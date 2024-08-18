SpongeBob Squarepants fans don't need to watch the animated classic's best episodes to find its funniest running gags. In a way, recurring bits help create a kind of narrative world-building. They allow a series to demonstrate its unique comedic language and help viewers understand the setting, characters, and distinct style. This doesn't make it predictable so much as it emphasizes certain aspects of the show and gives the viewer something to look forward to in any given episode.

Whether Plankton gets stepped on, SpongeBob and Sandy get over-dressed for karate, or Patchy the Pirate shows up, the audience feels right at home. These instances can more or less just be the same joke or amusing situation in a different context. Hopefully, though, they won't be so repetitive that they stop feeling fresh. The ten best running gags in SpongeBob are versatile enough to never feel overdone, but they also feel fundamental to the show's characters and surreal sense of humor.

10 Plankton gets thrown out of The Krusty Krab

Since "Plankton"

Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) has a remarkable aim, hitting his intended target every time. Plankton (Doug Lawrence), meanwhile, flies through the air with a grace that the show is able to communicate by panning across the gap between the two restaurants. It's a satisfying literal arc that either launches or ends the episode's narrative arc. It feels special every time. When it first happened, Mr. Krabs puts Plankton on a plate and throws it like a Frisbee from The Krusty Krab entrance all the way to The Chum Bucket.

Other times, Mr. Krabs just flicks his nemesis. Another difference is that Plankton yells something different every time, using phrases like "You'll pay for this, Krabs!" and "I went to college!" Plankton also tends to say "Ouch" in a much less dramatic tone after he lands—putting a delightful spin on the villain-screaming-in-defeat trope. Perhaps the best iteration is when Plankton says "Thank you!" because Mr. Krabs takes SpongeBob back. This recurring bit sums up the show's most significant rivalry and provides some nuance every time it happens.

9 'The New Adventures of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy' is still airing new episodes

Since "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy"

After SpongeBob and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) encourage Mermaid Man (Ernest Borgnine) and Barnacle Boy (Tim Conway) to come out of retirement, the superhero duo officially bring their show out of retirement, too. Instead of crime-fighting, though, much more mundane events are filmed. What makes it so charming is that the music and style of "The New Adventures of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy" haven't changed at all, making this a comical attempt to engage the audience in amazingly uninteresting plot lines (e.g., packing suitcases for vacation).

They're shown playing checkers (or, as the announcer says, "locked in a battle of wits"). In a parody of the old Batman with Adam West, every time they move a piece on the table, an alliterative word or supposedly exciting phrase pops onto screen ("CLACK" and "KING ME"). It also appears when someone hangs up the phone (HANG UP!) or sits down (SIT!). SpongeBob is mesmerized, but other viewers in the target audience might think differently.

8 SpongeBob's Terrible Driving

Since "Boating School"

SpongeBob has a unique problem with his motor skills. He has been able to drive a boulder, ride around on his unicycle, drive a boat blindfolded (after extensive training), and drive a sandwich not blindfolded. SpongeBob claims that "you don't need a license to drive a sandwich," which might mean that it's somehow easier than the typical vehicle. This might also mean that the sponge is so at one with fast-food that the skills required to drive intuitively come to him in that Patty Wagon.

For the most part, though, SpongeBob's objectively horrendous driving has been one of the most fundamental parts of his character. He's been crashing into buildings and pedestrians since season one's "Boating School." His mind just stops working, and the words "Floor it?" come out of his mouth. This is one of the foundations of his backstory, and a reliable plot device that brings hilarity to a scenario that many drivers on the surface world can (somewhat) relate to.

7 Mr. Krabs's obsession with money

Since "Help Wanted"

The very first time we ever see Mr. Krabs in this show, he is sniffing two claws-full of cash. What kind of crustacean gleefully takes a whiff out of cold hard cash in full view of anyone who cares to notice? The same kind who charges a dollar per tomato once he sees people tossing food on stage at his own talent show, and the same kind who then later jumps into a wheelbarrow full of money at the end of it. He is also the same kind of crab who stows all of his money in a mattress and goes berserk when it's been replaced.

This crab channels Scrooge McDuck by diving into a sea of gold coins with nearly everything he does (and says). From his sentimental fondness for an ancient dime to his willingness to take on a giant clam for his millionth dollar earned, Mr. Krabs displays his love of wealth in a stunning variety of ways. Each one can take up just a moment of screen time, or it can have an entire episode built around it. The message is clear either way: Mr. Krabs loves money, and he doesn't care who knows it.

6 Someone screams "My leg!"

Since "Boating School"

Best background line ever: "My leg!" Usually, it's either panicked and reactionary or in a lower register and borderline mournful. The audience almost never sees the injury—only its cause. However, one of the most memorable examples is an exception to the tradition: a guy exclaims "My eyes!" after King Neptune reveals his bald head in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (one of Nickelodeon's best feature films) and we see the unfortunate fish's pupils burning.

Technically, Fred the Fish is who says it, but the viewer isn't expected to know his name (at least not until much later in the series). His relative anonymity arguably makes the bit funnier, as we simply get the idea that some random fish was injured by a character's mistake. The first time we hear him is when SpongeBob crashes into a tower in "Boating School" and the structure falls on a bunch of people out of frame. It's such a small yet essential detail; Bikini Bottom wouldn't feel the same without it.

5 SpongeBob is a bad neighbor

Since "Reef Blower"

SpongeBob has committed numerous neighbor-sins over the years, including (but not limited to) throwing a birthday party for Squidward when it wasn't even his birthday, preventing Squidward from selling his house, blowing up Squidward's house with a reef blower, and waking Squidward up for work on a Sunday. It never ends, and it never stops making the viewer as happy as a clam. It also raises the question: How much more aggressive does SpongeBob get on "Annoy Squidward Day"?

Squidward is so excited that SpongeBob will be moving away in "Home Sweet Pineapple" that he immediately throws a party for himself once he learns the news. An entire episode revolves around Squidward's attempt to sell his house, and another classic follows him as he successfully moves to Tentacle Acres. Whether it comes in minor moments or entire storylines, SpongeBob's tendency to frustrate his neighbor is integral to the social dynamics in the show and proves one of the most reliable wells to draw from.

4 Squidward's bad art and mediocre clarinet playing

Since "Bubblestand"

As a guy who thinks that everyone is an idiot except for him, it makes sense that Squidward finds himself to be someone meant to be endlessly captured on canvas. Though he proves capable of doing a good still-life in "The Paper," most of his paintings are just unimpressive self-portraits. Naturally, he thinks very highly of them, including "Bold and Brash"—an abstract squid on a tan background, which an art collector calls "Belongs in the Trash." This inflated sense of self-esteem is one of many traits that make him one of the best characters on the show.

Of course, his clarinet is his most beloved treasure. Unfortunately for him, he plays it so poorly that it can upset an entire party of jellyfish. SpongeBob even tells the guy (more than once) that he's either playing incorrectly or not very well. SpongeBob can play better with a chewing gum wrapper than Squidward can with real instruments. The talent gap between these two is as wide as the ocean, and the audience wouldn't have it any other way.

3 Squidward is rude to customers

Since "Pizza Delivery"

We first see Squidward wiping an image of himself below the word "Loser" on The Krusty Krab's front door, so it doesn't seem that the squid ever had a very good reputation. Unprofessional comments include "Are you planning on ordering today, sir?" and sarcastically guessing that Bubble Bass would order a small salad. He's not even nice to Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy.

Though Squidward is much less receptive than he should be when he asks Patrick what he'd like to order in the pilot episode, the first time we see him be really rude to a customer is also the most extreme and admirable example. In "Pizza Delivery," he confronts a troublesome customer who ordered delivery and made SpongeBob cry over something the fish didn't even order. After the guy says he's not paying for that pizza, Squidward slams it in his face while saying it's on the house. Whether the customer has it coming or not (and they almost always don't), Squidward's impolite demeanor in the workplace is one of the most lovable things about The Krusty Krab.

2 The French Narrator

Since "Help Wanted"

Having a narrator (Tom Kenny) talk about Bikini Bottom in a soothing French accent is one of the boldest and best structural choices the SpongeBob team ever made. Whether introducing an episode that begins on a nice, relaxing morning or a dark and stormy night, this voice perfectly sets the tone for a show that doesn't take itself very seriously. It instantly relaxes the viewer into the mood for a good and hearty laugh, making this voice one of the most underrated characters on the show.

Functioning as the time-card voice as well, the narrator has a surprisingly vast array of descriptions to measure time. This includes single appearances (ex: "A Few Inches Later" as SpongeBob and neighbors climb up a rope), as well as repeated ones that help structure a montage or even an entire episode. Whether counting an eternity in "Squid on Strike" or losing patience and quitting in "Can You Spare a Dime?"—the narrator is fundamental to the Golden Age of SpongeBob.

1 Someone explodes without any explosives present

Since "Jellyfishing"

As one of the best Nicktoons of all time, SpongeBob's absurdity comes through in many marvelous ways. With that said, there's nothing better than someone exploding without any explosives in sight. The first instance is in "Jellyfishing," when Squidward smacks a jellyfish while riding his bicycle. When it retaliates, he loses control of his bike, falls off a cliff, and blows up off-screen. In fact, Squidward blows up on numerous occasions, like when he eats way too many Krabby Patties (they go right to his thighs).

It's such a familiar staple that sometimes the audience can even intuit when an explosion is coming. When Sandy catches Patrick with a rope, or Scooter gets knocked into the distance by a "kiddy ride," the kaboom is sure to follow. Maybe it helps suspend disbelief that these usually happen off-screen or in the distance. But even when the camera follows Squidward falling off another cliff while riding his bike, and we can see him surrounded by sand, the explosion works just as well. This recurring bit, like the iconic show, dials things up to eleven.

