From the days of classic SpongeBob SquarePants, Patchy the Pirate has been the superfan there to relish in SpongeBob's adventures alongside the audience. To keep things fresh, Patchy usually makes his appearances on special occasions; he's been featured in holiday and anniversary episodes and as the announcer for special episodes, for instance.

As time goes on, Patchy's appearances from his home in Encino, California are increasingly creative and silly; one of the hallmarks of his appearances seems to be over-the-top editing and cartoonish sound effects. With some longer than others, Patchy's scenes show Tom Kenny's range (he voices both Patchy and SpongeBob, among other characters) and the magic of the show transferred to a live-action medium.

10 "SpongeBob vs. the Patty Gadget" (S.5 Ep.8)

"SpongeBob vs the Party Gadget" plays out like an ordinary episode but with one twist: Patchy narrates the series of events. The episode follows SoongeBob competing in a cook-off against a faster, more efficient patty-making robot to prevent the patty gadget from taking his job. While less than half the length of a traditional episode, the competition is still exciting and dramatic, even including a death fakeout at the end.

It’s a surprise that the French Narrator (also played by Tom Kenny) doesn’t take a step in and describe the events himself, but perhaps it was a too high-energy situation to pass up the pirate’s enthusiasm. Regardless, it’s refreshing to hear Patchy describe events and reel up the audience while the episode is happening, rather than reacting after the fact. His end tease really sells the whole story; it’s a lighthearted adventure for SpongeBob that Patchy is happy to tell to the audience.

9 "It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!" (S.8 Ep.23)

Patchy’s second appearance in a Christmas episode is just as novel and inventive as the first; since the entire episode is produced in stop-motion, Patchy and Potty are animated puppets instead of their live-action selves. The episode follows Patchy and SpongeBob as they carry out their adventures simultaneously; while SpongeBob deals with Plankton’s jerk-inducing fruitcake, Patchy has hijacked a mail truck to deliver his letter to Santa at the North Pole—with unsavory results.

The animators and designers captured perfectly his over-the-top body language and rugged pirate appearance as if the real Patchy were simply translated into puppet form. While the cheesy live-action editing is gone, there are still ridiculous moments throughout their adventures. Overall, it’s a classic Patchy adventure taken right out of the Encino house and given a coat of holiday paint.

8 "Feral Friends" (S.10 Ep.11)

One of the more ridiculous of Patchy's performances, his appearance in “Feral Friends” takes the episode’s main plot device (Neptune's Moon, which turns sea creatures into their real-life versions) and lets Patchy in on the action. Out of his house, Patchy sets sail on a rowboat to spot the moon alongside Potty, before the two start to sink and risk becoming shark food. When the effects of the Neptune moon finally reach him, Patchy turns into a caveman version of himself, complete with a pirate hat made of animal hide and unintelligible grunting.

Patchy’s performance fits the vibe of the ‘Twilight Zone’-style episode rather than keeping him disjointed from the story—the show is not unfamiliar with weirdness, after all. But classic Patchy gags remain; like other occasions, he looks through his telescope with the wrong eye, for example. While his fanaticism for the little yellow sponge is out on the back burner, it’s still a nice surprise to see him so close to Bikini Bottom.

7 "Party Pooper Pants" (S.3 Ep.11)

Also known as “SpongeBob’s House Party,” this episode shows the great lengths SpongeBob goes through to throw a perfect party, despite his guests not following along with his plan. Patchy recounts SpongeBob’s struggles as he throws his own party with plenty of nautical guests, including a mermaid and King Neptune himself.

Patchy’s party takes viewers beyond the living room of his house—we see a separate room where he sets up a dance lesson and an upstairs window where he tries to make a band of birds walk the plank. This episode also draws a greater connection between Patchy and SpongeBob; Patchy manages to send him an invitation to his party, but it gets too smudged underwater for SpongeBob to read.

6 "The Sponge Who Could Fly" (S.3 Ep.19)

One of Patchy's longer appearances, "The Sponge Who Could Fly" is preceded by Patchy searching for the "lost episode" of SpongeBob, going through gruesome "trials" in a public park to finally unearth the treasure chest holding the beloved VHS tape. However, when he believes it's just a collection of walk-cycle animations, he feels so betrayed that he gets rid of all his SpongeBob memorabilia, from pillows to picture frames to his current pair of underwear. All this happens before the real episode, which plays as a standard ten-minute SpongeBob adventure deserving of Patchy's excitement after all.

Steven Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob, cameos as the keeper of the treasure chest before Patchy quickly brushes him aside. Plus, Patchy's temper tantrum gives a better look at his SpongeBob-ified home, filled to the brim with fan collectibles. If there was any doubt about whether Patchy was SpongeBob's biggest fan before, it long disappeared after this episode.

5 "Friend or Foe" (S.5 Ep.1)

“Friend or Foe” is another episode that shows Patchy beyond his California home. Here, he’s taken up a fry cook job at the Poop Deck to be just like SpongeBob, but like the underwater fry cook, he has a hard time dealing with his harsh boss and his coworker’s harsher criticism. Meanwhile, he recounts when Mr. Krabs and Plankton met for the first time and quarreled over their new patty recipe.

This episode gives Patchy his own montage, taking him through the ridiculous steps of perfecting a burger. It feels exactly like an animated SpongeBob segment—music, sound effects, setting, and all. His scenes come with plenty of enjoyable twists as well, like Potty being promoted after a fight and Patchy being replaced by a gorilla. With extended time for his scenes, the episode doesn’t shy away from showing Patchy perform tasks outside of his usual episode introductions, but his scenes are still unique from the animated segments with their live-action charm.

4 "SpongeBob B.C. (Before Comedy) (Ugh)" (S.3 Ep.14)

“Ugh” plays a lot with special effects and Patchy and Potty’s relationship as they discuss the distant past and future. Potty the Parrot dons a futuristic chrome outfit while Patchy wears a caveman getup and rides an inflatable dinosaur named “Bronty,” and the two begin a competition to see which era of time is better. Meanwhile, audiences see SpongeBob’s world from 100 million years ago, where SpongeBob and Patrick act as goofy as their present selves.

One of the best parts of the episode is how SpongeBob can cosmically sense Patchy; when Patchy and Potty argue with one another about which era SpongeBob would prefer, he shudders by the grill at the thought of people talking about him. Meanwhile, the episode’s “When Worlds Collide” music video resolves the episode’s past-vs-future problem by combining remixed SpongeBob footage with Patchy’s dancing, colliding their worlds as well. It’s energetic, catchy, and just the right amount of ridiculous.

3 "Christmas Who?" (S.2 Ep.8)

SpongeBob SquarePants’s first Christmas episode saw Patchy the Pirate’s debut, presenting his home in Encino, California, and his SpongeBob obsession right off the bat. Here, Patchy reads a fan letter asking about how SpongeBob celebrates Christmas, and Patchy responds by showing pictures of SpongeBob and Patrick decorating their houses.

Patchy the Pirate’s debut makes it clear that, like much of the show’s audience, he’s a SpongeBob fanatic; his house has SpongeBob decorations all over, and he seems to know every SpongeBob fact by heart. His interactions with Potty the Parrot add to his pirate character, and their interaction is humorous without each one aiming too harsh of jabs at the other.

2 "SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout" (S.12 Ep.13)

In this special 20th-anniversary episode, Patchy plans to visit SpongeBob directly to deliver a birthday present to him. Unfortunately, Patchy has a difficult time making it to Bikini Bottom on his pirate ship-themed bike with the gift in hand, while SpongeBob takes a trip to the surface world to visit The Trusty Slab, a human version of his beloved workplace.

For the first time ever, Patchy and SpongeBob meet face-to-face, and for someone as enthusiastic about SpongeBob as Patchy, it must have been a dream come true. The episode is topped off with a modified opening theme and the main cast of characters joining in the singalong. For an anniversary episode focusing on SpongeBob and his significance in people’s lives, having Patchy personally deliver a note of thanks ties the whole show together.

1 "Shanghaied" (S.2 Ep.13)

‘Shanghaied’ presented something new to have fans engage with the episode: the “Patchy’s Pick” program (or “You Wish” in the DVD version), where audience members could choose the ending. Near the end of the episode, the Flying Dutchman offers a wish to either SpongeBob, Patrick, or Squidward, but the pressure is on to come up with an idea that will get them home in one piece. Patchy, of course, is the middle man, answering nonstop phone calls to tally the votes and announcing the winner afterward.

The “You Wish” special not only found a natural way to incorporate Patchy into the episode, but it also built upon Patchy’s role as a median between the audience and SpongeBob’s world. This episode also uses the recurring gag of stuffing Patchy into a cannon and launching him far into the air, and the editing and effects are cheesy as ever.

