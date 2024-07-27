Spongebob Squarepants is hailed as one of the best Nicktoons ever made, and there are so many reasons why: the music, the animation, the absurd plots, etc. Above all, though, it has to be that the citizens of Bikini Bottom include some of the most unique and hilarious characters in animated history. Although most of the attention goes to the main roles like SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), and Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), there are some others who should be allotted a greater share of praise than they've been given.

Even the sea creatures who only make one sound (like anchovies and nematodes) marvelously breathe life into this upbeat, offbeat Nickelodeon classic. Some are so ubiquitous that their obscure identities are surprisingly difficult to pinpoint, as they remain largely in the background. Admittedly, a few recurring fish aren't even given names by their own creators, but the following list demonstrates how you don't need a readily knowable name to make a big impact on the show. Surely everyone in SpongeBob SquarePants is appreciated, but the 10 most underrated characters prove more psychologically complex, versatile, fascinating, and funny than they're usually given credit for.

10 The Flying Dutchman

Voiced by Brian Doyle-Murray

The Flying Dutchman (Brian Doyle-Murray) plays a big role in some of the darkest episodes in the show, but he's also one of the best cartoon antagonists out there. He haunts Bikini Bottom with amusingly mixed success, like when SpongeBob winds up scaring him in his debut episode. Then there's that time he forces SpongeBob and Patrick to be his crew, at which point the audience gets to watch him try to manage their idiocy. He even has to move into the sea sponge's home during a scaring-slump.

The Flying Dutchman isn't always trying to frighten people, though. With his vast knowledge as a sailor, he (almost) helps SpongeBob tie his shoes, but all those impressive monkey knots don't do any good. He also gives SpongeBob and Patrick a gift for digging up his treasure for him (props for not giving Mr. Krabs any). The Dutchman is surprisingly eccentric, too, what with his special dining sock and that horrifying perfume department aboard his glowing ship. It seems the Dutchman is full of surprises.

9 Purple Doctor Fish

Voiced by Rodger Bumpass

Cartoon doctors tend to be less professional than most real ones, and SpongeBob's purple doctor (Rodger Bumpass) is no exception. The guy has no name and no rubber gloves, but he makes up for it in personality (and glue stick). From the moment he takes a surprising amount of effort to confirm that Gary is a snail, the audience can tell he won't be very helpful. Of course, he's too squeamish to administer the snail plasma.

He also refuses to treat SpongeBob when the poor sponge enters the hospital covered in boo-boo's. The doctor's condescension is priceless, suggesting Mr. Squarepants visit Weenie Hut General instead. Perhaps his greatest moment, though, is when he "treats" Patrick for the suds, knowing full well the starfish isn't sick and was pretending to be a doctor himself earlier. The way he sarcastically says, "Oh, yes, Doctor Patrick. We have a special treatment for you..." prepares the viewer for one of the funniest endings ever and cements his status as one of the most underappreciated doctors around.

8 Fred the Fish

Voiced by Doug Lawrence

One of the most iconic quotes in this show's history is Fred the Fish's (Doug Lawrence) exclamation, "My leg!" The viewer almost never sees him when he says it, either, making it sound like some anonymous fish just keeps getting injured in the exact same way. It never bears any significance to the plot (or at least not until way after SpongeBob's beloved Golden Age), but it's such a fantastic recurring bit that it's perfect for the tone of this wacky show.

Where to begin? A tower falls on him in season one's "Boating School," his leg gets crushed when SpongeBob squeezes everyone in Bikini Bottom into a jar, he twirls a marching band flag dangerously fast, and he gets tossed out of the Krusty Krab by the owner himself. Poor Fred isn't just here to be in pain, though. He does other random stuff, like mop the floors of an old folks' home and sing an impromptu song about the Jelly Patty at the Krusty Krab. What a versatile (and fixable) fish! He has done a lot to earn our respect.

7 Old Man Jenkins

Voiced by several people

The legend, the myth, the not-even-close-to-one-and-only Old Man Jenkins. Watch enough SpongeBob, and the viewer will discover this particular old man is a shape-shifter: he's had a large light-blue body with blue glasses in "Sailor Mouth" and "Missing Identity," a large, darker blue body with red spots in "My Pretty Seahorse," a purple body and no beard in "The Sponge Who Could Fly," and a dark green body with a big beard in later episodes. He's had a cane, no cane, and practically just as many voices as bodies.

Is this a conspiracy? The numerous iterations of Old Man Jenkins aren't even consistent by season, at least not in the first three, yet it's impressive how this senior citizen is able to make us laugh in all his various forms. Whether he's sitting patiently in the belly of a seahorse or driving by in his jalopy, Old Man Jenkins' inconsistent appearance is balanced by his consistent entertainment value. This jigsaw puzzle of a fish will never be solved, but that only makes him more intriguing.

6 Scooter

Voiced by Carlos Alazraqui

With the coolest name under the sea, a laugh that brings a smile to the viewer's face, and the power of reincarnation, Scooter (Carlos Alazraqui) proves vastly underrated. Mostly known just as the surfer who says "Dude" all the time, one should also remember that the way he says "awesome" is unmatched. This fish is all about positive vibes; he's the most encouraging of SpongeBob's repetitive "ripped pants" joke and searches every inch of a "kiddy ride" to find the coin slot.

Scooter would literally rather die than be unable to experience the waves. Case in point: he's still smiling as he ostensibly floats up to heaven after Bubble Buddly left him to drown at high tide, but he gets annoyed when SpongeBob tapes him up and prevents him from surfing. He even likes it when a bigger fish repeatedly bounces his head off a rock in the water. Scooter's dedication to Goo Lagoon is legendary, and his contribution to bringing that casual positivity to this underwater world is unquantifiable.

5 Realistic Fish Head

Voiced by Doug Lawrence

This cartoon is so surreal that the realistic fishhead (Doug Lawrence) somehow feels like he belongs in this world. This nameless top-half of a fish is not only in the introduction but also the Bikini Bottom news anchor, providing episodes with terrific moments of absurdity from his appearance alone. The way his mouth opens and closes still makes him look fake, so why the more realistic animation in the first place? Because it's fun.

One of his best moments is when he relates the news that SpongeBob only has a few hours left to complete his essay and then unexpectedly pops out of the TV to ask, "When will he learn?" This fish has got some nerve and the power to pass through the television screen to boot. "We interrupt your laughter at other people's expense" is a particularly omniscient moment in his career, but he doesn't even need any jokes to make the audience laugh. Reporting the news is normally charming enough.

4 The French Narrator

Voiced by Tom Kenny

The French narrator (Tom Kenny) certainly has a way with words. Take his introduction to Goo Lagoon: "A stinky mud puddle to you and me. But to the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom, a wonderful stinky mud puddle." The inflection of every word he says is pure gold, both introducing and providing perfect transitions to every installment he appears in. The time cards are classic, including messages like "So much later that the old narrator got tired of waiting and they had to hire a new one" and "Uhh."

In "No Free Rides," the lucky viewer actually catches a glimpse of him: as one might suspect, he appears to be a man with a scuba suit and a camera. It takes true bravery to stand in the middle of the road and not even flinch as SpongeBob drives directly at you, though his narration understandably grows more alarmed. Props for getting injured for the viewers' entertainment, showing once again just how versatile a single voice can be.

3 Mrs. Puff

Voiced by Mary Jo Catlett

Mrs. Puff (Mary Jo Catlett) is quite complicated for a side character. For starters, her husband was turned into a lampshade, which she obviously doesn't like to talk about. For the most part, she is the boating instructor who's comically troubled by her consistently catastrophic student. In season three's "Doing Time," one particular outing with the silly sponge gives her such an extreme hallucination that the events of this entire episode seem to all be in her head. Is this a common occurrence? Along with a romance with Mr. Krabs and keeping track of all those good-noodle stars, this politely unraveling pufferfish has a lot on her mind.

Then there's the time she lets SpongeBob pass his driving exam when he didn't deserve to and subsequently panics, thinking her former instructor will get into an accident so severe that she'll have to ditch town and start a new boating school with a new name. But then she stops herself: "No. Not again." Who is this fish? Whatever the answer to that may be, her backstory is the most fascinating and overlooked in the cast.

2 Karen

Voiced by Jill Talley

She makes a mean holographic meatloaf, she can calculate the ratio of ingredients in any substance (living or dead), and she's one of the best side characters in the show. Plankton's computer wife, Karen (Jill Talley), She can be on the widescreen or on a small screen that can roll around the Chum Bucket. Whatever form she takes, her arguments with Plankton are always welcome. Her advice is often taken with spectacular results, too—like when she reminds her husband about the letter Z.

Technically, she is on the side of evil, but Karen's Midwestern accent somehow makes every situation feel less diabolical. The fact that she doesn't have a predictable face (usually a zigzagged line, but sometimes facial expressions pop up) only enhances the wonderful voice acting on display. She's also great with insults, like when she learns her husband's first name is Sheldon and makes his entire family burst into laughter just by displaying the word "Sheldon" on her screen in exponentially more extravagant ways. She may have cost a lot of money to make, but this computer is priceless.

1 Harold

Voiced by several people

Harold's got a short temper, and it always delivers. Watching him wait in line for Bubble Buddy to finish using the restroom is hysterical, and he also doesn't appreciate it when Mr. Krabs forgets to pull his pants up in the middle of a dining establishment. However, his best interaction with the Krusty Krab founder is when he calls him out for having "big, meaty, CLAWS" during band practice in one of SpongeBob Squarepants' most rewatchable episodes.

For Harold, vigilante justice is the name of the game. When a terrified SpongeBob runs through the streets and screams that someone is going to kick his butt, Harold rallies a group to get some payback on the wrong guy. And when this happens again shortly after, Harold's reply is terrific: "How many times do we have to teach you this lesson, old man?!" Making history as the first customer to try Pretty Patties and the guy who declares the Fry Cook Games open, Harold is one of the most underappreciated personalities in the show, fins down.

