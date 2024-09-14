SpongeBob SquarePants has cemented itself as the iconic poster child of Nickelodeon cartoons, becoming a worldwide phenomenon and widely regarded as one of the greatest children's cartoons of all time. The show has proven to be a monumental fan-favorite ever since its release, with many episodes and moments from the show continuing to stay in the cultural zeitgeist for those who grew up with the series. While the show has been releasing new episodes for over 25 years, many consider the earlier seasons of the show to be the peak of its quality, with no better indicator than the show's second season.

While the first season was primarily reserved for establishing the characters and world of Bikini Bottom, the second season is where the series truly found its comedic voice and style that would define it in the decades to come. The season is home to countless memorable and iconic episodes, including several that are in contention as the greatest episodes of the entire series. While everyone is going to have their own personal favorite episodes from the series, it's simply undeniable that the second season was a major high point for the series as a whole.

10 "Squidville"

Season 2, Episode 6b

As more time passes, it becomes increasingly apparent that Squidward was one of the show's greatest avenues for dynamic comedic concepts that go beyond the confines of slapstick and wholesome innocence from SpongeBob's ventures. Easily one of Squidward's best episodes is "Squidville", seeing Squidward finally deciding to move out of Bikini Bottom into an exclusive community of squids just like him. However, Squidward soon finds himself bored by this seemingly perfect paradise, getting tired of the motions of doing the same thing day after day.

The underlying message and themes of Squidville are some of the most nuanced and effective that the show has ever tackled, showing that even something that seems initially perfect can grow wearisome with time. It makes for one of the best examinations of Squidward as a character, made all the better by the euphoric release of energy that he has in the episode's latter half, fully committing to his fun side and unleashing his inner SpongeBob.

9 "No Free Rides"

Season 2, Episode 10a

Mrs. Puff is a character that, while not making nearly as many appearances as other members of the main cast, plays a central part in some of the funniest episodes of the early seasons of the show. Easily one of the character's best and funniest outings is No Free Rides, where she deals with the ramifications of simply deciding to pass SpongeBob's driving test before he's ready to finally get rid of him. Initially excited by the idea, she ends up realizing how much chaos SpongeBob would do on the road, and takes it into her own hands to steal SpongeBob's new boatmobile before it's too late.

It's ironic that as funny and emblematic as SpongeBob is as a main character, some of the most effective and funniest episodes come from those where he acts as the secondary focus behind a different member of the main cast. Mrs. Puff shines in this episode, providing constant hilarious lines and setting up for what is easily one of the best climaxes in the entire series. The struggle between SpongeBob and Mrs. Puff fighting for the boatmobile plays out like a classic slapstick cartoon, complete with manic absurdity that constantly finds ways to one-up itself.

8 "Frankendoodle"

Season 2, Episode 14b

Introducing one of the best one-off villains in the series, Frankendoodle takes a classic Frankenstein-esque story fueled by imagination and the viewpoint of artistry as a whole. The episode sees SpongeBob and Patrick playing around with a pencil that dropped to the ocean floor, with the pencil having the unexpected property of bringing anything that was drawn with it to life. They eventually draw a fake version of SpongeBob to mess with Squidward, but it ends up going rogue and running rampant across Bikini Bottom.

Doodlebob is one of the simplest yet most effective villains that the series has ever seen, using the very act of drawing and creativity as its avenue for destruction and vengeance against SpongeBob and Patrick. The episode is made all the more hilarious by the magical pencil keeping its live-action appearance, with the jarring look compared to the animated characters and world being a great gag that never gets old. The episode is among the most beloved of the entire series, to the point where Doodlebob was even given a second episode decades later due to his sustained popularity.

7 "Procrastination"

Season 2, Episode 17a

Everyone is guilty of having procrastinated on something important until the last minute, with the aptly titled Procrastination being a hilarious look at just how bad said procrastination can get. The episode sees SpongeBob being tasked with writing an essay about what he learned in boating school, yet simply being unable to muster up the mental strength to write the paper, constantly getting distracted and procrastinating on his work. The hijinks prove to get increasingly hilarious as he fails to get any work done deeper and deeper into the night.

Procrastination is a great example of how SpongeBob SquarePants will take a simple, innocuous premise and find limitless comedic potential and creativity in their execution of the concept. The episode is primarily just a series of increasingly goofy gags and moments that have SpongeBob doing things other than working, from spending a bunch of time writing only the first word to dreaming about his house burning down. The episode continues to ring true and relatable thanks to the universal experience of procrastination, whether you're doing schoolwork or writing an online article.

6 "Graveyard Shift"

Season 2, Episode 16a

The experience of working a late night shift with next to nothing to do is the type of strange, special type of boredom and tension that simply cannot be replicated by any other action or passage of time. SpongeBob adds its own comedic horror twist on the concept of the late-night shift in Graveyard Shift, where SpongeBob and Squidward are stuck at the now 24/7 Krusty Krab, left to their lonesome in the dead of night. Squidward ends up passing the time by spooking SpongeBob with a fake ghost story, yet both of them end up in a pickle when it seems like the story has come to life.

Horror is an angle that is explored more often than one would think in SpongeBob SquarePants, yet the series easily has its best combination of horror and comedy within Graveyard Shift. The fable of the hash-slinging slasher toes the line between comedic and tense to work perfectly with the tone of the show, creating actual stakes and unpredictability while never giving up on the show's signature comedic voice. When considering the episode's ending, it also becomes one of the most rewatchable episodes of the show, increasing in quality on subsequent viewings.

5 "Squid on Strike"

Season 2, Episode 20a

The topic of strikes continues to be increasingly relevant in the modern era, with more and more unions and groups going on strike for their rights as workers and creating more comedic weight behind SpongeBob's take on strikes. Squid on Strike sees Squidward going on strike against the Krusty Krab, sick and tired of the egregious business practices of Mr. Krabs and even looping in SpongeBob to join in the strike. However, the life of a strike proves to be both too confusing for SpongeBob and too aggravating for Squidward to deal with alongside SpongeBob.

While the topic of a strike seems like it would be too serious or complicated for a children's series like SpongeBob to tackle effectively, the episode acts as a great reflection of the difficulties of strikes through the series' signature comedic voice. From the classic picket sign gag to Squidward's horror at considering striking with SpongeBob forever, the episode is filled with great standout moments that help make it one of the best episodes of Season 2.

4 "The Fry Cook Games"

Season 2, Episode 19b

Sports episodes are an unexpected topic that frequently finds itself appearing throughout the series, with easily one of the greatest uses of competitive sports in the series coming in The Fry Cook Games. The episode sees SpongeBob competing for the Krusty Krab at the annual fry cook games, an event that parallels the Olympics, except for the vast talents and capabilities of fry cooks. However, Plankton has a plan to get a leg up on Mr. Krabs this year, enlisting the help of Patrick to compete for the Chum Bucket, creating a fierce rivalry between SpongeBob and his best friend.

SpongeBob's take on the Olympics is equal parts creative and hilarious, recreating various beloved events with silly, food-based versions that each have their own signature charm. The rivalry and battle between SpongeBob and Patrick is also one that is deeply enjoyable to watch unfold, each having moments in the spotlight with their anger towards each other getting increasingly comical with each event. The ending is also one of the most wholesome and iconic of the entire series, showing the unbreakable bond and friendship that SpongeBob and Patrick have for each other, despite their occasional quarrels.

3 "Sailor Mouth"

Season 2, Episode 18a

Swear words are usually a major taboo and often avoided in the context of children's entertainment, yet SpongeBob SquarePants featured one of the most effective stories on the topic of bad words in Sailor Mouth. The episode sees SpongeBob and Patrick learning a new word after reading it on a dumpster, not realizing the dire implications and meaning behind the word. They quickly begin saying it at every opportunity, much to the shock of everyone else in Bikini Bottom.

The dolphin noise censoring present in this episode will forever be iconic and associated with the series thanks to the masterful execution and pitch-perfect comedy present within Sailor Mouth. On top of being one of the funniest episodes of the entire series, it acts as an effective teaching tool for the importance of bad words and the weight that they can carry in everyday life. Even to this day, fans still clamor and hope that the uncensored audio recordings for the episode may eventually be released.

2 "Shanghaied"

Season 2, Episode 13a

Often considered to be one of the darkest episodes of the entire series, Shanghaied was one of the first true special episodes of the series, being one of the first on-screen appearances of Patchy the Pirate, who introduces the iconic episode. The episode sees SpongeBob and Patrick going aboard the ghostly pirate ship of the Flying Dutchman and becoming a part of his pirate crew. While they do their best to help the Dutchman haunt Bikini Bottom, they end up causing more mischief and confusion than anything else.

The Flying Dutchman is a character that is equal parts terrifying and hilarious, being able to balance nightmarish abilities with a demeanor that pairs perfectly with SpongeBob and Patrick's innocent view of life. Shanghaied easily acts as one of the best moments for the character, being able to give him great comedic moments while still making him a terrifying presence capable of unspeakable horrors, such as when he sent Squidward to a horrifying parallel dimension. The episode is also filled with iconic moments and gags that are among some of the most recognizable and beloved of the entire series.

1 "Band Geeks"

Season 2, Episode 15b

Often in conversation of being the best episode of the entire series, Band Geeks is by and large the highlight of SpongeBob SquarePants's second season, and continues to be an iconic piece of animated television history. The episode sees Squidward accidentally getting himself signed up to have his nonexistent band play at the luxurious Bubble Bowl, forced to cobble together members of Bikini Bottom to play in a band on short notice. However, Squidward soon learns that getting Bikini Bottom to learn how to play music is a much more daunting task than he ever could have expected.

From quotable lines like "Is Mayonaise and Instrument?" and "Big Meaty Claws" to the climactic musical number of Sweet Victory at the end, Band Geeks is many people's first thought when considering the best that SpongeBob has to offer. The episode features some of the funniest jokes of the entire series, has an effective pacing that allows it to constantly have great gags come one after another, and allows the entire cast to have moments to shine as opposed to a singular character. If anyone wants to understand exactly why SpongeBob SquarePants is still such a beloved series 25 years later, one viewing of Band Geeks will provide all the answers.

