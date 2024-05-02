The Big Picture SpongeBob SquarePants celebrates 25 years with new film Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie on the horizon.

The upcoming film reunites beloved Bikini Bottom characters like Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, and Patrick for a nautical adventure.

Fans can expect a blend of live-action and animated styles in the film, as SpongeBob and Sandy embark on a quest to save their town.

SpongeBob SquarePants is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The beloved Nickelodeon animated series is still going strong as it’s in the middle of its 14th season, has two spin-off series, and is gearing up to release the sea sponge’s fourth mainline film next year. However, there’s another SpongeBob film coming soon to Netflix, Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie, that fans of the franchise are still waiting for. Now, Paramount has dropped a new look at the upcoming feature-length nautical adventure.

The latest image reunites the famous residences of Bikini Bottom. This includes Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Mrs. Puff (Mary Jo Catlett), Larry the Lobster (Mr. Lawrence), and SpongeBob (Tom Kenny). They’re all cheering for Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), who’s front and center. The land squirrel is ready for a journey as Sandy’s wearing a cowboy hat with her home state of Texas shining behind her. The character’s steed also appears to be a robotic horse. Sandy’s love for Texas has been focused on throughout the series’ run, but the Season 1 episode “Texas”, where she sings a crushing homesick ballad to her state, is what comes to mind when most fans think of the character. Given her land roots, Sandy’s one of the more unique side characters in SpongeBob. Because of that, it’ll be exciting to see her get the focus in this film.

What’s ‘Saving Bikini Bottom’ About?

While SpongeBob has never been known for its complex plots, Saving Bikini Bottom sees SpongeBob and Sandy going on a grand quest after their underwater town was stolen. This leads the pair back to Texas to find a way to save their friends. The film will also continue the series' blend of live-action and animated styles. Most times, when SpongeBob came to the surface in the show, the world would become live-action while the characters would remain animated or become hilarious puppet versions of themselves. This was seen in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and The SpongBob Movie: Sponge on the Run as well. These ocean dwellers are no strangers to epic odysseys. All three previous SpongeBob films have ventured outside of Bikini Bottom.

There’s no official release date for Saving Bikini Bottom: A Sandy Cheeks Movie yet. However, given the release of this new image, a Netflix debut by the end of 2024 isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The next SpongBob-centric film, The SpongeBob Movie: Quest for SquarePants will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025. While fans wait for more Sandy Cheeks news, you can stream almost every episode of SpongeBob SquarePants on Paramount+.

SpongeBob SquarePants Spongebob Squarepants is an animated comedy created by Stephen Hillenburg and starring voices from Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The series revolves around a sea sponge that goes on many misadventures with his friends Patrick, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks in the lands of Bikini Bottom and the surrounding sea. Release Date July 17, 1999 Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Main Genre Animation Seasons 14 Website http://www.facebook.com/pages/Sponge-Bob-Square-Pants

