The Big Picture Squidward becomes the voice of reason and criticizes Mr. Krabs for taking advantage of SpongeBob's selflessness in "Born Again Krabs."

Squidward takes a stand and convinces SpongeBob to rebel against Mr. Krabs' greediness in the episode "Squid on Strike."

Squidward goes to great lengths to prove a point to Mr. Krabs by becoming a tenant in the Krusty Towers and making outrageous requests in "Krusty Towers to Prove a Point."

SpongeBob SquarePants remains Nickelodeon’s most popular and longest-running cartoon in the network’s history, hosting a diverse and memorable cast of characters. In contrast with the bubbly, easygoing protagonist, Squidward Tentacles is SpongeBob’s polar opposite; he’s grouchy, cynical, and self-absorbed.

When escaping SpongeBob’s shenanigans is impossible, Squidward comes up with schemes to use the situation to his advantage, which often backfire in hilarious ways. While most of Squidward’s actions are selfish or apathetic, there are moments where his annoyance is justified, or when he simply acts out of common sense.

10 Berating Mr. Krabs for Selling Spongebob’s Soul

In the episode “Born Again Krabs,” Mr. Krabs enters a coma where he is given a chance to be selfless to save his soul. When he realizes he isn’t dreaming, he immediately tries to salvage the money he’s lost. The Flying Dutchman then offers him a trade for all the money in his wallet in exchange for SpongeBob’s soul instead, and Krabs agrees, earning a cool 62 cents. Shocked, Squidward criticizes Krabs’s selfishness.

It’s not uncommon for Squidward to criticize Mr. Krabs, but this time, he recognizes that his boss has directly taken advantage of SpongeBob’s selflessness. Squidward is ultimately the voice of reason that convinces Mr. Krabs to beg for SpongeBob back, making him realize what exactly he traded over.

9 Trying to ditch the fishing trip

While on a fishing trip with SpongeBob and Squidward in the episode "Clams," Mr. Krabs loses his millionth dollar to a giant clam and insists that the crew keep looking until they find it. After days at sea with no luck, Squidward helps SpongeBob hatch a plan to disguise a normal dollar for the millionth one. When that plan doesn’t work and the two are threatened with starvation, Squidward decides to jump ship, convincing SpongeBob that Mr. Krabs has become too obsessed.

Mr. Krabs has done plenty of risky things without major consequence, but in cases where the Krusty crew’s survival is at stake, it’s often up to Squidward to point out the absurdity. After their food supply was dumped into the ocean, SpongeBob may have worked forever for the last sandwich if it weren’t for Squidward convincing him otherwise. At the very least, SpongeBob may think twice the next time he’s invited on another celebratory fishing trip.

8 Wanting to move away after his house was destroyed

In the beginning of "Squidville" while playing with a reef blower, SpongeBob accidentally detaches the nose and eyes from Squidward’s house and destroys it trying to put them back. Fed up with living next to SpongeBob for so long, Squidward decides that this is the last straw and moves to a squid-only neighborhood.

Squidward is justifiably upset at losing his house on an otherwise uneventful day. While he often receives the fruits of his karma, having his house blown to bits is completely unwarranted. While his speech about how he would rather skip rope with his brainstem is a bit long-winded, he delivers the message that SpongeBob has gone too far.

7 Going on Strike

In “Squid on Strike,” Squidward is fed up with Mr. Krab’s greediness and encourages SpongeBob to go on strike with him. Throughout the episode, he teaches SpongeBob how to picket, give speeches, and demand equality. He even comforts SpongeBob when they’re fired, assuring him that opposing Krabs is the best course of action.

There’s no doubt that Mr. Krabs constantly burdens his workers for personal gain, and rebelling against the penny-pinching crab would provide a much-needed wake-up call. Squidward makes it clear that he is willing to go to great lengths for fair treatment, eventually convincing Krabs to negotiate fair pay. Even SpongeBob takes his advice to "dismantle the oppressive establishment," though the plan backfires when he takes it too literally.

6 Being a part of the Texas party

In "Texas" when Sandy misses her home, SpongeBob tries to find a way to cheer her up. By encouraging her to chase him to the Krusty Krab, he reveals Mr. Krabs, Larry the Lobster, Flats the Flounder, Pearl, Mrs. Puff, and Squidward hosting a Texas-themed party to create a “little slice of Texas.”

Though it’s a small gesture, Squidward shows that he cares for Sandy enough to want her to stay. Even if he’s simply under order by Mr. Krabs, he’s at least willing to stand holding a barbed letter "Q" without complaining.

5 Fighting Barnacle Man, the Dirty Bubble, and Man Ray

Squidward and the rest of the SpongeBob crew become superheroes to fight against evil in "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy V." After Mr. Krabs insists he helps Spongebob, Squidward reluctantly agrees, donning Captain Magma’s superpowers to defeat the group of villains. Though grouchy at first, Squidward takes well to dressing as a superhero and going against Barnacle Boy (sorry, Barnacle Man). He shows up alongside the team, and though they lose the battle, his help as Captain Magma helps intimidate the Dirty Bubble and Man Ray.

Similar to his role as an unwilling hero in SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge Out of Water, accepting the call to action despite his grudges. It’s not that he doesn’t care that the world is at stake; often, fighting villains is just inconvenient.

4 Protesting against the Krusty Krab never closing

In "Fear of a Krabby Patty," Mr. Krabs believes he can increase sales by keeping the Krusty Krab open for 24 hours, enlisting SpongeBob and Squidward to work nonstop for weeks. Squidward complains about being tired, and when Mr. Krabs points out that SpongeBob isn’t complaining, Squidward insists he isn’t normal.

The Krusty Krab has been open all night before, but staying up without breaks while SpongeBob makes ten thousand Krabby Patties creates a nightmarish working environment. Though Mr. Krabs ignores Squidward, he reaps the consequences afterward and realizes how right Squidward is.

3 Becoming a Tenant in the Krusty Towers to Prove a Point

Mr. Krabs has found another money-making scheme by converting the Krusty Krab into a five-star hotel, adhering to the motto, “We shall never deny a guest even the most ridiculous request.” When Patrick comes along to rent a room, Squidward is furious about the absurd lengths he must go to ensure he’s comfortable, from taking the “employee elevator” to cutting the crusts off hamburger buns and bathing Patrick. To show Krabs the downside of his motto, Squidward becomes a tenant and makes increasingly bizarre requests.

Squidward masterfully proves his point by making Krabs step into his shoes. Since Krabs has only been on the receiving end of various hotel services, he finally sees the heavy lifting behind his business ventures. Luckily, with the hotel collapsed back into the Krusty Krab, Squidward will never have to deal with another suitcase full of rocks again.

2 Standing up to the Pizza Guy

After traveling a long distance on foot in "Pizza Delivery," an angry customer berates SpongeBob and refuses to pay for his Krusty Krab pizza. Heartbroken, he returns to Squidward, who sticks up for SpongeBob by addressing the customer himself. He returns shortly after, cheerfully explaining that the customer “changed his mind”, and SpongeBob perks up again.

Squidward has more than enough experience standing up for himself, so it’s refreshing to see him show his abrasive side in defense of SpongeBob. Though he’s always annoyed with the little yellow sponge, he knows something is wrong when SpongeBob ends up crying; despite his knack for insults, not even he strives for that level of meanness.

1 Rescuing SpongeBob from the other employers

When Mr. Krabs fires SpongeBob to save money in "SpongeBob, You're Fired," SpongeBob tries to work at various other restaurants with little luck. However, after each of his new bosses realizes how useful he can be, they try to kidnap him back while in their respective mascot suits. After changing hands, SpongeBob is saved by a giant Krabby Patty, revealed as Squidward on a mission to steal him back.

Though working under the urgency of Mr. Krabs, Squidward saves SpongeBob from a slew of much worse working environments from cutthroat employers. His fight against Pizza Pete, Señor Taco, Mister Weiner, and Noodleman is unparalleled as he manages to take down all four effortlessly; he must care deeply if he’s willing to fight four ruthless mascots.

