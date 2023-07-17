Ahoy Mateys, and increasingly aged Spongebob Squarepants fans, it looks like a piece of your childhood is creaking its way back to streaming. That's right, the controversial episode of Spongebob Squarepants, called 'Mid-life Crustacean', is returning to Paramount + after having been banned from Nickelodeon in 2018 and expunged from Paramount+'s streaming catalog. The episode was also unavailable for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

The episode's return to streaming this year is, well, thematically appropriate. 'Mid-life Crustacean' originally aired twenty years ago. Yes, the 2000s are now twenty years ago. The episode originally aired on January 24, 2003, and remained a regular part of the series' syndication rotation for fifteen years relatively undisturbed. However, the episode was banned from airing on Nickelodeon in 2018 due to inappropriate content.

Mr. Krabs Gets His Groove Back

The episode centers on the persnickety character of Mr. Krabs, the owner of the Krusty Krab, and Spongebob's boss. The episode opens with Mr. Krabs waking up, crusty-eyed, to the sound of dulcet radio tones telling him that he is, in fact, old. He goes about his day feeling, well a bit over the hill, until he stumbles upon Spongebob and Partick Star making plans for a pretty thrilling evening. Eager to regain his vigor, Mr. Krabs joins in on their plans, only to find that his two new companions are a bit more straight-laced than he would like, going to the laundromat and picking up trash from under the freeway.

RELATED:

‘And Just Like That...’ Is Trying To Replace Samantha With This Character — It Isn’t Working

About to give up on his attempt at getting his groove back, Spongebob and Patrick lure him back with the promise of a 'panty raid'. The three friends then sneak into a house and go through a woman's unmentionables. The woman in question turns out to be Mr. Krabs' mom, and Mr. Krabs is promptly sent to his room as punishment. Ultimately Mr. Krabs is successful in regaining a sense of youth, having been shunned to his childhood room.

The controversial aspect of the episode in question is the panty raid which, objectively, is a pretty weird topic for a children's show to cover. Sneaking into an unknowing woman's house in order to go through her personal property is, well, a crime. But considering the wry tone of the show, the subject comes off as more silly than threatening, with Mr. Krabs being promptly humbled by the fact that the panties he was raiding were, in fact, his own mother's.

The episode is now available to stream on Paramount+.