Celebrate SpongeBob's 25th anniversary with new Funko Pops, mystery minis, and plushies featuring iconic characters and episodes.

The anniversary Funkos celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic animated series.

Stream all episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants on Paramount+ and pre-order the anniversary Funko collection for a July 2024 release.

Paramount and Nickelodeon are sparing no expense for SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary. Alongside movie news and Bikini Bottom hosting this year’s Super Bowl for the popular kids' network, there has been a whole slew of merchandise to keep SpongeBob fans happy. Now, Funko has unveiled their official anniversary set that highlights some of the iconic sea sponge’s most memorable episodes.

The main selling point of this collection is, of course, the new Pops. This includes Krusty Krab Pizza SpongeBob screaming his lungs out, Caveman SpongeBob, Glove World SpongeBob, and Ripped Pants SpongeBob singing his emotional heart out with his sandy guitar in hand. However, the title sponge isn’t the only one in this set. There's also Fry Cook Games Patrick, whose name is definitely now Rick, and Bikini Bottom menace DoodleBob with a deadly pencil at the ready. Alongside the Pops, this collection will feature a new set of mystery minis as well, which have figures like Squidward, Imagination SpongeBob, and Krusty Krab Patrick.

Finally, there will be a new wave of SpongeBob plushies which includes Krusty Krab’s employee of the month, Squidward, Patrick, Gary, and Mr. Krabs. This isn’t the first time Funko has released SpongeBob products, but with each new figure they’ve made, they keep getting better at pushing all the right nostalgic buttons for longtime fans of the series.

Who Lives in a Pineapple Under the Sea?

It’s hard to think of a show as beloved or more quotable as SpongeBob. Over the last 25 years, the animated series has defined multiple generations' childhoods. Whether it be the various TV shows, films, video games, toys, or comics, SpongeBob has been a worldwide phenomenon. That has come to a head in 2024, as the character is having a giant birthday bash. In the near future, this will include the original SpongeBob Movie coming to 4K for the first time, SpongeBob hosting this year’s Kids' Choice Awards, and Sandy Cheeks getting her very own Netflix spin-off movie. The latter of which will have the lovable land mammal return to her home state of Texas with SpongeBob in an attempt to save Bikini Bottom. In addition, SpongeBob will return to the big screen during Christmas 2025 for his fourth theatrical adventure, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Not many shows can say they’re still in their prime after two and half decades on the air, but SpongeBob remains one of the brightest stars in pop culture because of his wide range of appeal and creative carefree spirit.

Almost every episode of SpongeBob SquarePants is currently streaming on Paramount+. Before your next bubble-fill binge, you can currently pre-order Funko’s entire SpongeBob 25th anniversary collection on Entertainment Earth’s Website. The colorful figures are set to be released in July 2024. This is the same month the series officially aired in 1999.

SpongeBob SquarePants Spongebob Squarepants is an animated comedy created by Stephen Hillenburg and starring voices from Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, and Rodger Bumpass. The series revolves around a sea sponge that goes on many misadventures with his friends Patrick, Squidward, and Sandy Cheeks in the lands of Bikini Bottom and the surrounding sea. Release Date July 17, 1999 Creator Stephen Hillenburg Cast Tom Kenny , Bill Fagerbakke , Rodger Bumpass , Clancy Brown , Carolyn Lawrence Main Genre Animation Seasons 14 Website http://www.facebook.com/pages/Sponge-Bob-Square-Pants Expand

