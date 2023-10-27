SpongeBob SquarePants has secured itself a spot in animation history as one of the 21st century's most iconic and well-regarded cartoon shows, continuing to enthrall audiences over 20 years later. While the series' success can be attributed to several reasons, from its signature comedic tone to its simple yet effective animation style, one key factor is its iconic supporting cast.

The town of Bikini Bottom is home to many memorable and recognizable characters that interact and involve themselves with SpongeBob on an episodic basis, each with its own quirks and qualities. While the main cast of characters, from Patrick Star to Sandy Cheeks, deserve respect in their own right, the wide array of side characters makes the show consistently memorable.

10 Larry the Lobster

Voiced by Mr. Lawrence, who also provides the voice of the evil Plankton, Larry the Lobster is Bikini Bottom's resident bodybuilder and is most often defined by his massive physique and physical strength. The character has made a multitude of appearances throughout the show's history since his debut in the season 1 episode, Ripped Pants.

While simply being the strongman might be a joke that gets tiresome, the show gets a lot of mileage out of Larry, giving him several great moments throughout the show. Larry plays major roles in some of SpongeBob SquarePants' most underrated episodes, including SpongeGuard on Duty, A Life in a Day, and Larry the Floor Manager. Despite his basic development, the series perfectly utilizes Larry, as his chill and relaxing demeanor makes him a joy to watch on-screen.

9 King Neptune

Voiced by John O'Hurley throughout the series and Jeffrey Tambor in The Spongebob SquarePants Movie, King Neptune is the legendary supreme ruler of the ocean and all of its creatures. He is most often mentioned by other characters in place of God, with phrases such as "Thank Neptune" and "Dear Neptune," yet he does make a physical appearance within the show from time to time.

While not appearing nearly as often as other supporting characters, King Neptune plays an insurmountable role in just about every episode he appears in. This applies to episodes like his debut episode, Neptune's Spatula, special event episodes like The Clash of Triton, and even The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, one of the most underrated animated films of the 2000s. The character greatly benefits from being the literal ruler of the ocean, always bringing considerable grace and presence in every appearance.

8 Pearl

Voiced by Lori Alan, Pearl is a young teenage girl whale who happens to be the daughter of Mr. Krabs and is defined by her innocence and optimistic teenage spirit. After her initial brief appearance in the Season 1 episode Squeaky Boots, Pearl has had a number of key appearances over the years, both alongside SpongeBob and her father.

The role that Pearl provides to the supporting cast, not only as a female figure but as a character so directly defined by her age and attitude as a teenager, is insurmountable in its value. Her archetype has allowed her to be the figurehead of a number of the series' most iconic episodes, including The Chaperone, Bossy Boots, and Whale of a Birthday.

7 Bubble Bass

Voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, Bubble Bass was initially a one-off character in the iconic SpongeBob episode Pickles, defined by his sleazy attitude and large stature. However, the character and episode became so iconic that he was brought back to be upgraded to a major supporting character in Season 9, over 17 years after his debut.

Especially after his return to the show, Bubble Bass has arguably become a highlight character who defines the modern state of the show. Modern episodes like Swamp Mates, Moving Bubble Bass, and Bubble Bass's Tab prove just how much untapped potential the character was surprisingly holding onto all this time. Bubble Bass' upgrade to a full-on supporting character from a one-off, albeit highly popular, figure is highly satisfying to long-time fans of the show.

6 Mrs. Puff

Image via Nickelodeon

Voiced by Mary Jo Catlett, Mrs. Puff is SpongeBob's teacher at Boating School. She teaches students how to drive boats akin to a driving instructor, as shown in her debut episode, Boating School. Mrs. Puff makes numerous appearances in the show, as she is directly tied to SpongeBob's constant struggles in getting a boating license.

Mrs. Puff is one of many SpongeBob characters who get more hilarious and enjoyable the longer she stays on the show. Her jokes consistently earn laughs, and her constant struggles with the wholly incompetent SpongeBob make her incredibly endearing. Boating School, in general, proves itself to be one of the most effective setpieces in the show's history, as shown in all-time iconic episodes such as No Free Rides, Doing Time, and New Student Starfish.

5 Fred

Voiced by Mr Lawrence, Fred (otherwise known as the "My Leg!!" guy) was initially the default background character for the show, seen in the vast majority of episodes since the beginning. The character has been attributed to the iconic and hilarious "My Leg!" voice clip used throughout the series, one of the best running gags in animation. It grew so popular that Fred would be upgraded to a supporting character in his own signature episode titled "My Leg!"

Even though he's only been a supporting character since Season 12, Fred and his insurmountable tiny roles as a background character make him one of the most recognizable characters in the show. His comedic tendencies (and yelling about his leg) have only continued to appear in the show after his signature episode, evolving from fan-favorite status in the same vein as Bubble Bass.

4 Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy

Image via Nickelodeon

Voiced by the late Ernest Borgnine and Tim Conway, respectively, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy are retired superheroes who star in SpongeBob's favorite TV show, The Adventures of Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. As they are now well past their prime, the majority of their struggles and comedy come from their old age, on top of their continued efforts to be superheroes following their debut episode.

Despite being two of the only supporting characters retired from the series, their legacy and importance in the early seasons of the show is undeniable. Their 6 signature Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy episodes during the first 4 seasons are some of the funniest episodes of the entire show, with Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy V being one of SpongeBob's best classic episodes.

3 The Flying Dutchman

Voiced by Brian Doyle-Murray, The Flying Dutchman is a ghastly spirit who haunts the depths of the ocean, occasionally crashing in on Bikini Bottom residents to invoke his wrath. As one of the key villains in the show, he battles against SpongeBob and the rest of the cast frequently, starting from his debut in Scaredy Pants, one of the best Halloween episodes on television.

Despite his role as a dark and vengeful villain, The Flying Dutchman surprisingly holds his own as one of the show's funniest characters, with the majority of his episodes being major highlights. Episodes like Shanghaied and Born Again Krabs are home to some of the most iconic and immediately recognizable jokes in the entire series, making the Dutchman a pleasant addition to every episode he's a part of.

2 Karen

Voiced by Jill Talley, Karen is the computer wife of series antagonist Plankton, evolving throughout the series from a simple monitor on a wall to having her own portable computer body. She's one of the smartest residents in Bikini Bottom, thanks to her computer genius- Despite her desire to live a loving life with Plankton, she shares his plight to take over the world, as shown in their debut episode, Plankton!

Karen is the perfect other half of the show's premiere comedic antagonist. Her evolution throughout the show makes her a joy to watch; even in her early appearances, she has a lot of comedic moments. However, rather than staying stuck in the same joke, Karen has evolved, even receiving her own signature episodes. Examples like Plankton's Army, Enemy In-Law, and Single Cell Anniversary gave the character a whole new breath of life while expanding on what made the character so great to begin with.

1 Patchy the Pirate

Played by the beloved Tom Kenny, who also provides the voice of SpongeBob himself, Patchy the Pirate is SpongeBob's self-proclaimed number-one fan, acting as one of the show's most prominent figures outside the main cast. Patchy provides the live-action interludes to a number of special episodes throughout the show since his debut in the Season 2 Christmas episode, Christmas Who?

Despite his status as a side character, Patchy and his live-action antics are as synonymous with the show as the titular character himself. Patchy's episodes in SpongeBob are some of the show's most fun the show, as they translate the wild animated hijinks into live action with pitch-perfect results. Most notably, episodes such as The Sponge Who Could Fly and Ugh prove his live-action segments can be funnier and more iconic than the actual animated portion.

