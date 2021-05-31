It's the second 'SpongeBob' spinoff series to debut this year alongside 'Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.'

Looks like Sandy Cheeks isn't the only SpongeBob side character getting her own spinoff. Nickelodeon has officially revealed a first look at all-new original series The Patrick Star Show, a sitcom starring Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) and his family as they "are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination," especially when the titular starfish takes to hosting a variety show for the neighborhood from his bedroom. The series, which will consist of 13 episodes, will premiere in July.

Fagerbakke returns to voice young adult Patrick alongside a new cast consisting of Tom Wilson as Cecil Star, Patrick’s happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer as both Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom, as well as Squidward's Grandma Tentacles; Jill Talley as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder as GrandPat Star, the most intelligent member of the Star family. Additional cast members include Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

RELATED: Exclusive: Beloved 'SpongeBob Squarepants' Character Sandy Cheeks Set for Spinoff Movie

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers on the new spinoff series. The Patrick Star Show is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.

The Patrick Star Show also joins spinoff series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which recently debuted on Paramount+, as well as a newly-announced Sandy Cheeks spinoff movie that will reportedly blend live-action and animation, to be directed by Liza Johnson.

The Patrick Star Show officially premieres on Nickelodeon this July. Watch the first sneak peek below:

KEEP READING: Exclusive: 'Rugrats' Escape Room Announced by Nickelodeon, So Hold On to Your Diapers

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (May 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next