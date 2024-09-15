Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) is one of the best characters in SpongeBob SquarePants and one of Nickelodeon's greatest assets in general. Audiences all around the world can agree that his dialogue is priceless. Whether he's confused, overconfident, frightened, delighted, or casually pointing something out, Patrick is easily able to make the audience crack up. His personality is consistently a joy to behold, and the iconic cartoon is all the better for it.

Patrick had suggested that the citizens of Bikini Bottom push their city somewhere else (to get it away from an Alaskan bull worm), scream in fear in response to getting pelted with more Krabby Patties than he ordered, and mistaken himself for a plumber after getting hit with a bowling ball. These are all great moments, and there are so many more that it's hard to name them all. Which means that Patrick's best quotes are particularly funny, unique, and utilize the nuances of this brilliantly stupid starfish in ways that no other words possibly could.

10 "No, this is Patrick."

"Big Pink Loser" (Season 2, Episode 3a)

Patrick has been given a pretty easy job at the Krusty Krab: answering the phone and taking down people's orders. However, the task proves too advanced for this trainee. Every time he picks up the phone, the customer asks "Is this The Krusty Krab?" Anyone else would answer in the affirmative, but not Patrick Star: "No, this is Patrick." His tone is fairly neutral the first time, but he gets more annoyed as every subsequent call begins the same way.

After he slams the phone down on the third caller in a row, he declares that he's not a krusty crab. SpongeBob has to explain that The Krusty Krab is the name of the restaurant. Patrick should have already known that, but, more importantly, he should have been able to figure that out after people kept calling with the same question. It's one of those amazing leaps of logic that only Patrick would make. All the better than he gets insulted by these calls, as if all these customers should be able to see who they're speaking to. It's classic Patrick.

9 "Who are you people?"

"Pre-Hibernation Week" (Season 2, Episode 7a)

SpongeBob spends much of "Pre-Hibernation Week" (One of SpongeBob's best sports episodes) hiding from Sandy, who has been running him ragged with extreme sports. Specifically, the sponge takes refuge under Patrick's house. After Sandy drives everyone else in Bikini Bottom crazy by trying to find SpongeBob, they all decide to hide in the same place. After all, what's less conspicuous than a rock? This bit leads to one of the funniest endings in the series.

Patrick hasn't been around the entire episode, and the final scene tells us where he's been: the grocery store. He's carrying a bag of groceries in one arm and an ice cream cone in the other. Suddenly, he stops, seeing all those eyes under his house: "WHO ARE YOU PEOPLE?!" Leave it to SpongeBob to make something as boring as returning from the store so absurd; the contrast between Patrick contentedly licking an ice cream cone and becoming suddenly terrified and confused is perfect.

8 "You know, these were white when I bought 'em."

"The Fry Cook Games" (Season 2, Episode 19b)

When Patrick squares off against SpongeBob in the Fry Cook Games, they engage in a wrestling match so intense that each of their trousers falls off. It is revealed that SpongeBob has been wearing pink underwear while Patrick has been wearing yellow underwear. They realize that they still care about each other, so they stop fighting and happily walk out of the stadium. Then, right before the episode ends, Patrick tells his best friend, "You know, these were white when I bought 'em."

What a random, disgusting, and terrifically funny detail. Apparently, Patrick has peed himself so many times that his tidy-whities have taken on a permanent tinge of yellow. The fact that he consistently can't make it to the restroom despite not being busy at all makes this even more puzzling. It's a wise move to not show SpongeBob's reaction to this, as it's so ridiculous in and of itself that no reply is needed. Like many of Patrick's best quotes, this line wasn't necessary for the plot, and yet this intimate detail about Patrick's everyday life turns this soiled yellow undergarment into pure comedy gold.

7 "Tubby...?"

"No Weenies Allowed" (Season 3, Episode 8a)

Patrick can be funny no matter what mood he's in. Watch him transition from profound sadness to relentless fury in less than three seconds when SpongeBob calls him "Tubby" in a pretend-fight between the two. SpongeBob is supposed to play a tough guy, but he performs the role too well. Patrick, clearly sensitive about his weight, forgets that this is just pretend and says "Tubby...?" We hear a record scratch, and the music suddenly becomes much more sad and dramatic.

This is excellent, character-driven comedy. After shedding a single tear, the starfish becomes totally infuriated: "Nobody calls me tubby!" and gives SpongeBob a black eye before his friend reminds him that the fight is supposed to go the other way. Poor Patrick; the audience really feels for him here, and it takes a lot for a character to evoke sympathy and laughter at the same time.

6 "Oh boy, three A.M.!"

"Graveyard Shift" (Season 2, Episode 16a)

SpongeBob and Squidward are given the night shift at The Krusty Krab, which really annoys Squidward. The place is empty, and it shows no signs of filling up. After all, as Squidward complains: "Who wants a Krabby Patty at three in the morning?" Cut to Patrick getting woken up by his alarm and saying, "Oh boy, three A.M.!" with a big smile on his face. He proceeds to toss off his bed cover, revealing a Krabby Patty right next to him.

Patrick falling asleep next to a fast-food burger that he must have bought hours earlier, saving it for three A.M., and then eating it while wearing just his tidy-whiteys was simply fantastic. He announces the time as if it's something he does every single evening, too, which makes this even funnier. There is no better way to contradict Squidward than by catching a glimpse of Patrick's wildly unhealthy routine. All this detail helps make him one of the funniest characters in animation history.

5 "Oh, 'east'? I thought you said 'weest'."

"Arrgh!" (Season 1, Episode 17a)

SpongeBob, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs are following a map to find buried treasure. Unfortunately, Mr. Krabs put the starfish in charge of the compass. After walking for a while, Mr. Krabs is baffled that they haven't reached the X. The directions explicitly said "ten-thousand paces east." After hearing this, Patrick says "Ohhh, 'east'? I thought you said 'weest'." Mr. Krabs asks what kind of compass he's been using, and Patrick presents him with a normal one. We learn that "weest" is just how he pronounces "west".

It's one thing to mishear someone; it's quite another to mishear them because you don't know how to pronounce a very common word in the first place. This is this kind of quote that sets this character apart from other idiotic characters. The layers of inattentiveness and ignorance here are incredible, and yet it's still believable that Patrick (and only Patrick) could make this kind of mix-up.

4 "I wumbo, you wumbo, he/she/me wumbo..."

"Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy IV" (Season 3, Episode 5a)

Easily one of the best Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy episodes, "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy IV" is about SpongeBob finding Mermaid Man's belt. The "M" on the front of this belt obviously stands for the superhero's name, but Patrick thinks otherwise. After SpongeBob expresses concern about shrinking Squidward by accident, Patrick tells him he's "got it switched to 'M' for 'mini' when it should be set to 'W' for 'wumbo'."

Just because it rhymes with "jumbo" doesn't mean that the word exists, and SpongeBob himself doesn't think "wumbo" is a real word, but Patrick is very sure of himself. He casually starts to conjugate the verb: "I wumbo, you wumbo, he/she/me wumbo...." Patrick even claims that there is a study of wumbo called "wumbology," which completes one of the most hilariously absurd trains of thought that has ever come out of this starfish's mouth. Needless to say, turning the letter on the belt upside down doesn't solve the problem.

3 "It's not my wallet."

"Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy III" (Season 2, Episode 11a)

While Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy are away on vacation, SpongeBob and Patrick look after the Mermalair. Eventually, the pair winds up trying to teach Man Ray how to be a good citizen. Part of this process involves showing the villain how to politely tell someone that they dropped their wallet. Unfortunately, the test subject is Patrick, and he defies expectations by insisting that the wallet he just dropped isn't his.

Patrick probably isn't trying to test Man Ray's patience, but that's what happens. Man Ray had to rely on very careful logical reasoning to explain to Patrick why this must be his wallet. After this delightfully frustrating exchange, Patrick agrees that everything May Ray said makes sense. But when the student tells Patrick he should take the wallet, Patrick tells him "It's not my wallet." The orb of confusion is in this episode, too, but this astounding and counter-productive refusal to accept common sense is truly epic.

2 "Is mayonnaise an instrument?"

"Band Geeks" (Season 2, Episode 15b)

Squidward has assembled a large group of Bikini Bottom citizens for his marching band. They're supposed to play at the Bubble Bowl later this week, but none of them have any experience. In fact, they're so ignorant that one of them asks, "Is mayonnaise an instrument?" This character, of course, is Patrick Star. He raises his hand in a room full of people and asks this question as if it's a reasonable one for beginners. There is no embarrassment or humility in his voice: just curiosity.

Squidward is visibly annoyed by this question, but Patrick's not done. He raises his hand again, and Squidward somehow already knows what the starfish is going to say and answers the question before it's asked: "Horseradish isn't an instrument either." Who knows why Patrick thinks that various condiments might be musical instruments? Whatever the reason, his random and astonishing idiocy helps make "Band Geeks" possibly the greatest episode of SpongeBob's Golden Era.

1 "The inner machinations of my mind are an enigma."

"The Secret Box" (Season 2, Episode 15a)

SpongeBob wants to look inside Patrick's secret box, but Patrick won't let him. So the sponge goes on to tell his best friend a bunch of secrets, leaving Patrick stunned. However, he still won't reveal the contents of this box. SpongeBob may be an open book, but he's more complex: "The inner machinations of my mind are an enigma." The way he slowly delivers this sentence (eyes wide, clutching the box) is so amusingly intense and self-important. Who knew he could even use "machinations" and "enigma" correctly in a sentence?

The best part, however, is how the show pans up to a thought-bubble that displays what is literally going through his mind: a realistic carton of milk falls over and spills its contents all over the place. The juxtaposition between the fascinating and complicated mind that Patrick claims to possess and the ridiculously simple and mundane scene that unfolds is absolutely hysterical. This quote makes "The Secret Box" one of Patrick's best episodes in the series, and remains one of his most famous quotes to this day. It's quintessential Patrick, showing fans just how unexpected and side-splitting this clueless character can be.

