SpongeBob SquarePants has proven to be one of the most prolific and successful animated series, not just under the Nickelodeon banner, but one of the most iconic animated series of all time. It has reached levels of influence and notoriety rivaling some of the greatest and most influential animated series of all time like The Simpsons and The Flintstones, a pillar of the early 2000s and a defining part of many childhoods worldwide. While there is great value to be found in all 14 seasons of the show, there is a special type of aura and humble charm that makes the first season so special.

Before the show was made in high definition, before the first movie was even in consideration, and even before its wide cast of characters and signature style of humor was established, the first season was a beautiful testing ground that helped shape the flow and style of the rest of the series. Even over 25 years after the season's debut, there is an inherent charm and joy that has helped these episodes stand the test of time, still in contention for some of the best episodes of the entire series.

SpongeBob SquarePants Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 17, 1999 Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Main Genre Animation Seasons 14

Watch on Paramount+

10 "Help Wanted"

Season 1, Episode 1a

Image via Nickelodeon

It's impossible to not give credit to the episode that started it all, with "Help Wanted" being the first episode of the entire series, it helped establish and maintain character dynamics and comedic timing that would be central to the show as a whole. The episode sees SpongeBob traveling to the Krusty Krab in hopes of getting a job, much to the dismay of Squidward, who convinces Mr. Krabs sends SpongeBob out to receive a spatula that doesn't exist. However, Mr. Krabs and Squidward soon find themselves in over their heads when buses full of anchovy customers arrive at the Krusty Krab.

From pitch point humor and timing to an array of great visual gags to the iconic usage of "Living' in the Sunlight, Lovin' in the Moonlight", this episode has many attributes that make it a fan favorite to this day. The episode also acts as the first introduction to many core tenets of these iconic characters, from SpongeBob's unending optimism for life to Squidward's annoyance and disdain for SpongeBob's antics. While many other series pilots are often overlooked and seen as dated compared to the rest of the series, this first episode still holds up, acting as one of the best pilot episodes out there.

9 "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy II"

Season 1, Episode 20b

Image via Nickelodeon

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy are some of the most iconic and beloved side characters of the entire series, with "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy II" easily being one of the best showcases for the hilarious superhero parody duo. The episode sees SpongeBob having just won the special conch signal in a contest, able to use it to call Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy to action at any time. He soon exhausts the duo from his overuse of the conch, with a compromise being made to give up the conch in exchange for SpongeBob spending a day on patrol with his heroes.

While many different animated episodes can struggle to even fully explore a single comedic premise, "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy II" has exceptional pacing throughout its two different core premises. Both the conch signal part of the episode and the patrol part of the episode are fleshed out and hilarious in their own ways, each with memorable gags and reflective things to say about the chemistry between SpongeBob and his favorite heroes.

8 "Nature Pants"

Season 1, Episode 9a

Image via Nickelodeon

One of SpongeBob's favorite and signature pastimes throughout the history of the series has been his love of Jellyfish, with one of the earliest showings of his love of the majestic ocean wildlife being in 'Nature Pants'. The episode sees SpongeBob wistfully daydreaming about spending time out in Jellyfish Fields instead of at work, deciding that it would be best for him to give up his life of comfort to live out in the wild, untethered by society. His friends are shocked and confused by this revelation, as SpongeBob does what he can to adopt a Jellyfish lifestyle, despite his friends clamoring for him to come back.

SpongeBob's take on being tired of work life and the humility of realizing the harsh realities of wide-open nature comes with its own selection of hilarious and memorable moments. Whether it be timeless screencaps that have become legendary memes over the years or the simple comedy of seeing SpongeBob's lack of adjustment to the elements, "Nature Pants" has just about everything one would want from a classic SpongeBob episode.

7 "Hooky"

Season 1, Episode 20a

Image via Nickelodeon

While SpongeBob SquarePants largely does a great job of setting up the relatable everyday lives of these aquatic characters, it always proves to be a lot of fun to see how they deal with the difficulties that ocean life faces. "Hooky" is one such episode, transforming the seemingly terrifying concept of being prey for fishermen into an effective story of the consequences of temptation and safety. The episode sees SpongeBob and Patrick discover a large group of fishing hooks, believing them to be a fun game before Mr. Krabs warns them of their inherent danger.

"Hooky" provides a signature SpongeBob spin on a classic type of animated story, giving a reflective and hilarious take on the dangers of temptation and addiction, easily comparable and relatable to any number of issues. The nature of this danger being in the form of playing with fishing hooks only adds to the absurdity and hilarity of the situation, made all the better by the varying reactions from the likes of Patrick and Mr. Krabs. It all comes together to create a timeless episode that still holds merit nearly 25 years later.

6 'Fools in April'

Season 1, Episode 19a

Image via Nickelodeon

The first season of the show is filled with several iconic holiday episodes, including classics like "Scaredy Pants" for Halloween to the titular "Valentine's Day" episode. However, easily the best holiday episode of the season comes from an unexpected place, being SpongeBob's take on April Fools' Day, "Fools in April". The episode sees SpongeBob getting up to all types of mischief and chaos as a part of his favorite holiday, April Fools' Day, which suddenly comes back to bite him when Squidward devises a prank of his own.

"Fools in April" has a great start, with SpongeBob's various pranks and jokes each having their own hilarious moments and icon status, from making himself too many lemonade glasses to giving someone only one ice cube in their drink. The episode takes a surprising turn into all-time status once Squidward gets his revenge, however, as his prank quickly gets taken the wrong way when he goes way too far and can't muster up the courage to apologize. It quickly becomes one of Squidward's best episodes in the series, as well as one that will forever be iconic in the eyes of fans.

5 "Texas"

Season 1, Episode 18a

Image via Nickelodeon

Sandy Cheeks is one of the most iconic and fan-favorite members of the main cast of the series, having many standout episodes throughout her time in the series, but easily her biggest standout in the first season is "Texas". The episode sees Sandy feeling increasingly homesick of her home in Texas, deciding that it's time for her to leave Bikini Bottom and return home to Texas. SpongeBob and Patrick decide to do all that they can to make Sandy feel at home in Bikini Bottom, even if that means taunting her in being able to get her to the party that they planned.

"Texas" is a perfect example of just how much the stakes can be raised in an episode of SpongeBob, despite the simple concept at hand. This is one of the best episodes when it comes to making use of the wild antics of the medium of animation, with the hilarious chase sequences of Sandy chasing down SpongeBob and Patrick being one of the best moments of the season. The episode also finds a way to ring true to those who have ever felt homesick, while also showing that home isn't just where you grew up, but it's also where you are appreciated and surrounded by friends.

4 "Pizza Delivery"

Season 1, Episode 5a

Image via Nickelodeon

The comedic dynamic between SpongeBob and Squidward is one of the most iconic and memorable duos in animation history, with few episodes truly encapsulating how they work off of one another, like "Pizza Delivery". The episode follows a simple premise, with SpongeBob and Squidward tasked with delivering a Krusty Krab pizza across town, getting into all sorts of shenanigans and mishaps on their journey to deliver the pizza. The episode is defined by its humor, able to stretch out the journey to being a hilarious barrage of interactions between the two characters.

From SpongeBob's hilarious singing to himself to driving a rock like it's a car, "Pizza Delivery" is filled with many of these simple yet iconic moments that have become legendary and emblematic of the series as a whole. It's the type of simple, no-nonsense premise that you would see in a classic Saturday morning cartoon, a type of energy that can only truly be seen in the first season of the show and helped cement its legacy as a cultural phenomenon.

3 "Rock Bottom"

Season 1, Episode 17b

Image via Nickelodeon

SpongeBob SquarePants doesn't particularly do much in terms of exploring the world of the deep blue sea outside of Bikini Bottom, especially during the first season, with one major exception being "Rock Bottom". The episode sees SpongeBob and Patrick returning home from gloved-themed amusement park Glove World before accidentally taking the wrong bus and ending up in the deep abyssal zone of Rock Bottom. While Patrick immediately manages to get on a bus out, SpongeBob is left behind to wait in the dark, mysterious town for another bus out.

On top of the additional world-building and stellar visuals of Rock Bottom as a town, the episode is at its best when it uses classic cartoon shenanigans between SpongeBob and getting on a new bus. It plays out exactly like a classic slapstick comedy should, fully learning into absurdity to make each punchline hit that much harder. It's one of the clear comedic highlights of the season and would be a sign of things to come for the rest of the series' signature style of absurdity humor.

2 "SB-129"

Season 1, Episode 14a

Image via Nickelodeon

Time travel is a classic cartoon episode premise that has been tackled but a vast number of different series over the years, with SpongeBob SquarePants having easily one of the best time travel episodes in 'SB-129'. The episode starts with Squidward once again hiding away from SpongeBob and Patrick's requests to go Jellyfishing, before accidentally locking himself in the freezer, getting frozen and traveling 2000 years into the future. After the chaotic shock of the chrome-filled future Bikini Bottom, Squidward's attempts to return to the present send him all through time.

There are a multitude of reasons why 'SB-129' has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved episodes of the first season, from its various iconic memes like Prehistoric SpongeBob to the effective portrayals of both the past and present. However, what launched this episode into the status of all-time great episodes is its portrayal of the terrifying zone between time, when Squidward gets stuck in a white void between past, present, and future. It's a simple yet brilliant setting that acts as one of the most powerful moments of the entire series, while still staying true to the series' classic style of humor.

1 "Pickles"

Season 1, Episode 6b

Image via Nickelodeon

While many of Season 1's highlights are in the conversation as some of the best episodes not just of the season, but the entire series, there is a widely unanimous decision among fans that the peak of the first season is 'Pickles'. The episode cuts to the very core of SpongeBob's absurd humor and work ethic, combining the two to create a brilliant match and one of the best episodes of any animated series. The episode sees SpongeBob dealing with the fallout after mysteriously forgetting to put pickles on a Krabby Patty for a notoriously picky, loudmouthed customer known as Bubble Bass.

'Pickles' is one of the quintessential episodes when it comes to establishing SpongeBob's dedication to his work, showing exactly just how his worldview can be destroyed when the slightest thing goes wrong. The continued sequences of SpongeBob failing to get his life together are equal parts sad and hilarious, amping up the absurdity of the situation as well as the stakes. It also helps that Bubble Bass is one of the best one-off characters that the show has seen, proving to be so popular that they brought the character back to be in the main supporting cast after 15 years.

KEEP READING: SpongeBob SquarePants' 10 Best Running Jokes, Ranked