best, yet manage to get a drop of paint on the worst thing they could have gotten on, Mr. Krabs's first dollar.

While SpongeBob certainly has his fair share of great moments in the episode, Patrick steals the show with his constant escalation and chaotic solutions to their problems throughout the episode. From blowing a giant bubble made out of paint to slamming a computer onto the painted dollar in one of the series' best classic jokes, Patrick brings it all in what is easily one of his best comedic outings. It speaks wonders that, even despite his role as mostly secondary to SpongeBob, many fans consider this a Patrick episode due to just how great he is in it.

9 "Patrick-Man!"

Season 9, Episode 2a

Easily one of Patrick's best outings from the more recent seasons of the show, "Patrick-Man!" sees Patrick dawning a superhero persona to save Bikini Bottom from evildoers, inspired by Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. As Patrick attempts to travel around the town and solve everyone's problems, he only ends up accidentally creating more chaos and confusion, more often than not managing to make things worse. However, he finally gets time to shine as a true hero when he ends up being the only hero who can stop the Dirty Bubble at the Krusty Krab.

While Patrick has dawned a superhero persona in the past alongside SpongeBob in Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy episodes, this episode fully delivers on the concept of Patrick being a lone wolf superhero figure. However, Patrick's misconceptions and dedication to the trends and clichés of superheroes, from secret identities to stopping violence, have him see only what he wants to see, with his forceful justice creating hilarious results. While the modern seasons of the show have largely been hit or miss among fans, "Patrick-Man!" is a clear highlight among them.

8 "Rock-a-Bye Bivalve"

Season 3, Episode 9b

SpongeBob's own comedic parody of the pains of parenthood, "Rock-a-Bye Bivalve" sees SpongeBob and Patrick become unexpected parents when they come across an abandoned baby scallop. With SpongeBob taking on the more motherly, home care duties while Patrick takes on the more fatherly, work-related duties, it doesn't take long before fractures begin to form between the two. Eventually, Patrick seems to have completely abandoned his duties as a caregiver to the scallop, lazing away and watching television instead.

'Rock-a-Bye Bivalve' makes wonders off of its parody premise, with Patrick playing the perfect role and getting a lot of signature lines and moments to shine throughout the episode. It certainly helps that this episode is hilarious when it comes to its depiction of parenthood struggles, making it highly rewatchable well into one's own adulthood. Patrick's complete ineptitude and ignorance in raising the scallop and being a good friend to SpongeBob also become increasingly over the top and hilarious as the episode goes on.

7 "Patrick SmartPants"

Season 4, Episode 8a

Taking one of the core facets of Patrick's character and completely flipping it on its head, "Patrick SmartPants" is easily one of the most informative and effective episodes at showing the core structure of his friendship with SpongeBob. The episode sees Patrick becoming incredibly smart after an accident causes his head to be completely knocked off, transforming him into someone unlike the normal Patrick. However, it doesn't take long before the friendship between SpongeBob and this new Patrick begins to dwindle, forcing Patrick to figure out how to return to being dumb again.

"Patrick SmartPants" does a great job of showing exactly why the stupidity of Patrick is such a core tenet of his character, and why his whole world falls apart without it. Seeing the friendship between Patrick and SpongeBob slowly but naturally fall apart as a cause of Patrick's gained knowledge is genuinely heartbreaking thanks to its grounded and realistic depiction of real-life friendships drifting away. The smart version of Patrick also doesn't shy away from having great comedic moments as well, although they are a completely different style of humor than what is normal for Patrick.

6 "The Secret Box"

Season 2, Episode 15a

One of the most quintessential episodes from the golden era of the show, "The Secret Box" brings SpongeBob and Patrick's friendship to its limits thanks to the pains and dangers of secrecy. The episode sees Patrick enjoying having fun with his "secret box", a box containing a secret so important that he even keeps it away from SpongeBob. However, SpongeBob keeps pestering Patrick into telling him the secret, threatening the sanctity of their friendship, leaving SpongeBob with no other choice but to sneak a peek into the box while Patrick is sleeping.

Patrick and his comical relationship with his secret box is easily one of the most prominent and iconic moments that the character has had during the early seasons of the show, acting as a perfect setup for an ingenious ending payoff. While SpongeBob may be the lead focus with his attempts to look inside the box, Patrick's increased resistance and hilarious antics, even while asleep, make him the true highlight of the episode. The episode also features one of the funniest quotes that Patrick has ever had on the show, saying "The inner machinations of my mind are an enigma" before immediately showing his thoughts are a spilled carton of milk.

5 "New Student Starfish"

Season 3, Episode 13a

A brilliant premise that sees Patrick intertwined with one of the most classic settings and concepts in the history of the show, "New Student Starfish" combines Patrick's zany antics with the always chaotic time at Mrs. Puff's Boating School. The episode sees Patrick, who is sad at being unable to Jellyfish with SpongeBob due to his commitments to Boating School, decide to tag along so he can spend time with SpongeBob. However, it doesn't take long before he makes class time a chaotic mess for SpongeBob, messing up his status as a "good noodle" under Mrs. Puff.

"New Student Starfish" finds a great deal of success out of simply placing a classic character in a new, unfamiliar environment and simply allowing the comedic possibilities to create themselves. Seeing Patrick's complete lack of care for Boating School, combined with somehow always getting SpongeBob in trouble for his shenanigans, is pure comedy gold, all brought together by Patrick's classic mixture of innocence and stupidity.

4 "Big Pink Loser"

Season 2, Episode 3a

"Big Pink Loser" provides a comical look at the difficulties that come from a secondary character like Patrick always having to live in the shadow of SpongeBob's success and fortune. The episode sees Patrick seeing SpongeBob winning another award, which he has an entire closet full of, and Patrick soon gets depressed because he hasn't won anything in his entire life. To finally win something for once, Patrick decides to do everything that SpongeBob would do, including working at the Krusty Krab and dressing like him.

Patrick's frequent attempts at success end up creating what is easily one of his most iconic episodes and outings, giving him a great number of memorable lines and sequences. While the episode is already in high regard for having such memorable moments as "No, This is Patrick!", what cements this episode as a quintessential Patrick episode is its reflection and contrast between Patrick and SpongeBob. While many other episodes are quick to treat Patrick like a bumbling, unaware buffoon, this episode cuts to the painful truth and consequences of Patrick's poor, inadequate qualities, while also emphasizing the strengths that make Patrick his own person.

3 "Valentine's Day"

Season 1, Episode 16a

As far as holiday-themed episodes in SpongeBob SquarePants, it's difficult to find an episode more legendary and memorable than "Valentine's Day." The episode sees SpongeBob's extravagant celebrations and gift-giving to the people of Bikini Bottom, having an extra special surprise present planned for Patrick. However, to make it the best surprise possible, SpongeBob has a plan of having a day with Patrick at the carnival before giving him his gift, a plan that quickly goes wrong when complications arise.

Patrick's maddening rampage at receiving what he assumed to be a lackluster gift from SpongeBob is easily one of his most iconic moments from the first season of the show, single-handedly cementing him as a comedic tour de force for the show. Even before he goes on his iconic rampage, Patrick's constant pestering and wondering about his gift comes with its own hilarious moments, providing an experience that works just as well as a Patrick episode as it does a Valentine's Day episode.

2 "I'm With Stupid"

Season 2, Episode 17b

A classic episode that sees a scheme and plan by SpongeBob and Patrick go completely haywire thanks to Patrick's forgetfulness and stupidity, 'I'm With Stupid' is one of the best episodes for playing into Patrick's titular stupidity. The episode sees Patrick increasingly worried when his parents are set to visit, thinking that he's only going to embarrass them with his stupidity like he always does. To help his friend, SpongeBob decides to pretend to be even stupider than Patrick, making him look smart in the eyes of his parents by comparison.

One of the great aspects of having a Patrick-focused episode is that, no matter how hard SpongeBob tries to do what he can for his best friend, Patrick is sometimes so stupid that the plan completely backfires. The episode plays perfectly into Patrick's legacy and archetype as the dimwitted character of the cast, giving him a chance to be high and mighty and act smart, yet be so stupid that he believes their facade to be real. Patrick's parents are also a great addition to the episode, with their interactions with both Patrick and SpongeBob leading to a lot of great moments.

1 "Something Smells"

Season 2, Episode 2a

While initially starting as a SpongeBob-focused episode, this episode takes a quick into one of the greatest of all time once Patrick becomes a major part of the storytelling of 'Something Smells'. The episode follows SpongeBob having just eaten a vile sundae made of ketchup, onions, and a peanut plant, getting a breath so bad that it scares away everyone in Bikini Bottom. However, since Patrick doesn't have a nose and can't smell, he does what he can to help SpongeBob with this mysterious issue, immediately assuming it to be caused by SpongeBob's ugliness.

It doesn't take long for Patrick to become the star of this episode, providing one of his most legendary jokes in telling the story of The Ugly Barnacle, as well as overall adding to the absurdity and chaos of the episode with his incorrect assumptions. In an episode that is already full of brilliant and hilarious moments, well before Patrick enters the scene, it could only take some of the character's best moments of all time for him to completely take over by comedic brilliance alone.

